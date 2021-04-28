The Bispecific Antibodies Market To Be Driven By “Call To Innovation”
Bispecific antibodies contain two different antigen-binding sites in one molecule. Bispecific antibodies come in numerous formats, extending from moderately small proteins, merely comprising of two linked antigen-binding fragments, to large immunoglobulin G (IgG)-like molecules with added domains attached. The clinical success of the currently marketed bispecific antibodies available in the bispecific antibodies market has amplified the intensive pace of development for bispecific antibodies in oncology. There are 106 bispecific antibody molecules currently in the pipeline, according to Globaldata’s database. Moreover, there are 263 ongoing to enroll clinical trials involving a bispecific antibody.
Of the 106 bispecific antibody agents that are currently in clinical development, 45 are purposed predominantly for blood cancers and the rest for solid tumours – mainly lung cancers and gastrointestinal.
Thus, the increasing research & development activities and the rising demand for bispecific antibodies to treat different types of cancer is expected to boost the demand for the global bispecific antibodies market.
Additionally, the manufacturers in the market are collaborating with regional biotech companies for the development of bispecific antibodies. These efforts by the manufacturers will also help the global bispecific antibodies market to grow at an unprecedented rate.
For instance, In December 2020, Pfizer reported positive clinical data for BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody in multiple myeloma.
- Blinatumab
- Catumaxomab
- Duligotumab
Based on indication, the bispecific antibodies market has been segmented as:
- Cancer
- Infectious Disease
- Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disorders
- CNS Disorders
Based on distribution channel, the bispecific antibodies market has been segmented as:
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- Online pharmacies
Based on the region, the bispecific antibodies market has been segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GenScript
- Sino Biological Inc.
- Creative-Biolabs
- AbbVie Inc.
- Kymab
- AstraZeneca
- BIOCYTOGEN
- Amgen Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- ProteoGenix.
