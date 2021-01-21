The black widow might be late

Black Widow was expected to hit theaters in France on April 29, 2020 and ultimately failed to hit theaters due to the Covid-19 pandemic and health measures that were preventing theaters from welcoming the public. The Black Widow blockbuster release date has been postponed to October 28th and May 5th, 2021. Apart from the fact that the feature film could be delayed.

Has an exit been postponed?

Given the health situation in the United States, the Variety site states that the numerous delays in film productions that should see the light of day in 2020 cannot be absorbed in 2021. The reopening of the cinemas seems to be getting more and more uncertain and the solo film dedicated to Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson could therefore be postponed again. Except that Marvel has the option to publish the film directly on Disney +. This is what some fans claim, and the decision to offer Wonder Woman on HBO Max in 1984 could put a strain on the balance on the side of Marvel Studios management.

Since the health situation cannot be improved, the studio employees have to take stock of the development. For his part, Kevin Feige announced that “Hope is Forever” in response to the question of whether Black Widow has a chance of making it to the big screen rather than Disney +.

New strategy for Disney releases?

So there are two options: either release the film later in theaters or offer it exclusively on Disney +, as a trusted source confirms to the editor of the World of Reel site.

According to him, in view of Covid-19, Disney + would have reviewed its distribution method for Black Widow, but also for several other upcoming Marvel / Disney productions. Disney also suggested Mulan on its streaming platform by canceling its theatrical release, creating controversy in the process. If the studio announced that this practice is exceptional, keep in mind that the same goes for the Soul or Artemis Fowl releases.

The editor of World of Reel says:

My source tells me that there is early but serious discussion with Disney management to have many 2021 releases on Disney + and some in line with theatrical releases.

And it wouldn’t be surprising if Disney chooses this option, especially since its service already has 86 million subscribers and could grow significantly if such blockbusters are exclusively offered. We are closely monitoring the matter and will keep you informed of Disney’s plans.