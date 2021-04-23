The best video game under license is entitled to be remake

A famous video game journalist confirmed in an interview that a remake of the most famous game under the Star Wars license will be eligible for its remake. The studio responsible for development is also known.

A cult game

The famous journalist for Bloomberg, Jason Shreier, is never stingy with crisp information about the sphere of video games. And that’s nothing more and nothing less than Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a legendary role-playing game, is one of the most popular video games in the Star Wars saga. The game from BioWare, a legendary studio for its high quality role-playing games, was originally released in 2003 and was recognized by the community. Even today, Star Wars fans consider it the ultimate benchmark, both as an RPG and the legendary video game of the universe.

A specialist in development support

Several flurry noises already led to a possible release of the remake of the license’s flagship game. But today the fog seems to be clearing more than ever. According to Shreier, the remake of the cult game by BioWare is in development at Aspyr Media. During an interview with the MinnMax podcast, Jason Shreier confirmed previous rumors in favor of a KOTOR remake.

We specialize in porting video games, especially MacOs, and we owe Aspyr the porting of iconic games like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Borderlands 2, Guitar Hero 3, as well as several of Tony Hawk, Civilization, and other licensed Sims games .

A great envelope for a premiere

Is that good news? Many players were waiting for a BioWare remake and were a little baffled that a studio specializing in porting would be involved in the development. While Aspyr is known to have ported Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to macOS before, the studio has never had such an ambitious project under their belt, and its ability to recreate a full facelift of the game raises many doubts.

However, last February, Aspyr Media was acquired by video game distribution giant Embracer Group. (formerly THQ Nordic) with a capital of 8 billion euros and an annual turnover of 500 million euros (this is more than the valuation of the historical leader of Ubisoft). That news was accompanied by the development of a triple-A game with an envelope of $ 70 million. Would the game in question be KOTOR? We’ll have to wait to find out.