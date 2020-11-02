The best star costumes for Halloween 2020 (40 photos)

Although the Halloween party this year was somewhat clouded by the current pandemic, many internet users wanted to celebrate this day as well as possible. For example, the artist Steven Novak decided to decorate his house like it was taken from a real horror movie! Our favorite stars did not give up the tradition and offered us very nice disguises. We offer you a small selection of the best Halloween costumes 2020. Which one will impress you the most?

# 1 Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid has decided to portray a painting by Roy Lichtenstein for this Halloween party. Make-up done perfectly!

# 2 Emily Ratajkowski

Model Emily Ratajkowski, known on social media as “Emrata,” reproduced an iconic photo from the 1990s of Demi Moore appearing nude on the cover of Vanity Fair. Emrata used her pregnancy to get the shot.

Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/SWamyaSWhT

October 31, 2020

# 3 Adam Scherr

The American wrestler disguised as Kratos from God of War.

See this post on Instagram

#Kratos #GodsOfWar

A post shared by Adam Scherr (@ adamscherr99) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:04 am PDT

# 4 Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn changed her last name to Christina Aguileira during this 2020 Halloween party.

# 5 lili reihnart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes

The three actresses on the Riverdale series have teamed up to play the Super Nanas.

# 6 heidi klum

The queen of the Halloween disguise of all years struck 31 again with a very short film of 5 minutes. We let you discover this terrifying video!

# 7 Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner wanted to encourage her fans to vote, and to do that, she chose to play the character Pamela Anderson played in the movie Barb Wire.

# 8 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The model and TV presenter played alongside her favorite Spider-Man John Legend as a Black Swan ballerina.

See this post on Instagram

my spidey

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:24 am PDT

# 9 Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her entire family have decided to recreate the environment for Joe Exotic, America’s most prolific tiger breeder.

# 10 Courteney Cox

The Friends star took to Instagram with a scared face. She specified “No Bangs !!!!!!!” in legend, referring to his haircut in Scream 3, which has been the subject of much derision from internet users.

# 11 Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner makes us watch The Nightmare Before Christmas again.

# 12 normani

The American singer and dancer decided to put on her best costume this year, but her critics didn’t like it, implying that the costume wasn’t suitable for a black woman and that she played with them. Stereotypes. Model Hailey Baldwin recently used social media to defend her.

See this post on Instagram

Cat gotcha tongue?

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:17 am PDT

# 13 Demi Lovato

Writer, performer and composer Demi Lovato opted for a DIY costume this year. She appears in the form of a vampire with whom one does not want to be confronted.

# 14 Victoria and David Beckham

Like every year, the couple decided to celebrate Halloween and post a picture on social media that quickly went viral.

# 15 Halsey

The American singer Halsey appeared on Halloween as Emily from Tim Burton’s cult film The Funeral Wedding.

# 16 Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguileira takes on the characteristics of a known alien.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:04 am PDT

# 17 Celine Dion

Celine Dion went for a Nanny McPhee costume this year.

# 18 Kylie Jenner

The Instagram star gathered his friends to put the Power Rangers together.

See this post on Instagram

It’s time to transform

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 30, 2020 at 12:28 pm PDT

# 19 Jeremstar

No, you are not in the last Jurassic Park, but before a take of Jeremstar!

# 20 Halle Berry

Model and actress Hall Berry has transformed herself this year with a very well done makeup. His friend the clown makes the shot scary.

# 21 Angela and dua lipa

The two singers (and all the new employees since their duo Fever) decided to make a recording. Angela is under the mask of Mr. Bean!

# 22 Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson

The singer and her husband decided this year to reproduce the mythical scene originally created by Janet Jackson.

See this post on Instagram

Bus to Bus & Janet

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 31, 2020 at 2:07 am PDT

# 23 Alicia Ayliès

Miss France 2017 talked a lot with this very successful make-up on the occasion of Halloween. Empress of the Spiders!

# 24 Marsai Martin

The American actress and producer Marsai Martin reproduced a cover of Vogue identically with Rihanna.

See this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on Oct 30, 2020 at 5:59 am PDT

# 25 jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez

The legendary couple decided to copy another duet, that of Madonna and Bruce Springsteen.

# 26 Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens as the new black widow who we confirm or not at all?

# 27 Saweetie

The American singer and rapper has decided to embody Mystique perfectly!

See this post on Instagram

details

A post posted by @ saweetie on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:49 pm PST

# 28 Cardi B.

Cardi B in Medusa is something.

# 29 Lil nas X.

Rapper Lil Nas X decided to dress up as Nicky Minaj this year. Many internet users have decided to let him win the Halloween competition on social networks!

See this post on Instagram

NAS MARAJ

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on Oct 30, 2020 at 7:09 am PDT

# 30 PATRICK NEIL HARRIS AND HIS FAMILY

We came back to this photo in a previous article. Actor Neil Patrick Harris and her husband David Burtka, accompanied by their two children, have decided to play the characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

# 31 Quavo

The American rapper disguises himself as the character of the beast in the X-Men.

# 32 The weekend

The artist has decided to dress up as a Nutty Professor for this Halloween 2020!

# 33 Travis Scott

Travis Scott had decided to play the character of Batman this year, but after the innumerable ridicule of internet users, the rapper decided to close his Instagram account.

# 34 GIGI HADID

The top model decided this year to focus on the game Valorant.

See this post on Instagram

Choose your player

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:38 am PDT

# 35 Kanye West

Kanye West donned a superhero costume this year to represent himself in the American elections (we can also read “Kanye 2020” on his hat).

# 36 Alizée

The French singer posted this shot on social networks where she appears as Pennywise in It (the one in VF).

# 37 bebe rexha

The singer decided to take a pose as Poison Ivy this year.

# 38 Lady Gaga

This year, the singer did not shy away from encouraging her fans to vote! Here is the short video she posted on social media:

# 39 Rosalia

The Spanish artist perfectly embodies Leeloo from the film The Fifth Element.

# 40 Matt Pokora

Since it took a lavish disguise to complete this top of the best costumes of the year, we’re leaving you with this photo of Matt Pokora dressed up as a cow.