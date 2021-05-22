The Biosensor Market To Fetch Substantiation In The Forecast Period

The healthcare industry is witnessing unprecedented bonding across organizations, governments, and academia and undoubtedly demonstrating the value of being in sync with innovations and enhanced outcomes. In other words, the Biosensor Market will witness the assimilation of datasets and interventions for saving on costs and improving users’ experience.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Biosensor: Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” the global biosensor market was valued at USD 12,963.6 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 22,551.2 million in 2020.

Globally, the biosensors market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand of point of care testing. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing application of biosensors in various industries and growing application of nanotechnology in healthcare are also driving the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the biosensors market:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare.

Nova Biomedical Corporation.

Bayer AG.

Johnson and Johnson.

Medtronic, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

In addition, emergence and demand of personalized medicine and non-invasive biosensors would also drive the growth for the market. However, strict regulatory requirements and reimbursement policy issues in healthcare system hamper growth of the global biosensors market. In addition, the regulatory process is not keeping pace with the rapid development of new medical technologies.The global biosensors market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 12,963.6 million in 2014 to USD 22,551.2 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

In North America, growing aging population, increasing health awareness, rising chronic and lifestyle diseases, technological developments for various home use applications, and appropriate insurance coverage are driving the use of biosensor devices in the market.

In Europe, the biosensors device market is driven by rising diagnostic requirements due to increasing lifestyle associated diseases, aging population and improving healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, increasing healthcare costs has shifted the focus of healthcare from hospitals to home, which would increase the use of biosensors devices in the region.

However, Asia is becoming one of the most attractive markets for medical device companies. The growth for biosensor devices in Asia is much higher than developed countries due to widening health insurance penetration, large population base and up-gradation of health care systems.

