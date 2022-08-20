Each time a new year comes about, the first few months tend to be pretty relaxed when it comes to the launch of new video games. Something completely different from placing NFL bets due to the season is on the route. But 2022 has proven to be a different year for the video game market. After everything that’s happened with the pandemic, the bottleneck seemed to be loosening up, Namco and Sony have announced the release of two of the biggest games, and studios were operating at full capacity. It’s truly been a remarkable year.

By choosing to keep tabs on what goes on in the gaming industry, you’re simply signing yourself up to need to contend with an overflow of backlog that’s just constantly roaming in your Steam library. With such a great start to the year, let’s have a look at the best video games that have launched in 2022 so far.

Core Keeper

Available on Windows for PCs, this video game has managed to steal the charm behind Stardew Valley. If you can picture a mix between Minecraft, Terraria, and Valheim, then you’ll have a good idea of what to expect with this game, except the survivalist in the game happens to be lost in a network of caverns. It’s a game of all kinds of simulators, and it manages to strike a balance between the cozy chores that you have at home and “precarious dungeoneering.”

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Available on Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Legends: Arceus offers gamers an alternative timeline where Nintendo abandons the RPG trappings for something a little more on the substantial side. In the game, you’re a Pokemon trainer that’s placed in the wilds all alone. You’re basically enjoying a more crispy and spooky version of what the world would look like if Pikachus were to be untamed. Here, your job is to sneak up on Pokemon and distract all the other characters in the game using a PokeBall. You’ll then put your prey to the challenge while trying not to get locked into a slog or further upset the giant Electrode as you continue to make a run for your dear life.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

Available on PlayStation 5, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves happens to be a highly anticipated video game from some of Naughty Dog’s back catalog. If you happen to have missed The Lost Legacy or Uncharted 4 when it initially arrived back in 2016 and 2017, then this video game will certainly be worth your time if you own a PS5. As with all the other Uncharted releases, you have Nathan Drake depicted as this unruly man-child that suddenly changes whenever he finds himself not getting his way. The only twist with this specific release is that in the narrative, it’s the first time he actually begins to look into his selfishness. It seems it’s going to be a while until fans can expect another Uncharted game, but we’re sure the provider is pleased with the success of the game since the series went out topping the charts.

Strange Horticulture

Available on Windows for PCs, Strange Horticulture is all about looking at plants. You have all these Beleaguered customers coming in multitudes just requesting various herbal remedies. Your job is then to consult a dusty tome that’s packed with a whole lot of botanical theory before you’re able to deliver the specimen to the customer. While it may come across as boring, once you get into the game and wait for it to reach its groove, you’ll start appreciating the deduction system that’s responsible for animating the design of the game.

Rainbow 6: Extraction

Available on Windows for PCs, PlayStation 4 and 5, the Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, Rainbow 6: Extraction is said to feel like a rather generous expansion pack. With similar characters and arsenal as Ubisoft’s video game, Rainbow 6 Siege, the main twist with Rainbow 6 Extraction is it swaps the squad-based multiplayer with a romp by using an unsettling alien apocalypse. You may step into the game with exceedingly low expectations, but you’ll be surprised to find the game able to evoke the morbid thrills that come from the XCOM missions.