The best reactions to the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban rerun on TF1 (54 tweets)
Last week we invited you to find the best reactions to the broadcast of the second part of the Harry Potter saga, namely Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. You were already resourceful and made us laugh a lot with your reactions, which testify to your unconditional love for the saga. Today we invite you again to find your best reactions and every week brings new things as you will see. Here are your 54 best reactions to the third part of Harry Potter!
1)
It’s time to post this Harry Potter pic pic.twitter.com/JkiafYyjEy
July 15, 2021
2)
This guy is the funniest and most useless character in Harry Potter mdrrr pic.twitter.com/GOJR5auERW
July 15, 2021
3)
The Ministry of Magic on learning that Harry Potter had magically swollen Aunt Marge: #HarryPotter # TF1 pic.twitter.com/ucRLMcC0Dx
July 15, 2021
4)
Sirius and Lupine catching Pettigrew in the Howling Shack #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/Rb0MN13Crb
July 15, 2021
5)
This scene where Lupine dodges Snape with the # HarryPotter card pic.twitter.com/7ftN2bfGak
July 15, 2021
6)
Harry Potter Harry Potter
1 & 2 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 pic.twitter.com/cK4ZCKLEtR
July 15, 2021
7)
Whenever I hear Malfoy insulting Hermione from “Mudblood” in every Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/kIpVmPOv3m
July 15, 2021
8th)
Ron: Draco is doing too much with his arm
Also Ron: IF IT IS FOUND, YOU HAVE CUT THE BLADE # HarryPotter
July 15, 2021
9)
I contend that the saga should have been called “Hermione Granger and the Great Fools of Hogwarts”. https://t.co/booTqUiMLe
July 15, 2021
10)
Hermione is unleashed in this Harry Potter, she hits people and she’s naughty with Professors #HarryPotter
July 15, 2021
11)
I see Snape floating in mid-air while Expelliarmus is just supposed to disarm: #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/UPGEVSEPwK
July 15, 2021
12)
I too would like private lessons with #Lupine ishhhh #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/aCJxU3EPP9
July 15, 2021
13)
Tell yourself that Hermione’s bogeyman is McGonagal during the NOZZLES, telling her that she has some catching up to do
July 15, 2021
14)
I would give anything to make a drug that would make us lose our memories in order to rediscover Harry Potter
July 15, 2021
fifteen)
Percy: I’m Head Boy!
Everyone: * doesn’t give a shit * #HarryPotter
July 15, 2021
16)
Hermione wouldn’t have dated Harry, she would have had a peaceful life, first grade at Hogwarts, a bright future and her parents would attend their wedding, but no men ruin everything
July 15, 2021
17)
Oh the river personally #HarryPotter # TF1 pic.twitter.com/p3wuXWIvJi
July 15, 2021
18)
It’s always good to remember that Severus Snape is the best character in the Harry Potter saga
July 15, 2021
19)
Snape’s first instinct when seeing Lupine as a werewolf is to protect Harry. #HarryPotter # TF1 pic.twitter.com/XyS4XnkULR
July 15, 2021
20)
Spectators as Hermione hands Draco Malfoy a carnival potato:
#harrypotter #HarryPotterEtLePrisonnierDAzkaban pic.twitter.com/9uPfTCbOCs
July 15, 2021
21)
Harry Potter fans face Lupin’s transformation, Pettigrew’s escape, Sirius Black’s injury and Ron who cannot move
(It’s too sudden when I’m at it) #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/IlmS4oJDXh
July 15, 2021
22)
All of us in front of Hermione’s Potato #HarryPotter: pic.twitter.com/8WpcBHDRKI
July 15, 2021
23)
Harry Potter in TT? May I remind you that Malfoy is the freshest of his g pic.twitter.com/S5Ot3CFSJR
July 15, 2021
24)
When Hermione saw Harry cast a spell on Snape: #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/j0iDrLiCCf
July 15, 2021
25)
Uh, that’s where it gets embarrassing …! #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/tae9YzUEJl
July 15, 2021
26)
All: Harry Potter
Snape: Mr. PPPOTTAH pic.twitter.com/9sDgabEXpp
July 15, 2021
27)
When I find out that Croutard is PETER PETTIGROW for the 68456145829 times #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/41Ym5WvPLw
July 15, 2021
28)
I find the special effects of Harry Potter 3 archi clean for a movie that is almost 20 years old … the Dementors, Buck, Lupine the Sinstros’ werewolf everything …
July 15, 2021
29)
The best quote from all of Harry Potter together https://t.co/MYOT4arVKB
July 15, 2021
30)
Hermione when Draco tells him “dirty mudblood” #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/GjDoDpN2WI
July 15, 2021
31)
The beauty of this scene …
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban pic.twitter.com/gKrlH5dCxp
July 15, 2021
32)
The good thing about Harry Potter 3 is that it makes the transition between childhood and adolescence on screen perfectly, whether in the acting, directing, the colorimetry of the film, the script, etc. is really beautiful and I am obsessed with it # Harry Potter
July 15, 2021
33)
The best character in Harry Potter #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/b25eP3ESGq
July 15, 2021
34)
Harry Potter evenings >>>>
July 15, 2021
35)
We can talk about this type of mythical scene in Harry Potter for 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/V3CEM3kxFe
July 15, 2021
36)
When I find out 3949392929 that Sirius Black wants to kill Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/vzicnJGLXP
July 15, 2021
37)
Harry Potter 1 and 2: “ahah too funny witchcraft”
Harry Potter 3: pic.twitter.com/fNDZllovdb
July 15, 2021
38)
Thanks Ron … #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/Cjnbv6JSo2
July 15, 2021
39)
They even start at Hogwarts #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLePrisonnierDAzkaban # TF1 pic.twitter.com/QyRYMl9cMd
July 15, 2021
40)
Me if I go for the 6936 time to see Sirius Black is the godfather of Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/wYtBdgupjl
July 15, 2021
41)
The real question is why they didn’t realize that their brother slept with a certain Peter Petitgrov
July 16, 2021
42)
Without Hermione, there would have only been one Harry Potter film and it would have lasted ten minutes. I will not come back to what I said
July 15, 2021
43)
Neville disappears behind the pebbles jpp # HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/FQaHcBDv07
July 15, 2021
43)
Peter Pettigrew when he turned into a rat to run away in Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/yuUoBvmJcQ
July 15, 2021
44)
Mdrrr the fat lady, she deserves the stab wounds from Sirius # HarryPotter
July 15, 2021
45)
Harry and Hermione have to play with the times to save Sirius Black. And if you open your ears, you can hear a clock ticking throughout the sequence to underscore the stressful, serious side of this race against the clock. #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/ylLNV3OMKf
July 15, 2021
46)
The Harry Potter Reunion – Sirius pic.twitter.com/jcoPIVUn0b
July 15, 2021
47)
How Dumbledore recruits his Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers in Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/hCXhfmeVW9
July 15, 2021
48)
Sirius Black before and after meeting Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/ThwaBOAmvs
July 15, 2021
49)
Nobody:
Aunt Marge to Harry in the third film: #HarryPotter
pic.twitter.com/s1jLL2nclB
July 15, 2021
50)
How can you sleep in the Magicobus? #Harry Potter
July 15, 2021
51)
Harry Potter’s aunt, we laugh, we laugh, but how many looked like her by the end of their detention? pic.twitter.com/32jxlvazeB
July 15, 2021
52)
Astipp “There is no one safer than Hogwarts”
I can’t wait to ask Harry Potter what he thinks of all of this
July 15, 2021
53)
I’ve always wanted the spiky lupine candles .. Every time I see Harry Potter 3 I think about it
July 15, 2021
54)
The train Harry Potter takes every time he returns to the Dursleys after his umpteenth year at Hogwarts pic.twitter.com/f0iPKE4jzK
July 15, 2021
