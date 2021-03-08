The biggest controversies from Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah

Meghan Markle accuses the royal family of racism and says she is contemplating suicide

Oprah’s long-awaited conversation with the Dukes of Sussex aired in the US early Monday, March 8th.

The interview was conducted by Oprah.

Harry and Meghan Markle, the Dukes of Sussex, spoke for the first time in an interview since they decided to retire from British royalty. The expected conversation with Oprah aired on prime-time in the US in the early hours of March 8th. They talked about the born daughter and made several allegations against the royal family.

The wedding Harry and Meghan Markle had and which was seen around the world wasn’t the first. The two announced that they were already married three days before the ceremony in a private event officially announced by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

During the interview, Meghan debunked the rumor that she made Kate cry in preparation for the wedding. “A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something, yes, like the flower theme on her dress, and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings, “explained Meghan.

The Princess of Sussex also revealed that she had been silenced by the Royal Family to protect her, but in fact it came down to several lies. “When we got married, things got worse and it was then that I realized that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other family members.” He spoke of the institution in general, but explained that the queen always behaved correctly towards her.

After the birth of her son Archie, Meghan stated that several royal household employees were having conversations about whether or not they could have real titles based on their skin color.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess without knowing what the sex would be, what would be different from the protocol, and that he would not be given any security. During the months I was pregnant, they said I would not get a title and they also had conversations about how the color of my skin could be dark when I was born. “

Meghan also revealed that he was contemplating suicide and mutilating himself. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a constant thought, very clear, real and scary. I remember how Harry supported me. ”

He even asked the royal family for help, but no one gave it. They said it may not be good for the facility to seek medical help.

Meghan is pregnant with a little girl.

Before leaving England, they stated that they had had conversations with the royal family for two years. That way they had the idea of ​​getting away even before they got married.

“I had three conversations with my grandmother and two with my father before he stopped listening to what he said. So he told me to put all questions in writing, ”Harry explained.

“It’s very sad that it has reached this point, but I have to do something for my own sanity, that of my wife and Archie’s,” he continued. Harry criticized the royal family for cutting off his money and forcing him to fall back on his mother’s inheritance, Diana. That’s why the couple signed deals with Netflix and Spotify. “They were never part of our original plan,” he explained.

There were rumors that the interview they gave Oprah had been paid for, but the presenter clarified the problem and said it did not. The conversation will air on ITV in the UK this Monday, March 8th.

After Harry and Meghan left England, they moved to Canada and later to the United States. You traveled through Los Angeles and have been living in Montecito since last summer. They are expecting a second child, a girl.