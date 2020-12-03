The Big Data Market: Strategies, Challenges, Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecasts Upto 2030

In 2017, Big Data vendors will pocket over $57 Billion from hardware, software and professional services revenues. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% over the next three years, eventually accounting for over $76 Billion by the end of 2020.

Big Data originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

Amid the proliferation of real-time data from sources such as mobile devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data has found a host of vertical market applications, ranging from fraud detection to scientific R&D.

As part of wider plans to revitalize their economies, countries across the world are incorporating legislative initiatives to capitalize on Big Data. For example, the Japanese government is engaged in developing intellectual property protection and dispute resolution frameworks for Big Data assets, in a bid to encourage data sharing and accelerate the development of domestic industries.

By the end of 2017, it is estimated that as much as 30% of all Big Data workloads will be processed via cloud services as enterprises seek to avoid large-scale infrastructure investments and security issues associated with on-premise implementations.

The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as computer hardware giant Dell’s $60 Billion merger with data storage specialist EMC.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/38151?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRTE38151

Report Coverage

Big Data ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Big Data technology, standardization and regulatory initiatives

Big Data industry roadmap and value chain

Analysis and use cases for 14 vertical markets

Big Data analytics technology and case studies

Big Data vendor market share

Company profiles and strategies of 240 Big Data ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for Big Data hardware, software and professional services vendors, and enterprises

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

The “Big Data Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, vertical market opportunities and use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies on Big Data analytics, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services from 2017 through to 2030. The forecasts are further segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Hardware, Software & Professional Services

– Hardware

– Software

– Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets

– Storage & Compute Infrastructure

– Networking Infrastructure

– Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

– SQL

– NoSQL

– Analytic Platforms & Applications

– Cloud Platforms

– Professional Services

Vertical Sub-markets

– Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation

– Banking & Securities

– Defense & Intelligence

– Education

– Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

– Smart Cities & Intelligent Buildings

– Insurance

– Manufacturing & Natural Resources

– Web, Media & Entertainment

– Public Safety & Homeland Security

– Public Services

– Retail, Wholesale & Hospitality

– Telecommunications

– Utilities & Energy

– Others

Regional Markets

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Latin & Central America

– Middle East & Africa

– North America

– Western Europe

Country Markets

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA

You can Buy This Report from Here with 20% discounted price@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRTE38151

Contact Us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com