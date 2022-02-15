The Bridgerton Chronicle, Riverdale… discover the new movies and series for March 2022
It’s a tradition: Like every month, Hitek takes stock of the new features that await you on Netflix in the following month! As the Covid-19 continues to make its law that we are facing a third world war and the topic of the presidential election is creeping into the news channels, I think we have never felt more like relaxing and clearing our minds about the content. That’s good, because on Netflix you’ll have different shows waiting for you between the arrival of a cult slasher or the return of a very popular series.
Baywatch: Baywatch
To get the month off to a good start, Netflix can count on a safe bet with Baywatch: Alert in Malibu. If the story of a famous lifeguard and his ambitious and hot-tempered new recruit didn’t necessarily win over critics when it was released in 2017, the film is based on two major Hollywood figures: Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.
The Bridgerton Chronicle – Season 2
After a hit with its first season in late 2020, The Bridgerton Chronicle, based on the book series of the same name, is finally returning with a fan-anticipated second season. If we have to wait until the end of March to discover the 8 episodes of this new season of the Netflix original series, it was only recently unveiled through a first teaser. Let’s hope the romance between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma stays up to date and forgets the absence of actor René-Jean Page.
Riverdale – Season 6 Part 2
The famous teen series returns for the conclusion of its sixth season. However, what this second part of season 6 will have to offer us remains rather vague for the time being. Despite everything, one thing remains certain: the seemingly peaceful small town of Riverdale will continue to be the scene of dramatic events and darkly buried secrets. Fans are eager to learn more about the serial killer trying to attack one of the main characters, Betty. We won’t reveal more, see you on March 21st.
1st March
LOLDeen’s very private life of Mr. SIMHalloweenThe Guardians of Justice – Season 1Fighting with my familyDiary of a babysitterSpider in the webBaywatch: baywatch in MalibuA lease in hell
2nd March
Lost in the ArcticRitmo Salvaje – Season 1Fix the LivingThe Bear
3 March
Mary Stuart: Queen of ScotlandThe Weekend AwayMusician and the Masters of the Universe – Season 2Survive in Paradise: A Family StoryMinuit au Pera Palace – Season 1The Agency: Family Luxury Real Estate – Season 2American Girl
4th of March
His true colors – Season 1Il filo invisibleLes artisans du fun – Season 1Mentiras – Season 1Meskina
8th of March
Autumn GirlTaylor Tomlinson: Look at you
9th March
Andy Warhol’s Diary – Mini SeriesAnd the Sky DarkensQueer Eye: Germany
March 10th
Love, Life etc.Kotaro Solo – Season 1 Escape Game
March 11
Adam Through Time Tyler Henry: Listening to the Beyond – Season 1
17. March
March 18th
Black Crab (featuring Noomi Rapace)Human ResourcesFunnyGet UpAlessandro Cattelan: A Simple QuestionBacklashLight the night – Part 3Young, Famous & AfricanToy Boy – Season 2
March 21st
Riverdale – Season 6 Part 2
March 24th
Love like the falling petals
25th March
The Bridgerton Chronicle – Season 2
While you are waiting for the month of March, we make you (re)discover the list of programs for the month of February to catch up!