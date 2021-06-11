The Biochemistry Analyser Market  To Stand Out With Exceptional Growth In The Next 10 Years

Like all the other verticals, the healthcare vertical is poised to witness an amalgamation of collaborations and networks as a result of the culture of belonging and inclusion being the new DNA therein. Also, remote work arrangements will be simplified with shared services, cloud technologies, and AI is in place. The Biochemistry Analyser Market is meant to capture these happenings and give insights regarding the same.

The clinical use of biochemistry analyzers in measurement solutions such as latex agglutination, ion-selective potentiometry, and colorimetric & photometric testing. In addition to this, accuracy of biochemistry analyzers in analyzing blood and urine samples has benefited pathology labs and diagnostic centers across the globe. Persistence Market Research predicts that the global demand for biochemistry analyzers will continue to soar on the grounds of such factors.

A recent report published by Persistence Market Research projects that by the end of 2024, the global market for biochemistry analyzers will reach US$ 4,625.3 Mn in terms of value.

Key findings in the report cite that the use of chemistry analyzers spans from high-throughput clinical labs to point-of-care clinics, and its use for testing enzymes, electrolytes and proteins is gaining traction.

The report current values the global biochemistry analyzer market at a little over US$ 3,000 Mn. During the forecast period, revenues generated through global sales of biochemistry analyzers are, thus, expected to soar at a steady CAGR of 5.5%.

The global market for biochemistry analyzers represents absolute $ opportunity of US$ 154.6 Mn in 2017 over 2016 and incremental opportunity of US$ 1,570.8 Mn between 2016 and 2024

Apart from clinical diagnostics, critical applications of biochemistry analyzers include drugs-of-abuse testing and diagnostic testing of patient’s metabolic functions

Over 40% of biochemistry analyzers sold across the globe during the forecast period will be concentrated in North America

Demand for biochemistry analyzers is also expected to surge in Asia-Pacific, revenues from which will record steadfast growth at 6.1% CAGR

Leading manufacturers of biochemistry analyzers are developing multiplexing analyzers – a cost-effective upgrade to existing product line

The report further reveals that fully-automated biochemistry analyzers will remain in great demand in the years to come. In 2017 and beyond, more than 85% of global biochemistry analyzer revenues will be accounted by sales of fully-automated biochemistry analyzers.

Moreover, clinical diagnostics will also remain the largest application of biochemistry analyzers throughout the forecast period. Revenues accounted by global sales of biochemistry analyzers in clinical diagnostics are anticipated to register speedy growth at 5.7% CAGR.

The report further identifies diagnostic centers as largest end-users of biochemistry analyzers in the world. On the other hand, rising number of point-of-care diagnostic labs instated in hospitals will render a key end-user of biochemistry analyzers. Together, hospitals and diagnostics centers will be responsible for procure over two-third of global biochemistry analyzers revenues through 2024.

