The billionaire is abused by a 19-year-old student

Elon Musk is worried about his safety. Someone knows in real time every movement of the billionaire with his private jet, from takeoff to landing. It’s a major thorn in Musk’s side that will cost $5,000 or more to fix.

Abused by a student

With his companies Neuralink, Tesla, Stralink or SpaceX, Elon Musk burdens the world of new technologies. With a capital of $238.5 billion, the naturalized American billionaire is now the richest man in the world.

If he is the center of attention, he sometimes becomes the victim of several disappointments. For example, his company Neuralink’s brain chips have worried some scientists, and he also tripped over the carpet during an experimentation phase of his Vegas Loop Tunnel less than a month ago. Today, the man who makes bitcoin rise or fall with the push of a button worries about his safety. In question: a young student.

The problem isn’t the fall, it’s the landing

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student, has created no fewer than 15 Twitter accounts tracking the air travel of some of the world’s most influential figures such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and thus Elon Musk via @ElonJet account. An account that still has 90,000 subscribers. This means.

Problem: Bots connected to Musk’s account send a tweet every time his private jet takes off or lands. Alarmed, the victim said he was worried about his safety: “I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman.” During a private conversation with Jack Sweeney, he asked for all activities to be stopped. After learning that Sweeney was making an average of $20 from his accounts, he offered him $5,000 to have that account deleted.

Landed in Austin, Texas, USA. pic.twitter.com/4l7tKiUspp

January 26, 2022

Amused, the young student quickly responded and demanded a price increase: “Any chance of increasing that to $50,000? That would be a great support for the university and I could buy a car, maybe a Model 3.”

Use of Public Data

However, this is not a crime or violation as Sweeney uses bots that analyze public ADS-B data (the world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data).

If Elon Musk’s plane is on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) LADD list, which restricts the dissemination of information on the web, his jet can be tracked in real time thanks to the ADS-B system on sites such as ADS-B Exchange . The bot can then match that information against anonymous flight plans shared by the Federal Aviation Administration to identify the one that matches the aircraft it’s looking for.

As of now, Elon Musk hasn’t responded to Jack Sweeney’s counter-offer, but given his capital, that offer doesn’t seem astronomical. Why not a stint at university, then maybe a future job at Starlink or SpaceX?