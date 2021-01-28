The best series and adult movies to hit Disney + (there are hundreds)

Star will be released in February with a lot of original and classic content.

They arrive on February 23rd.

February 23rd is the day Disney + arrives in a new territory that promises to revolutionize streaming service in some way. Star will be a content area for adults, with original titles, but also legendary series and films.

On launch day, it will feature hundreds of content, with new coming every month from 20th Century Studios, FX Productions, Hulu, or Disney Television Studios (including ABC and 20th Television).

Disney has already released the titles that will be available on February 23rd – and NiT highlights the most important ones that it doesn’t even want to lose. The platform also announced that this new feature will introduce new parental controls.

The original content

As a new corporate brand, Star will regularly have multiple original content. Some of them have already debuted in the US and are now arriving in Portugal. This is the case with “Big Sky”, the new television thriller from David E. Kelley (responsible for “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing”).

The story revolves around a kidnapping case that takes place in the American state of Montana. Two private detectives, Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, join the woman, who is separated from one of them (and also a former police officer), Jenny Hoyt, to search for the two missing sisters who were picked up by a truck driver. However, when they discover that this is not the only case of this species in the area, they go on a time trial to catch the killer before there are more victims.

You can also watch Solar Opposites, the latest production from the makers of Rick and Morty – an adult animated series. The narrative focuses on a team of four aliens who fled their destroyed world to land on planet earth – more precisely in a suburb of the United States. Within this family there are people who love the earth for plastic food, television and all the fun things to do, but there are also people who hate them for pollution and consumption.

Another novelty is “Love, Victor”, the TV spin-off of the film “Love, Simon”. Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School who is on a journey of self-discovery. You face challenges at home, you try to adapt to your new city and deal with your sexual orientation.

There is also the action drama “Helstrom”. Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the children of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The brothers have a restless dynamic and are on a mission to pursue “the worst of humanity” as outlined in the summary of the project.

Disney says other news coming out in the coming months will include “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” and “The Old Man,” in addition to new content from the Kardashian Jenner clan.

The famous series

Many of the most popular series from the past 20 years will be featured on the Disney + Star. From February 23rd you can watch all seasons of productions like “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Desperate Housewives”, “The Walking Dead”, “Family Guy”, “Glee”, “Security National”, “Verloren” on the streaming platform. , “So It Happened”, “Lie to Me”, “The Killing”, “A Very Modern Family”, “Prison Break”, “Doctors and Interns” and “Scandal”.

Some of these series, such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Walking Dead,” continue to have new seasons and will continue to debut and televise – they will not reach Disney + Streaming until later.

At Star you can also see all seasons of “Buffy, Vampire Slayer”, “Castle”, “Black-ish”, “The Cleveland Show”, “Brothers and Sisters”, “Laut Jim” and “The Avenger”, “” Perception “,” Private Clinic “,” Awakening Hope “,” The Returnees “,” Vengeance “and” You Are the Worst “.

Other projects that will be included in the catalog are the television adaptation of “High Fidelity”, the miniseries “Fosse / Verdon”, the spin-off “24: Live Another Day” and the documentaries “LA 92”, “OJ: Made in America “And” Lance “, among others.

The legendary films

Star will also be home to dozens of films within Disney + – from the most popular sagas to critically acclaimed productions. “Braveheart: The Warrior’s Challenge”, “Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Commando”, the two chapters of “Deadpool”, “The Devil Wears Prada”, “Die Hard”, “The Favorite”, “The Incorruptibles Against Drugs”, The list includes “Good Morning Vietnam”, “High Fidelity”, “Me, Robot”, “Isle of Dogs” and “The Last King of Scotland”.

See also “Max Payne”, “Moulin Rouge!”, “Nixon”, “Pearl Harbor”, “Pretty Woman: A Woman’s Dream”, “Prometheus”, “The Red Agent”, “The Darjeeling Limited”, “The Way “to Perdition”, “Solaris”, “Sleeping with the Enemy” and the original version (and also Tim Burton’s and the most modern) of the saga of “The Planet of the Apes”.

The catalog also contains the films “New York Taxi”, “Three Posters on the Street”, “Titanic”, “Wall Street”, “War Horse” and the films “Secret Files”.

“Joy”, “28 Days Later”, “Master & Commander: The Other Side of the World”, “Alita: Battle Angel”, “Australia”, “Seven Strangers in El Royale”, “The Adventures of Jack Burton in the. ” Claws Mandarin, “Con Air: Flying Fortress”, “Conan and the Barbarians”, “Crazy Heart”, “Déjà Vu”, “The Beat: The Drop”, “Glass”, “Hitman – Agent 47”, “Day there Independência “,” Casados ​​de Fresco “,” Reino dos Céus “,” League of Exceptional Gentlemen “,” A family on the verge of a nervous attack “,” A fish out of the water “,” Marked for killing “” Taken – Vengeance, “” A Vila “and Borat’s first film are also on the list – which is very diverse and extensive.