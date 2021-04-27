The best scene in the film pays homage to this icon

The film Mortal Kombat has to be released for digital purchase in France on May 12th. The cinemas are still closed and the executive has not proposed a reopening date. The films are therefore released for broadcast on the Internet. Even so, the film is already available overseas so viewers can watch and comment on it, including a return to its best scene.

/! Warning, the following contains spoilers for the Mortal Kombat movie /!

a scene to be remembered

In Mortal Kombat, “the greatest champions on earth are called to fight the enemies of the other world”. Your goal? Save our planet from total annihilation. This adaptation of the famous video game saga obviously adopted the codes. Fatality, flawless victory, bodies cut in half, exploded, cored, Mortal Kombat doesn’t cut to the top. A casting designed to seduce fans of the license and at the same time offer a result that is good enough to attract normal viewers.

But on the internet, of course, it’s mainly franchise lovers who voiced their opinions after watching it, especially in the best scene in the film. A scene in which we find the cherished Kung Lao and his hat sharp as a scalpel. Kung Lao, portrayed on screen by actor Max Huang, first appeared in Mortal Kombat II in 1993. In total, Kung Lao appears in 9 iterations so that players can get to know it.

In Mortal Kombat, the film scheduled for May in France, Kung Lao can demonstrate his talents against Nitara, a vampire who is a little less known than his opponent. Obviously, at the end of their confrontation, there is a death to be found. The latter is by no means the only one in the film, but should nonetheless be unforgettable. And for good reason, in addition to the regular style and the expressions of Kung Lao, the obligatory “Flawless Victory” (perfect victory in French) is convincing.

