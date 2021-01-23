The call for a close in mid-February is getting louder | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Following the extension and tightening of the corona measures, voices are now stirring pushing for an end to the lockdown in mid-February. The deputy leader of the Union faction, Georg Nüßlein, calls for the lockdown to be definitively ended after the previous time limit has passed.

“Due to the enormous effects, it is not justified to prescribe a nationwide lockdown until the incidence rate falls below 50 or below 35,” said the Augsburger Allgemeine CSU politician (Saturday). “If something does not happen in the coming weeks that we cannot foresee now, such as a massive spread of mutated viruses, then we will have to take a different path from the previous one by mid-February at the latest.”

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) wants to continue easing after February 14, if justified, as he told the newspaper “Welt” – initially in schools and in hairdressers. “Then we can talk about retail in March. And after Easter also about gastronomy. “

The opening of schools has been a hotly contested topic since the first wave. Union leader Ralph Brinkhaus warned against opening too soon. “We are all doing each other a disservice by allowing face-to-face classes too early. Health comes first ”, he told the“ Passauer Neue Presse ”(Saturday). The new virus mutations made him “very worried”.

Medical president Klaus Reinhardt – actually an advocate of the lockdown – also demanded political perspectives for the population. “It is understandable that people are tired after a ten-month pandemic and that the corona protection measures are stressful,” said the chairman of the German Medical Association of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). The outlook also includes clear communication about vaccination capabilities.

In this regard, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn was confident that, despite the delivery problems at vaccine manufacturer Astrazeneca, many people could be vaccinated with the vaccine in February. He expects the vaccine to be approved in a week, and “there will be deliveries from Astrazeneca in February, and I am still confident that it will make a difference in February compared to when we arrive in Astrazeneca. do not have, “said the CDU politician in the ARD” Tagesthemen “(Friday).

New findings from Britain, according to which the virus mutation could be not only more contagious, but also more deadly, will “be evaluated and what conclusions we can draw from that,” said Spahn. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously stated that there was “some evidence” that the variant first discovered in southern England could be more deadly than the previously common variant. However, experts advised caution. Whether and how much more deadly the new variant is is still very uncertain, warned the government’s scientific adviser Patrick Vallance.

Due to the mutations of the virus, Federal Labor Secretary Hubertus Heil (SPD) reserves the right to expand home office requirements for employers as needed. “We will see in time whether an extension after March 15 is necessary,” he told the Rheinische Post (Saturday).

Heil’s plans to financially support Hartz IV recipients in the pandemic are also well received by the FDP. The OP or FFP-2 masks now required are more expensive than previously permitted masks and that affects Hartz IV recipients “the hardest” and must be compensated by the federal government, FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing said in the “image” (Saturday).

The left thinks that the idea is going in the right direction anyway, but demanded that the surcharge should be at least 100 euros. Salvation’s suggestion comes “almost a year too late,” criticized social politician Sabine Zimmermann to the Funke media group.