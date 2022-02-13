the brand’s new tablet is already on sale

the brand’s new tablet is already on sale

At the beginning of the year, Samsung spoiled us with its new Galax S22 series, high-performance smartphones with great photo quality. As for Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a very good compromise compared to its competitors, and even more so since it’s on sale today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: a versatile tablet with a large screen

Samsung has decided to equip its Galaxy Tab A8 with a large 10.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). This makes it much more pleasant to watch a film or a series than on a smartphone, especially since we have 4 speakers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos.

We really appreciate the finish of this model, with a thickness of only 6.9 mm and its metal frame that immediately reminds us of the brand’s top models.

Inside we have a configuration that ensures great versatility:

Processor: Unisoc Tiger T618 (8 cores, 2 GHz) Graphics chip: Mali G52 MP2 RAM: 3 GB Storage space: 32 GB expandable to up to 1 TB via microSD card

In terms of autonomy, it has a 7040mAh battery compatible with 15W fast charging.

The icing on the cake: by purchasing this tablet, displayed at 229 euros instead of 269 euros, you are entitled to a 2-month subscription offered for the YouTube Premium service.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.