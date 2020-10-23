The best tweets after episode 9

Anyone who says Friday necessarily says Koh Lanta. Like every weekend, lovers of betrayal, trials in the mud, and swimsuits (probably saved by production) gather outside TF1 to watch a new episode. And this Friday, October 23rd, Koh-Lanta is broadcasting its ninth episode, the opportunity for fans to discover the eliminations of Bertrand-Kamal and Joaquina, the portraits of Angelique and Fabrice, but also the discovery of Lola. A remarkable new episode that apparently landed at the top of Twitter Trends France. Our community manager dug up the most beautiful nuggets of the evening there, the laughable, the cream of the harvest. Discover the 15 best tweets from this episode 9 right below.

# 1

The only thing that Alexandra can defeat: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/z1oppl678w

23 October 2020

# 2

The burger nicer than Hadja #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/YsrHfG35Tr

23 October 2020

# 3

The best always leave #KohLanta first pic.twitter.com/5Blqhds4jy

23 October 2020

# 4

Lola, if she is too far from camp, she will fall on Moussa, who will always be on her orientation test. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/nZWaU8H03N

23 October 2020

# 5

Hadja, if she were still there, she would have read Lola’s note, seen Brice’s fruit juice and asked Alexandra for half of the burger … #KohLanta # KohLanta2020 # KohLantaLes4Terres pic.twitter.com/tTPHKOPbU0

23 October 2020

# 6

Angélique’s look at LOLA means “PUTINNNN got you hot, youii !!” You’re a big tooth “#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/eR5tWhDK0Q

23 October 2020

# 7

We’re experiencing one of the saddest moments of #KohLanta’s 20 seasons with the elimination of Bertrand kamal pic.twitter.com/6n0rLPBZyv

23 October 2020

# 8th

When I see that it’s Bertrand-Kamel who is eliminated !!! #KohLanta # KohLantaLes4Terres #BertrandKamal pic.twitter.com/ntMAk5L2oo

23 October 2020

# 9

I went outside. I ran away from the table. I can’t handle it, I can’t. I’m the only one outside crying because Bertrand Kamel has been eliminated and we will never see him again. I feel like I’m dying … # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/FXtndnmFsY

23 October 2020

# 10

All of France after the elimination of Bertrand Kamel #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/gP4UIyIF5I

23 October 2020

# 11

THE DANGEROUS PORTRAIT !!!!! JAI JUMPED ON MY SOFA #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/mmcN19lfKW

23 October 2020

# 12

In fact, Brice is from #KohLanta Jeff, but with hair pic.twitter.com/iluRFKF1Kx

23 October 2020

# 13

“How can I tell you?”

“I don’t know my salary”

“Aren’t we waiting for Fabrice?”

What a boss. # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/pDWhaJR4vY

23 October 2020

# 14

I believe Ava died on the island in 1895 and appears from time to time as a White Lady on the evidence. #Koh Lanta

23 October 2020

# fifteen

Lola during the count: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/e1l11DBsgH

23 October 2020

