The brand new Apple MacBook Air Ultrabook PC is already available for sale

Apple announced the MacBook Air, an ultra-compact laptop with a home chip and great battery life. A perfect laptop for work and travel. And for these winter sales 2021, the latter is also entitled to a nice little discount of 110 euros.

Apple MacBook Air: more efficient and more autonomous

The Apple MacBook Air is a laptop aimed at the ultrabook market that has some concerns! The latter has a nice 13.3-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, so you get a very nice picture. But that’s not all, there is a new, very powerful chip, as well as a technical sheet that should really please you in all conditions:

Processor: Apple M1 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB in SSD

Apple went for a homemade CPU that would perform better with the battery in mind so that you don’t have to stay near an electrical outlet. For reasons of autonomy, the manufacturer also announces:

Up to 15 hours of wireless Internet surfing. Up to 18 hours of video playback in the Apple TV app

All thanks to the built-in 49.9 Wh lithium polymer battery, which is charged with 30 W USB-C.

For connectivity, it has 2 Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports that support:

Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbit / s) and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbit / s).

The Apple MacBook Air is available from $ 1,129 in the manufacturer’s store. Right now, you can get it for $ 1,019.99. Then we also have a small laptop for less than 500 euros.

Why are you tempted?

New Apple M1 chip. Great battery life. Nice screen

