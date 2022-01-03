The big mistake that nobody noticed in the “Harry Potter” reunion

Who noticed the change of actresses during the Harry Potter reunion?

The production of the special has already spoken and guarantees a new version of “Return to Hogwarts” will be shared soon.

The confusion must be due to the identical names.

The new year has got off to a great start for “Harry Potter” fans, with the fulfillment of a long-cherished wish of the overwhelming majority. The cast and key members of the production returned to the location where the JK Rowling: Hogwarts stories took place. There were moments of tenderness and revelation that no one expected – like the fact that Emma Watson was about to give up the saga. With so many tears, almost no one noticed a major mistake during the special.

During one section where we saw the actors’ childhood photos, a young Emma Watson with Mickey Mouse ears appears. Well, that’s what production actually thought, but they were wrong. Although it was a childhood photo of Emma, ​​it wasn’t the actress who played Hermione Granger, but another well-known celebrity.

It’s Emma Roberts, the niece of Julia Roberts, best known for her roles in American Horror Story and Scream Queens. The mistake is likely because they both had the same first name.

This error was shared by a Twitter user. “Malta, help me. This is literally Emma Roberts and not Emma Watson, “read the tweet that began circulating on the social network.

Guys help me this is literally EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCupnh

– 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@ vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

The production of the HBO Max special has already caused the failure by posting a statement on the Entertainment Weekly website: “Well seen, Harry Potter fans. You hit us with an editing error with a poorly identified photo A new version will be released shortly, “they explain.

The Harry Potter reunion also caused quite a stir when viewers began to miss a must-have face: JK Rowling. You can read the NiT article where we tell you why the author of the books did not attend the cast meeting (we only see her in archive footage).

