The Bioinformatics Market To Witness Discrete Growth

The Bioinformatics Market report by Persistence Market Research focuses on the healthcare trends to be pondered about in the upcoming period. When the world at large is gripped with predictive analysis and data science, the healthcare industry cannot remain untouched. These two advancements ascertain that the doctors could monitor, access, or even intervene in real-time reports of the patients.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Bioinformatics – Asia to Witness Fastest Growth by 2020,” the global bioinformatics market was valued at USD 4,110.6 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 12,542.4 million in 2020.

Globally, rising R&D expenditures and rising number of research activities has increased the demand for bioinformatics in the market. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 20.4% from 2014 – 2020.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2778

Some of the major companies operating in the global bioinformatics market :

Life Technologies

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies and Active Motif, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories QIAGEN

Knome, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Quest Diagnostics

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2778

Some of the major drivers which help in increasing demand for bioinformatics are growing applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development, growing information technology applications in bioinformatics and rising need for integrated bioinformatics systems in proteomics and genomics. Increasing bioinformatics support in the development of personalized medicines and clinical diagnostics also supports the growth of the bioinformatics market.

However, lack of skilled and trained professionals and lack of interoperability among data formats are restraining the growth of the bioinformatics market. Rising number of merger and acquisition and new product innovation are some of the latest trends in the bioinformatics market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2778

North America is the largest market for the global bioinformatics due to rising number of R&D centers and advanced IT infrastructure. Some of the fastest growing markets for bioinformatics in North America are the U.S. Medical biotechnology is the largest sector-based market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 21.6% from 2014 to 2020. Genomics is the largest application based market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2014 to 2020.

The bioinformatics market in Europe is expected to witness moderate growth attributed to rising government initiatives, advanced IT infrastructure, and rising number of research bases activities. However, Asia is the fastest growing bioinformatics market. Rising R&D investments and improvement in IT infrastructure are some factors driving the growth of the bioinformatics in the Asia market.

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Healthcare Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com