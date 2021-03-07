The Black Mamba are the big winners of the Song Festival

The final of the RTP competition took place this Saturday, March 6th. The national representative will be selected at the next Eurovision.

It is decided that The Black Mamba will be the big winners of the 2021 edition of the Festival da Canção. The finale aired on RTP1 this Saturday, March 6th. The musician will be the national representative in Eurovision, which will take place in May in the Dutch city of Rotterdam – where the event would take place last year.

The final was presented by Vasco Palmeirim and Filomena Cautela. In a historical poll with more than 70,000 votes, The Black Mamba with the song “Love is On My Side” was ahead of Carolina Deslandes, Neev, Joana Alegre, Eu.clides, Pedro Gonçalves, Valéria and Karetus with Romeu Bairos, Fábia Maia and Sara Afonso. For the first time Portugal will be represented at Eurovision with a song in English. The international edition will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

In this edition of the festival there were more songs to compete than in previous years and a record was broken: In the free submission competition there were more than 690 applications, announced the public broadcaster.