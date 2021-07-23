The best reactions to the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire rerun on TF1 (50 tweets)

The best reactions to the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire rerun on TF1 (50 tweets)

On July 22, 2021, TF1 broadcast the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. As for the repetition of the previous opus, you were extremely numerous to comment on the film on social networks. They managed once again to make us smile; So it was important for us to share the 50 best tweets on the topic with you.

1)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 4 photos.

Visually one of the best

#HarryPotter #HarryPotteretLaCoupedeFeu pic.twitter.com/DGxfEkUaOx

July 22, 2021

2)

the cup: harry potter

the room: pic.twitter.com/SIWok7N7Ku

July 22, 2021

3)

Me before Cedric’s death for the 4832nd time in Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/sgemJTdQ7v

July 22, 2021

4)

Harry Potter 4 is the worst hairline that speaks

July 22, 2021

5)

When I see Harry Potter 4 I can’t help but think of Mimie Mathy pic.twitter.com/RoxGnEXPWN

July 22, 2021

6)

A thought for Winky, completely forgotten during the film #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu

July 22, 2021

7)

Me once Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire started so they don’t bother me pic.twitter.com/tLnB6Xmfqy

July 22, 2021

8th)

I never got tired of seeing Harry Potter

July 22, 2021

9)

Moody crazy eye watching Harry Potter’s name come out of the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/6snDHiX1Gm

July 22, 2021

10)

Harry Potter is the only saga that I can see in my whole life. Every time I see her, I discover something new

July 22, 2021

11)

The creator of Harry Potter, I don’t know how much beer she drank when she wrote her story, but she really made that dead

July 22, 2021

12)

Harry Potter when it comes to answering the journalist’s questions pic.twitter.com/e4kKqtJ6i9

July 22, 2021

13)

When the fake Professor Moody explained the Cruciatus curse in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/p6MrYJ3Y1b

July 22, 2021

14)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is my favorite. We have a relaxed Dumbledore:

So kids, I’m organizing the Death Olympics with Voldemort as a guest.

By the way, I don’t mind if you have any questions! #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/oAGuMSAnVT

July 22, 2021

fifteen)

Tonight Peter Pettigrew welcomes us and offers us his stew with boiled Voldemort and bloody sauce! #HarryPotter #UDPP pic.twitter.com/IbVyxrdpsj

July 22, 2021

16)

Ron’s evolution in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/QRg6MHE52b

July 22, 2021

17)

It will always make me laugh Weaslaid who tried to catch his future sister-in-law #HarryPotter # TF1

July 22, 2021

18)

when I see Harry Potter’s name being drawn for the 50th time #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/dQh6MYNOVo

July 22, 2021

19)

Harry Potter will remain the best saga in the world

July 22, 2021

20)

Dumbledore after the Durmstrang boys die when we need to renew the floor. #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/kGJENfOhQa

July 22, 2021

21)

I if I have Cedric Diggory’s death to 456,276,687. Times in Harry Potter see:

#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/ATRAzaBXJ0

July 22, 2021

22)

We should have called it Harry Potter and the Haircut pic.twitter.com/w3R7AwMPDO

July 22, 2021

23)

I hope Cedric doesn’t die every time ptn

By cons Harry Potter 4> all pic.twitter.com/NkSLuBQTXQ

July 22, 2021

24)

Dumbledore asks calmly? #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/shrjyPc5w8

July 22, 2021

25)

Twins with long hair

Harry Potter #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/0QahdcKKTu

July 22, 2021

26)

In Harry Potter they fight powerful wizards all the time, without flinching, but to invite girls to dance this bagaye

July 22, 2021

27)

Me in front of Harry Potter every time I see Cédric pic.twitter.com/oG50EnwVeC

July 22, 2021

28)

Tonight is Harry Potter on TF1, the best time to remind you that the Harry Potter saga is setting a storm on the Star Wars and Lord of the Rings sagas

July 22, 2021

29)

This is Voldemort in Harry Potter 4 of the Goblet of Fire https://t.co/Ul68e2CDTK

July 22, 2021

30)

Tonight my heart will be broken one more time …

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire pic.twitter.com/3fslvcBAIL

July 22, 2021

31)

Me if Harry Potter’s name MYSTERIOUSLY for 45,000. Come out of the goblet of fire! #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/8qO98pRMVA

July 22, 2021

32)

The scene where we first see Voldemort in his true form is one of my favorite scenes of all Harry Potter I think.

July 22, 2021

33)

Dumbledore’s speech for the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/pYqVF0lAyv

July 22, 2021

34)

When I see Ron Weasley’s prom outfit I have to laugh out loud and we see the Harry Potter class #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/np6fuJzMHJ

July 22, 2021

35)

On the flip side, the return of Voldemort, he’s fucking great anyway #HarryPotter

July 22, 2021

36)

If you think about it, in Harry Potter, Voldemort was a giant wizard, but he was unable to perform the spell, rhinoplasty! #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/qFxURvofU7

July 22, 2021

37)

Ptdrr Hogwarts, when Harry Potter’s name came out of the mug: #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/GRglwmklLr

July 22, 2021

38)

If Dumbledore had followed the rules to the letter #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/53GyVZVsDH

July 22, 2021

39)

But Cedric why didn’t you listen to Harry Potter damn it pic.twitter.com/aMTJLhGGWf

July 22, 2021

40)

Harry Potter when he stumbled upon the spiky Magyar #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/MDJa7b3sbc

July 22, 2021

41)

Harry Potter is a dog. Ron Weasley he tries to be a real friend by being with him 24 hours a day since he has no family, in return Harry fucks his sister Harry

July 23, 2021

42)

After the ball, Hermione breaks down on the stairs crying in her pretty dress and takes off her shoes. In the next moment a bell rings. You can’t help but think of Cinderella. #HarryPotter Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/GWAzs2RZLP

July 22, 2021

43)

I think our hearts raced when we saw Hermione in this scene #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/OAd6u4AIlJ

July 22, 2021

44)

It’s the return of “Harry, did you put your name in the goblet of fire?” Dumbledore asked very calmly »pic.twitter.com/6HM4Rr7lry

July 22, 2021

45)

Dumbledore, when he holds his Djellaba, it smokes me #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu

July 22, 2021

46)

4 years Hogwarts, you only know Expelliarmus ???

July 23, 2021

47)

– Go to Hogwarts

– Do not revise an exam

– Wait for Dumby’s yearly exposure

– Celebrate the cancellation of exams

July 23, 2021

48)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is one of those films where most of the details are missing … the escape of Barty Croupton Jr., Winky, the Quidditch World Cup finals, the kitchens at Hogwarts, the SALE … you miss those Didn’t actually read books

July 22, 2021

49)

The wrong moody when Harry’s name came out of the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/rAEZ3PObmI

July 22, 2021

50)

How come next week there won’t be Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix? pic.twitter.com/GnqpLZMN5H

July 22, 2021

