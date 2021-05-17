“The Big Bang Theory” is back on Portuguese television

If you’d like to see all of the episodes, they’re available on HBO Portugal.

“The Big Bang Theory”, the series that accompanies a funny and clumsy group of friends, returns to Portuguese television on Monday 17th May. Just call Fox Comedy at 9:50 p.m. to see a season one double episode.

Production follows Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauchon ))) in their daily lives, characterized by references to science and geek culture.

The series also addresses the characters’ difficult relationships, particularly with Penny, Sheldon and Leonard’s new neighbor who ultimately changes the group’s dynamics.

“The Theory of the Big Bang” previously aired on AXN White and is now shown on Fox Comedy, a channel that lives up to its name and focuses only on broadcasting comedy series and films.

Over a 12-year period, the series had 12 seasons, multiple awards, and garnered multiple Emmys and Golden Globes. All seasons are available on HBO Portugal.