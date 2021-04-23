The Bispecific Antibodies Market To Be Driven By “Call To Innovation”

Photo of atulpmr atulpmrApril 23, 2021
5

The Bispecific Antibodies Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.

Bispecific antibodies contain two different antigen-binding sites in one molecule. Bispecific antibodies come in numerous formats, extending from moderately small proteins, merely comprising of two linked antigen-binding fragments, to large immunoglobulin G (IgG)-like molecules with added domains attached. The clinical success of the currently marketed bispecific antibodies available in the bispecific antibodies market has amplified the intensive pace of development for bispecific antibodies in oncology. There are 106 bispecific antibody molecules currently in the pipeline, according to Globaldata’s database. Moreover, there are 263 ongoing to enroll clinical trials involving a bispecific antibody.

Of the 106 bispecific antibody agents that are currently in clinical development, 45 are purposed predominantly for blood cancers and the rest for solid tumours – mainly lung cancers and gastrointestinal.

Thus, the increasing research & development activities and the rising demand for bispecific antibodies to treat different types of cancer is expected to boost the demand for the global bispecific antibodies market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32384

Additionally, the manufacturers in the market are collaborating with regional biotech companies for the development of bispecific antibodies. These efforts by the manufacturers will also help the global bispecific antibodies market to grow at an unprecedented rate.

The key players in the global bispecific antibodies market are focusing on developing and introducing new products in the market. These drugs are still under pipeline and currently predict bright outcome in the future. The manufacturers are constantly working on developing these products as the rising prevalence of cancer demands for better therapeutic treatment. The successful clinical trial outcomes projects optimistic future for the global bispecific antibodies market as well as the manufacturers. 

For instance, In December 2020, Pfizer reported positive clinical data for BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody in multiple myeloma.

Despite numerous action and prevention plans by various organizations, the rate at which cancer prevalence is on a continuous rise. Although the prevalence of the disease is higher in developed countries, developing countries like India and China have also observed significant rise in prevalence rate over the course of time. According to Globocan’s 2018 estimates, about 4,285,033 new cancer cases were diagnosed in China in 2018. Thus, the rising prevalence of cancer across the globe calls for more treatment options leading to rise in demand for bispecific antibodies. 

According to WHO, cancer is the world’s second leading killer after cardiovascular diseases. However, it is also one of the most avoidable non-communicable chronic disease. Approximately, around 40% of all cancer deaths can be prevented through reduced use of tobacco, improved diets and physical activity, lowering alcohol consumption, etc. There is a notable rise in adoption of sedentary lifestyle which indicates a large number of people are in active putting them at a higher risk of developing cancer. In addition, the consumption of fast-food and packaged material which is a part of sedentary lifestyle also projects higher risk of developing cancer. Thus, an upsurge in adoption of sedentary lifestyle reflects more number of cancer cases that will demand for better cancer therapeutics. 

Request for Table of Content@  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32384

Like any other cancer therapeutics, bispecific antibodies also have major side effects which is the prime factor restraining the growth of the bispecific antibodies market. Additionally, the high cost of the drugs may also hamper the growth of the global bispecific antibodies market. Moreover, the rejection of the products that are currently under clinical trials may also restrict the growth of the bispecific antibodies market. 

Based on drug type, the bispecific antibodies market has been segmented as: 

  • Blinatumab
  • Catumaxomab
  • Duligotumab

Based on indication, the bispecific antibodies market has been segmented as:

  • Cancer
  • Infectious Disease
  • Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disorders
  • CNS Disorders

Based on distribution channel, the bispecific antibodies market has been segmented as:

  • Hospital pharmacies
  • Retail pharmacies
  • Online pharmacies

Based on the region, the bispecific antibodies market has been segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Access Full Report@  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32384

Key players: 

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • GenScript
  • Sino Biological Inc.
  • Creative-Biolabs
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Kymab
  • AstraZeneca
  • BIOCYTOGEN
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • ProteoGenix.

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Healthcare Industry

About us:       

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Photo of atulpmr atulpmrApril 23, 2021
5
Photo of atulpmr

atulpmr

Back to top button