The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses release date in Spring 2023 revealed by Megami no Cafe Terrace teaser trailer

Hayato Kasukabe in The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses anime. Pic credit score: studio Tezuka Productions

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses anime launch date is in April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season.

The Megami no Cafe Terrace anime adaptation was first introduced again in September 2022, and a key visible was launched to commemorate the announcement.

To corroborate the April 2023 premiere announcement, a teaser trailer and a key visible (see beneath) had been additionally launched.

The teaser trailer introduces the six foremost characters of the anime and provides a glimpse into the premise of the present. Right here is the teaser PV launched by the manufacturing group on the MBS Youtube channel:

Solid and employees

The principle solid of The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses consists of:

Masaaki Mizunaka (Ryuuen in Classroom of the Elite) as Hayato Kasukabe

Azumi Waki (Senko in The Useful Fox Senko-san) as Shiragiku Ono

Aya Yamane (Ruhuyu in Present By Rock!! Mashumairesh!!) as Riho Tsukishima

Sayumi Suzushiro (Shirogane Kei in Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare) as Ami Tsuruga

Asami Seto (Raphtalia in The Rising of the Defend Hero) as Akane Hououji

Ruriko Aoki (Nene Onemine in Komi Can’t Talk) as Ouka Makusawa

Satoshi Kuwabara (The Quintessential Quintuplets) is directing The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses at studio Tezuka Productions. Keiichiro Ochi is accountable for the sequence scripts. Masatsune Noguchi is designing the characters. Miki Sakurai and Shu Kanematsu are composing the music.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing group:

The 5 younger girls at Cafe Familia in The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses. Pic credit score: studio Tezuka Productions

Extra about The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses, additionally identified in Japan as Megami no Cafe Terrace, is an upcoming anime based mostly on the manga sequence of the identical identify written and illustrated by Koji Website positioning.

The manga is serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Journal. It has been compiled into seven tankobon volumes to this point.

Kodansha USA licensed the manga for English launch in North America and revealed the primary quantity on October 18, 2022. Quantity 2 of the English model is ready to launch on November 15, 2022.

The story of Megami no Cafe Terrace follows Hayato Kasukabe, who decides to shut her grandmother’s struggling cafe — Familia, after her dying. However the 5 younger girls who work on the cafe persuade him to maintain it open.

Observe Hayato’s journey as he struggles to make issues work.

For extra info on the sequence, you’ll be able to try the official Megami no Cafe Terrace anime web site.