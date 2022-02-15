The Bridgerton Chronicle, Riverdale… discover the new movies and series for March 2022

It’s a tradition: Like every month, Hitek takes stock of the new features that await you on Netflix in the following month! As the Covid-19 continues to make its law that we are facing a third world war and the topic of the presidential election is creeping into the news channels, I think we have never felt more like relaxing and clearing our minds about the content. That’s good, because on Netflix you’ll have different shows waiting for you between the arrival of a cult slasher or the return of a very popular series.

Baywatch: Baywatch

To get the month off to a good start, Netflix can count on a safe bet with Baywatch: Alert in Malibu. If the story of a famous lifeguard and his ambitious and hot-tempered new recruit didn’t necessarily win over critics when it was released in 2017, the film is based on two major Hollywood figures: Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

The Bridgerton Chronicle – Season 2

After a hit with its first season in late 2020, The Bridgerton Chronicle, based on the book series of the same name, is finally returning with a fan-anticipated second season. If we have to wait until the end of March to discover the 8 episodes of this new season of the Netflix original series, it was only recently unveiled through a first teaser. Let’s hope the romance between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma stays up to date and forgets the absence of actor René-Jean Page.

Riverdale – Season 6 Part 2

The famous teen series returns for the conclusion of its sixth season. However, what this second part of season 6 will have to offer us remains rather vague for the time being. Despite everything, one thing remains certain: the seemingly peaceful small town of Riverdale will continue to be the scene of dramatic events and darkly buried secrets. Fans are eager to learn more about the serial killer trying to attack one of the main characters, Betty. We won’t reveal more, see you on March 21st.

1st March

LOLDeen’s very private life of Mr. SIMHalloweenThe Guardians of Justice – Season 1Fighting with my familyDiary of a babysitterSpider in the webBaywatch: baywatch in MalibuA lease in hell

2nd March

Lost in the ArcticRitmo Salvaje – Season 1Fix the LivingThe Bear

3 March

Mary Stuart: Queen of ScotlandThe Weekend AwayMusician and the Masters of the Universe – Season 2Survive in Paradise: A Family StoryMinuit au Pera Palace – Season 1The Agency: Family Luxury Real Estate – Season 2American Girl

4th of March

His true colors – Season 1Il filo invisibleLes artisans du fun – Season 1Mentiras – Season 1Meskina

8th of March

Autumn GirlTaylor Tomlinson: Look at you

9th March

Andy Warhol’s Diary – Mini SeriesAnd the Sky DarkensQueer Eye: Germany

March 10th

Love, Life etc.Kotaro Solo – Season 1 Escape Game

March 11

Adam Through Time Tyler Henry: Listening to the Beyond – Season 1

17. March

March 18th

Black Crab (featuring Noomi Rapace)Human ResourcesFunnyGet UpAlessandro Cattelan: A Simple QuestionBacklashLight the night – Part 3Young, Famous & AfricanToy Boy – Season 2

March 21st

Riverdale – Season 6 Part 2

March 24th

Love like the falling petals

25th March

The Bridgerton Chronicle – Season 2

