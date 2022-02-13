the brand’s new tablet is already on sale
At the beginning of the year, Samsung spoiled us with its new Galax S22 series, high-performance smartphones with great photo quality. As for Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a very good compromise compared to its competitors, and even more so since it’s on sale today.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: a versatile tablet with a large screen
Samsung has decided to equip its Galaxy Tab A8 with a large 10.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). This makes it much more pleasant to watch a film or a series than on a smartphone, especially since we have 4 speakers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos.
We really appreciate the finish of this model, with a thickness of only 6.9 mm and its metal frame that immediately reminds us of the brand’s top models.
Inside we have a configuration that ensures great versatility:
Processor: Unisoc Tiger T618 (8 cores, 2 GHz) Graphics chip: Mali G52 MP2 RAM: 3 GB Storage space: 32 GB expandable to up to 1 TB via microSD card
In terms of autonomy, it has a 7040mAh battery compatible with 15W fast charging.
The icing on the cake: by purchasing this tablet, displayed at 229 euros instead of 269 euros, you are entitled to a 2-month subscription offered for the YouTube Premium service.
