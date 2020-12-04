The best tweets after episode 15

This Friday, December 4th, the last episode of Koh-Lanta Les 4 Terres will air. Brice, Alexandra and Loïc therefore faced each other in the mythical pole test. The winner had the opportunity to choose the adventurer with whom they will share the final voting round. An unmissable episode in which viewers could witness Alexandra’s victory. Brice, who won the posts, will have reached the final with Alexandra. At this meeting, the former reunification adventurers decided to crown Alexandra. This final was also played on the Twitter page, where the show was a message that was at the forefront of the platform’s France trends. The best of the best of Twitter after this fifteenth episode is about to be discovered below.

# 1

Loic is exactly the example that, at the age of 20, you can stand up for great values ​​as an extraordinary adventurer! #Thank you #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/X3xrpuGd3H

4th December 2020

# 2

THE BEST ALWAYS STARTS TOO EARLY.

History repeats itself. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Whn0iLMa1f

4th December 2020

# 3

At least Loïc has a point with Claude, he didn’t win Koh-Lanta, but the hearts of the audience and he can only be proud of himself #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/mTrojigjaA

4th December 2020

# 4

All of France when Loïc fell from his post #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/MBXl4yUfDt

4th December 2020

# 5

when I see Bertrand-Kamal talking to the council #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BBdOBoDJLh

4th December 2020

# 6

Brice, seeing that nobody pays him a compliment when he won #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/bHpELGGH9c

4th December 2020

# 7

Hadja, who talks about merits #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xkU4n0fqFE

4th December 2020

# 8th

The podiatrist who will welcome Alexandra and her € 100,000 in her practice #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/DEZyOvgPaO

4th December 2020

# 9

Let’s talk about Alexandra’s evolution anyway, it’s crazy #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/IglblD4UVi

4th December 2020

# 10

When he kills me, they are all dressed like they were on December 31st and he arrives with a t-shirt with holes and a yellow vest on his arm. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/JXBjJu4qv7

4th December 2020

# 11

-Hello, it’s Ava and that’s what I wanted to say …

-… And immediately a # KohLanta advertisement page pic.twitter.com/yq5u9khL45

4th December 2020

# 12

#Koh Lanta

BRAVO TO DAD DORIAN AND BRICE FOR THEIR FIRST CHILD pic.twitter.com/pOz8L6MCU3

4th December 2020

# 13

Conclusion: Loïc is this season’s Claude. # Kohlanta #CroisonsLes pic.twitter.com/j4YDqDtZg9

4th December 2020

# 14

Loïcs T-shirt in honor of Beka … # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Uba17jTqAC

4th December 2020

# 15

“We started it with Beka at the beginning of the adventure” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/YaeCbH3Jxr

4th December 2020

# 16

Jeff, he put on a wig, he thought we didn’t burn that bastard #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/YVLZzLrwLw

4th December 2020

# 17

Brice’s family when TF1 hung up #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/N3gyYh2ss3

4th December 2020

# 18

I believed for 30 seconds that Denis Keen’V invited #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Yykhu4mf34 on the set

4th December 2020

# 19

PTDRRRR who thought she would win Koh Lanta at the start #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2unYhdIuC4

4th December 2020

# 20

Alexandra, when she saw that her little ones didn’t sleep at 11:30 p.m.: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/fliVg2UVoB

4th December 2020

