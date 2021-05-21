The Black Mamba enchants in Rotterdam with an original fado

The Black Mamba enchants in Rotterdam with an original fado

A unique moment was recorded during a performance at the Eurovision Festival.

The Portuguese group is the favorite to win the competition

The Eurovision finals will take place this Saturday May 22nd and the representatives of Portugal, The Black Mamba, are increasingly being positioned among the favorites to win this edition of the festival.

In a video published on YouTube we can see the adorable band in the Netherlands, this time at a press conference of the event.

It is possible to see the group sing a Fado song, mix English (the language most commonly used in quintet songs) with Portuguese, and end with applause from the conference attendees.

During their stay in Rotterdam, the band also released a new song, which was accompanied by a video clip recorded in the hotel where they are staying.