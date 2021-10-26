the brilliance of this supernova drove the fans crazy (20 tweets)

the brilliance of this supernova drove the fans crazy (20 tweets)

The great battle of Onigashima continues. As the climax of the Wano Kuni arc increases in intensity every week, the giant Eiichiro Oda surprises again and emphasizes a character who should better stop underestimating.

Warning: It is advisable to be up to date on the scans in order to be able to read further. When you watch the anime, don’t forget that the French fans will have a treat for episode 1000.

A real supernova

The Wano Kuni arch is arguably One Piece’s most intense arch since the Summit War, in which the Whitebeard Army, Luffy in the Straw Hat and the former prisoners of Impel Down faced the Army of World Government and the Seven Corsair Captains. Since the beginning of the Battle of Onigashima, the manga seems to gain in intensity from week to week and the protagonists seem to be competing for power and charisma.

In the fight against the two fearsome Emperors Kaido and Big Mom, Luffy and his friends can count on the support of three supernovae: their ally Trafalgar D. Law, Eustass Kidd, and his right-hand killer. The Wano-Kuni Arc had also enabled the discovery that Killer had eaten a broken devil fruit in the past, which doomed him to keep laughing. Because of this, Killer and his captain have an unprecedented hatred for Kaido.

Chapter # 1029 lifts the veil on Killer’s strength and ingenuity. While the terrible Basil Hawkins holds Eustass Kidd in his nets (we remember that the blows inflicted on him in Naruto hurt those who caught them), Killer takes advantage of cutting his opponent’s left arm and the fact that his captain has no left arm since fighting Shanks Le Roux. This crucial attack enabled Killer to defeat Hawkins from the last of his terrifying puppets.

If the defeat of Hawkins, a former supernova sworn allegiance to Kaido, doesn’t ensure Luffy’s victory against the world’s most powerful creature, it will undoubtedly stabilize the situation on the 3rd floor a bit. Regardless, this killer win over Hawkins deeply impressed One Piece fans, who shared their reactions on Twitter.

# ONE PART1029

Kidd has just one extraordinary right arm! pic.twitter.com/DfgfqPOFot

The family is growing 2764ufe0f # ONEPIECE1029 pic.twitter.com/L42uFjhxpN

The relationship between the two is just sweetheart, a real pleasure # ONEPICE1029 pic.twitter.com/51Wu8dxifj

Popularity of the killer according to # ONEPIECE1029 pic.twitter.com/MQ0QvKQvku

Child throughout the chapter # ONEPIECE1029 pic.twitter.com/42TLtUuK9m

ud83dudea8 SPOIL ud83dudea8 # ONEPIECE1029

ud83dudea8 SPOIL ud83dudea8 # ONEPIECE1029

That makes me BANDER # OnePiece1029 pic.twitter.com/pVY938tQLN

# ONE PART1029

Sanji and his invincibility: pic.twitter.com/6OYOlIsHjr

Killer, voted the smartest character in One Piece AHAHAHAHAH # onepiece1029 pic.twitter.com/oAeo1URNps

Killer’s flow is out of this world # ONEPIECE1029 pic.twitter.com/gM3jGRMwnr

# ONE PART1029

Welcome to the club, Hawkins # OnePiece1029 pic.twitter.com/5FvfDRktbA

They will be the three new emperors !! # OnePiece1029 pic.twitter.com/5ISj5PLHE6

We are entitled to # ONEPIECE1029 pic.twitter.com/9ckeoyZEn3

Hawkins lost when the statistics were in his favor, proof that the numbers mean nothing

A premonition of the future Benzema Ballon d’Or # ONEPIECE1029 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/Qw2REio9xL

# onepiece1029

No, but Killer’s Flow just increased dramatically! pic.twitter.com/234J88KPWu

3 wonderful double pages in a row

If Oda does that, he’s beyond compare (see MarineFord) # OnePiece1029 pic.twitter.com/Z6IvWfiiae

I swore I have respect for killer mtn kid, show us what you’re worth # onepiece1029 pic.twitter.com/sIPho3GC9V

# onepiece1029

In real Hawkins, not only will he have made smoke, he will also have drawn a card in favor of Kid, miss more than Apoo, and SN’s alliance will have worked together as planned to bring down a Yonko mdr pic.twitter.com/ W6y5F9Llsi

