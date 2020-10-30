The best tweets after episode 10

The appointment is made every Friday. TF1 is broadcasting a new weekly episode of Koh Lanta in prime time: Les 4 Terres, an opportunity for lovers of alliances, betrayals and chains of immunity to indulge in television. And on this Friday October 30th, viewers could discover Jody’s elimination, deceptive alliances, and the bitterness that follows the test of comfort. And you know now, every episode of Koh Lanta: The 4 Lands has an impact on the Twitterosphere as well. This new episode quickly caught on in the trends in France and gave our community manager the opportunity to discover the most beautiful pearls of the evening. Discover the 15 best tweets from this tenth episode right below.

# 1

and above all do not forget that this person is also the reason for the lack of rice in supermarkets: #KohLanta # KohLanta2020 pic.twitter.com/LDCKiOMeBh

# 2

– “French fries are my whole life”

– Lola’s family: # KohLanta2020 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/LpTyyH5aNO

# 3

The families who prepared the letters for 3 hours # KohLanta2020 #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/TpSFEg1ivi

# 4

It is not Brice who carries the bags, but the bags that Brice carry in this phase #Kohlanta # Kohlanta2020 pic.twitter.com/rEsH0oBcjb

# 5

Imagine fighting with 3kg to run out of pockets and winning the event # KohLanta2020 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/vZBJOktCd9

# 6

– Dorian: “As a railroad worker I was late on the train”

– Me: # KohLanta2020 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/NGo3puxhO4

# 7

If Lola chooses Angelique, this is the total # KohLanta2020 # KohLantaLes4Terres #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PUslBOwJtV

# 8th

# 9

Since someone said Brice was Jeff with hair, I can see that # KohLanta2020 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/KLMAjKOsri

# 10

She is sick with her taro, she has just eaten a whale #KohLanta # KohLanta2020 pic.twitter.com/4gavC7mejH

# 11

Lola wore it that she won the logical test #KohLanta # KohLanta2020 pic.twitter.com/dsyBDIrxFR

# 12

Denis: “There are also corals on your campsite” #KohLanta # KohLanta2020 pic.twitter.com/L3IAs9nGP0

# 13

Lola and Angélique during the count #KohLanta # KohLanta2020 pic.twitter.com/o5sU3EmBnp

# 14

The only time you see Ava is in the credits #kohlanta # KohLanta2020 pic.twitter.com/KjkakJwOBT

# 15

Imagine coming back with wood and seeing Ava burn the hair of her arm. # KohLanta2020 #kohlanta # KohLantaLes4Terres pic.twitter.com/0UOlrUmFJj

