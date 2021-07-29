The Boys, WandaVision … 64 series and films transformed into old school VHS

With the continued growth of VOD platforms like Netflix or Disney +, dematerialized and digital DVD players are definitely taking precedence. And let’s not talk about the footage from before that time, which is now completely out of date. Apart from that, the old has good. If there are so many nostalgics for the 1980s and 1990s, it is especially for this slightly garish and calming aesthetic, which is composed of a multitude of unique objects of its kind. VHS tapes are no exception to this rule and are in fact some of the most iconic banners of the time.

Based on this observation, a digital artist nicknamed Steelberg decided to surf the cassette aesthetic by imagining what today’s movies and series would look like if released in the 1980s and 1990s. On his Instagram account, the artist revealed a number of such creative concepts as Madeleine-de-Proustiens. Obviously a passion for horror cinema, Steelberg did not hesitate to play the map of the genre’s style codes.

We therefore invite you to discover 64 current films and series in an old-school VHS version. But beware of nostalgia.

# 1: Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

# 2: The Handmaid’s Tale (2017)

# 3: Mortal Kombat (2021)

# 4: Overlord (2018)

# 5: Kobrai-Kai (2018)

# 6: Creed II (2018)

# 7: Solo, a Star Wars Story (2018)

# 8: Summer 84 ‘(2019)

# 9: Annihilation (2018)

# 10: VEEP (2012)

# 11: ASSASSINATION NATION (2018)

# 12: PEE-WEE’S BIG HOLIDAY (2016)

# 13: A GHOST STORY (2017)

# 14: BABY DRIVERS (2017)

# 15: PARASITES (2019)

# 16: LEATHER FACE (2017)

# 17: CREED (2015)

# 18: bumblebee (2018)

# 19: DARK (2017)

# 20: WandaVision (2021)

# 21: COOTIES (2014)

# 22: Stranger Things (2016)

# 23: Joker (2019)

# 24: the Haunting of Hill House (2018)

# 25: the new adventures of Sabrina (2018)

# 26: glow (2017)

# 27: Warcraft, the Beginning (2016)

# 28: PHANTOM: Legacy (2021)

# 29: Quiet (2018)

# 30: Midsommar (2019)

# 31: bird box (2018)

# 32: the Mandalorian (2019)

# 33: Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

# 34: BLAde runner 2049 (2017)

# 35: angels with dirty faces (1938)

# 36: Bill and Ted Save the Universe (2020)

# 37: really wild animals (1994)

# 38: Brightburn: The Bad Child (2019)

# 39: Simetierre (2019)

# 40: It Follows (2014)

# 41: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

# 42: it (2017)

# 43: Turbokind (2015)

# 44: the lighthouse (2019)

# 45: Halloween (2018)

# 46: Sharknado (2013)

# 47: Me, Tonya (2017)

# 48: inheritance (2018)

# 49: Mandy (2018)

# 50: We (2019)

# 51: the predator (2018)

# 52: American Horror Story (2011)

# 53: the boys (2019)

# 54: Looper (2012)

# 55: Better Call Saul (2015)

# 56: upgrade (2018)

# 57: Death Wish (2018)

# 58: Freaks and Geeks (1999)

# 59: Suspiria (2018)

# 60: True Detective (2014)

# 61: Instalife (2017)

# 62: compulsion (2013)

# 63: WolfCop (2014)

# 64: the rise of the synths (2019)

Not only Steelberg uses the sleeve format to express its creativity. Other artists have tried their hand at the exercise too, like these parodies of DVD covers you can find here.