The best reactions to the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban rerun on TF1 (54 tweets)

Last week we invited you to find the best reactions to the broadcast of the second part of the Harry Potter saga, namely Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. You were already resourceful and made us laugh a lot with your reactions, which testify to your unconditional love for the saga. Today we invite you again to find your best reactions and every week brings new things as you will see. Here are your 54 best reactions to the third part of Harry Potter!

1)

It’s time to post this Harry Potter pic pic.twitter.com/JkiafYyjEy

July 15, 2021

2)

This guy is the funniest and most useless character in Harry Potter mdrrr pic.twitter.com/GOJR5auERW

July 15, 2021

3)

The Ministry of Magic on learning that Harry Potter had magically swollen Aunt Marge: #HarryPotter # TF1 pic.twitter.com/ucRLMcC0Dx

July 15, 2021

4)

Sirius and Lupine catching Pettigrew in the Howling Shack #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/Rb0MN13Crb

July 15, 2021

5)

This scene where Lupine dodges Snape with the # HarryPotter card pic.twitter.com/7ftN2bfGak

July 15, 2021

6)

Harry Potter Harry Potter

1 & 2 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 pic.twitter.com/cK4ZCKLEtR

July 15, 2021

7)

Whenever I hear Malfoy insulting Hermione from “Mudblood” in every Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/kIpVmPOv3m

July 15, 2021

8th)

Ron: Draco is doing too much with his arm

Also Ron: IF IT IS FOUND, YOU HAVE CUT THE BLADE # HarryPotter

July 15, 2021

9)

I contend that the saga should have been called “Hermione Granger and the Great Fools of Hogwarts”. https://t.co/booTqUiMLe

July 15, 2021

10)

Hermione is unleashed in this Harry Potter, she hits people and she’s naughty with Professors #HarryPotter

July 15, 2021

11)

I see Snape floating in mid-air while Expelliarmus is just supposed to disarm: #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/UPGEVSEPwK

July 15, 2021

12)

I too would like private lessons with #Lupine ishhhh #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/aCJxU3EPP9

July 15, 2021

13)

Tell yourself that Hermione’s bogeyman is McGonagal during the NOZZLES, telling her that she has some catching up to do

July 15, 2021

14)

I would give anything to make a drug that would make us lose our memories in order to rediscover Harry Potter

July 15, 2021

fifteen)

Percy: I’m Head Boy!

Everyone: * doesn’t give a shit * #HarryPotter

July 15, 2021

16)

Hermione wouldn’t have dated Harry, she would have had a peaceful life, first grade at Hogwarts, a bright future and her parents would attend their wedding, but no men ruin everything

July 15, 2021

17)

Oh the river personally #HarryPotter # TF1 pic.twitter.com/p3wuXWIvJi

July 15, 2021

18)

It’s always good to remember that Severus Snape is the best character in the Harry Potter saga

July 15, 2021

19)

Snape’s first instinct when seeing Lupine as a werewolf is to protect Harry. #HarryPotter # TF1 pic.twitter.com/XyS4XnkULR

July 15, 2021

20)

Spectators as Hermione hands Draco Malfoy a carnival potato:

#harrypotter #HarryPotterEtLePrisonnierDAzkaban pic.twitter.com/9uPfTCbOCs

July 15, 2021

21)

Harry Potter fans face Lupin’s transformation, Pettigrew’s escape, Sirius Black’s injury and Ron who cannot move

(It’s too sudden when I’m at it) #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/IlmS4oJDXh

July 15, 2021

22)

All of us in front of Hermione’s Potato #HarryPotter: pic.twitter.com/8WpcBHDRKI

July 15, 2021

23)

Harry Potter in TT? May I remind you that Malfoy is the freshest of his g pic.twitter.com/S5Ot3CFSJR

July 15, 2021

24)

When Hermione saw Harry cast a spell on Snape: #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/j0iDrLiCCf

July 15, 2021

25)

Uh, that’s where it gets embarrassing …! #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/tae9YzUEJl

July 15, 2021

26)

All: Harry Potter

Snape: Mr. PPPOTTAH pic.twitter.com/9sDgabEXpp

July 15, 2021

27)

When I find out that Croutard is PETER PETTIGROW for the 68456145829 times #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/41Ym5WvPLw

July 15, 2021

28)

I find the special effects of Harry Potter 3 archi clean for a movie that is almost 20 years old … the Dementors, Buck, Lupine the Sinstros’ werewolf everything …

July 15, 2021

29)

The best quote from all of Harry Potter together https://t.co/MYOT4arVKB

July 15, 2021

30)

Hermione when Draco tells him “dirty mudblood” #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/GjDoDpN2WI

July 15, 2021

31)

The beauty of this scene …

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban pic.twitter.com/gKrlH5dCxp

July 15, 2021

32)

The good thing about Harry Potter 3 is that it makes the transition between childhood and adolescence on screen perfectly, whether in the acting, directing, the colorimetry of the film, the script, etc. is really beautiful and I am obsessed with it # Harry Potter

July 15, 2021

33)

The best character in Harry Potter #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/b25eP3ESGq

July 15, 2021

34)

Harry Potter evenings >>>>

July 15, 2021

35)

We can talk about this type of mythical scene in Harry Potter for 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/V3CEM3kxFe

July 15, 2021

36)

When I find out 3949392929 that Sirius Black wants to kill Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/vzicnJGLXP

July 15, 2021

37)

Harry Potter 1 and 2: “ahah too funny witchcraft”

Harry Potter 3: pic.twitter.com/fNDZllovdb

July 15, 2021

38)

Thanks Ron … #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/Cjnbv6JSo2

July 15, 2021

39)

They even start at Hogwarts #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLePrisonnierDAzkaban # TF1 pic.twitter.com/QyRYMl9cMd

July 15, 2021

40)

Me if I go for the 6936 time to see Sirius Black is the godfather of Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/wYtBdgupjl

July 15, 2021

41)

The real question is why they didn’t realize that their brother slept with a certain Peter Petitgrov

July 16, 2021

42)

Without Hermione, there would have only been one Harry Potter film and it would have lasted ten minutes. I will not come back to what I said

July 15, 2021

43)

Neville disappears behind the pebbles jpp # HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/FQaHcBDv07

July 15, 2021

43)

Peter Pettigrew when he turned into a rat to run away in Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/yuUoBvmJcQ

July 15, 2021

44)

Mdrrr the fat lady, she deserves the stab wounds from Sirius # HarryPotter

July 15, 2021

45)

Harry and Hermione have to play with the times to save Sirius Black. And if you open your ears, you can hear a clock ticking throughout the sequence to underscore the stressful, serious side of this race against the clock. #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/ylLNV3OMKf

July 15, 2021

46)

The Harry Potter Reunion – Sirius pic.twitter.com/jcoPIVUn0b

July 15, 2021

47)

How Dumbledore recruits his Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers in Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/hCXhfmeVW9

July 15, 2021

48)

Sirius Black before and after meeting Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/ThwaBOAmvs

July 15, 2021

49)

Nobody:

Aunt Marge to Harry in the third film: #HarryPotter

pic.twitter.com/s1jLL2nclB

July 15, 2021

50)

How can you sleep in the Magicobus? #Harry Potter

July 15, 2021

51)

Harry Potter’s aunt, we laugh, we laugh, but how many looked like her by the end of their detention? pic.twitter.com/32jxlvazeB

July 15, 2021

52)

Astipp “There is no one safer than Hogwarts”

I can’t wait to ask Harry Potter what he thinks of all of this

July 15, 2021

53)

I’ve always wanted the spiky lupine candles .. Every time I see Harry Potter 3 I think about it

July 15, 2021

54)

The train Harry Potter takes every time he returns to the Dursleys after his umpteenth year at Hogwarts pic.twitter.com/f0iPKE4jzK

July 15, 2021

