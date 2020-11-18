The Bose SoundLink II super wireless headphones are currently on flash sales

Tired of in-ear headphones? Would you like to go back to a good old helmet for maximum comfort? Today we bring you the Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones.

Bose SoundLink II: high quality sound

The Bose SoundLink II are wireless headphones that sit on your head. So you won’t have anything to slip into your ears and you’ll appreciate its comfort thanks to the memory foam in the pads and headband.

Bose is known for its audio quality and the manufacturer announces a deep and impressive sound with its SoundLink II wireless headphones. It also has a microphone with a noise canceling feature so that your interlocutors can hear you perfectly, even in an environment where there is noise. You can also use your favorite voice assistant to give commands, ask questions, and interact with them.

Bose advertises autonomy on a single charge for up to 15 hours and is compatible with fast charging. 15 minutes for 2 hours of additional listening.

It launches at a price of 229 euros and has an excellent discount of 110 euros, which brings it down to just 119 euros. And for your sports monitoring, we also have the Xiaomi Amazfit Bip U-watch in hand.

Why fall for this wireless headset?

Sound quality Good battery life and fast charging microphone quality

