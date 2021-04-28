The Bispecific Antibodies Market To Be Driven By “Call To Innovation”

The Bispecific Antibodies Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.

Bispecific antibodies contain two different antigen-binding sites in one molecule. Bispecific antibodies come in numerous formats, extending from moderately small proteins, merely comprising of two linked antigen-binding fragments, to large immunoglobulin G (IgG)-like molecules with added domains attached. The clinical success of the currently marketed bispecific antibodies available in the bispecific antibodies market has amplified the intensive pace of development for bispecific antibodies in oncology. There are 106 bispecific antibody molecules currently in the pipeline, according to Globaldata’s database. Moreover, there are 263 ongoing to enroll clinical trials involving a bispecific antibody.

Of the 106 bispecific antibody agents that are currently in clinical development, 45 are purposed predominantly for blood cancers and the rest for solid tumours – mainly lung cancers and gastrointestinal.

Thus, the increasing research & development activities and the rising demand for bispecific antibodies to treat different types of cancer is expected to boost the demand for the global bispecific antibodies market.

Additionally, the manufacturers in the market are collaborating with regional biotech companies for the development of bispecific antibodies. These efforts by the manufacturers will also help the global bispecific antibodies market to grow at an unprecedented rate.