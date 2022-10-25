The Best Way to Prepare for the CFA Level I Exam

Preparation for all three ranges of the Chartered Monetary Analyst (CFA) exams requires a severe dedication to following a structured examine plan. In accordance with the CFA Institute, the common annual move price over the past 10 years for the CFA Stage I examination has been 44%. For the Could 2022 examination, the move price was simply 38%. This statistic signifies that solely devoted candidates are seemingly to move the examination, so be ready to make the mandatory sacrifices and put within the required effort. And keep in mind, passing Stage I is just step one to receiving a CFA Constitution – there are two extra rigorous exams to go.

Your greatest funding within the CFA Constitution is your time, so spend it effectively. In accordance with the CFA Institute, profitable candidates report that they spent on common about 323 hours in complete making ready for the CFA examination, and the CFA Institute, which administers the examination, suggests a minimum of 300 hours of examine.

The required preparation time could be better for these with a poor background in the subject material and fewer for many who have a powerful background within the topics that the CFA curriculum covers. As a information for a examine plan, let’s use this estimate of 323 hours of studying and follow hours as a benchmark.

Go Your CFA Exams on the First Strive

Studying Materials

The CFA Stage I examination covers 10 subjects, 19 examine periods, and 57 readings. Every topic carries a distinct weight within the examination. A great way to handle your examine time is by allocating examine time based mostly on every subject’s weight.

Picture by Sabrina Jiang Â© Investopedia 2020



The desk under summarizes the distribution of 323 hours of studying on the completely different examination subject areas. It’s usually finest to go away a minimum of 4 months for readings and the final month for revision and training. Should you learn two hours per day on weekdays and eight hours on the weekends, then it would take about 17 weeks (4 months) to finish the entire readings.

Weekends and nonworking days are the perfect time to check for the CFA. Through the week, you seemingly won’t have time for follow questions, along with end-of-chapter questions. Subsequently, plan to spend an extra two to 4 hours through the weekend on follow questions. Don’t forget that the extra you follow, the upper your possibilities of being profitable on the examination.

The letters “CFA” can’t be added after your identify till you may have handed all three exams and earned CFA Charterholder standing.

Finish-of-Chapter Questions

Don’t forget end-of-chapter questions, and all the time write down your outcomes to trace your progress. Finish-of-chapter questions offers you an outline of what areas are examined on the examination, so that you could be extra centered on these areas. Moreover, these questions will reveal the weaker areas that you will need to concentrate on to enhance.

The next desk summarizes learn how to finest allocate your examine time for the assorted CFA examination subjects, when you had been to provide your self about 323 hours and 4 months (120 days) to check. Use this desk as a benchmark and customise your examine routine to fit your circumstances.