The best reactions to the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire rerun on TF1 (50 tweets)
On July 22, 2021, TF1 broadcast the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. As for the repetition of the previous opus, you were extremely numerous to comment on the film on social networks. They managed once again to make us smile; So it was important for us to share the 50 best tweets on the topic with you.
1)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 4 photos.
Visually one of the best
#HarryPotter #HarryPotteretLaCoupedeFeu pic.twitter.com/DGxfEkUaOx
July 22, 2021
2)
the cup: harry potter
the room: pic.twitter.com/SIWok7N7Ku
July 22, 2021
3)
Me before Cedric’s death for the 4832nd time in Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/sgemJTdQ7v
July 22, 2021
4)
Harry Potter 4 is the worst hairline that speaks
July 22, 2021
5)
When I see Harry Potter 4 I can’t help but think of Mimie Mathy pic.twitter.com/RoxGnEXPWN
July 22, 2021
6)
A thought for Winky, completely forgotten during the film #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu
July 22, 2021
7)
Me once Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire started so they don’t bother me pic.twitter.com/tLnB6Xmfqy
July 22, 2021
8th)
I never got tired of seeing Harry Potter
July 22, 2021
9)
Moody crazy eye watching Harry Potter’s name come out of the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/6snDHiX1Gm
July 22, 2021
10)
Harry Potter is the only saga that I can see in my whole life. Every time I see her, I discover something new
July 22, 2021
11)
The creator of Harry Potter, I don’t know how much beer she drank when she wrote her story, but she really made that dead
July 22, 2021
12)
Harry Potter when it comes to answering the journalist’s questions pic.twitter.com/e4kKqtJ6i9
July 22, 2021
13)
When the fake Professor Moody explained the Cruciatus curse in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/p6MrYJ3Y1b
July 22, 2021
14)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is my favorite. We have a relaxed Dumbledore:
So kids, I’m organizing the Death Olympics with Voldemort as a guest.
By the way, I don’t mind if you have any questions! #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/oAGuMSAnVT
July 22, 2021
fifteen)
Tonight Peter Pettigrew welcomes us and offers us his stew with boiled Voldemort and bloody sauce! #HarryPotter #UDPP pic.twitter.com/IbVyxrdpsj
July 22, 2021
16)
Ron’s evolution in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/QRg6MHE52b
July 22, 2021
17)
It will always make me laugh Weaslaid who tried to catch his future sister-in-law #HarryPotter # TF1
July 22, 2021
18)
when I see Harry Potter’s name being drawn for the 50th time #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/dQh6MYNOVo
July 22, 2021
19)
Harry Potter will remain the best saga in the world
July 22, 2021
20)
Dumbledore after the Durmstrang boys die when we need to renew the floor. #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/kGJENfOhQa
July 22, 2021
21)
I if I have Cedric Diggory’s death to 456,276,687. Times in Harry Potter see:
#HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/ATRAzaBXJ0
July 22, 2021
22)
We should have called it Harry Potter and the Haircut pic.twitter.com/w3R7AwMPDO
July 22, 2021
23)
I hope Cedric doesn’t die every time ptn
By cons Harry Potter 4> all pic.twitter.com/NkSLuBQTXQ
July 22, 2021
24)
Dumbledore asks calmly? #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/shrjyPc5w8
July 22, 2021
25)
Twins with long hair
Harry Potter #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/0QahdcKKTu
July 22, 2021
26)
In Harry Potter they fight powerful wizards all the time, without flinching, but to invite girls to dance this bagaye
July 22, 2021
27)
Me in front of Harry Potter every time I see Cédric pic.twitter.com/oG50EnwVeC
July 22, 2021
28)
Tonight is Harry Potter on TF1, the best time to remind you that the Harry Potter saga is setting a storm on the Star Wars and Lord of the Rings sagas
July 22, 2021
29)
This is Voldemort in Harry Potter 4 of the Goblet of Fire https://t.co/Ul68e2CDTK
July 22, 2021
30)
Tonight my heart will be broken one more time …
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire pic.twitter.com/3fslvcBAIL
July 22, 2021
31)
Me if Harry Potter’s name MYSTERIOUSLY for 45,000. Come out of the goblet of fire! #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/8qO98pRMVA
July 22, 2021
32)
The scene where we first see Voldemort in his true form is one of my favorite scenes of all Harry Potter I think.
July 22, 2021
33)
Dumbledore’s speech for the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/pYqVF0lAyv
July 22, 2021
34)
When I see Ron Weasley’s prom outfit I have to laugh out loud and we see the Harry Potter class #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/np6fuJzMHJ
July 22, 2021
35)
On the flip side, the return of Voldemort, he’s fucking great anyway #HarryPotter
July 22, 2021
36)
If you think about it, in Harry Potter, Voldemort was a giant wizard, but he was unable to perform the spell, rhinoplasty! #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/qFxURvofU7
July 22, 2021
37)
Ptdrr Hogwarts, when Harry Potter’s name came out of the mug: #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/GRglwmklLr
July 22, 2021
38)
If Dumbledore had followed the rules to the letter #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/53GyVZVsDH
July 22, 2021
39)
But Cedric why didn’t you listen to Harry Potter damn it pic.twitter.com/aMTJLhGGWf
July 22, 2021
40)
Harry Potter when he stumbled upon the spiky Magyar #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/MDJa7b3sbc
July 22, 2021
41)
Harry Potter is a dog. Ron Weasley he tries to be a real friend by being with him 24 hours a day since he has no family, in return Harry fucks his sister Harry
July 23, 2021
42)
After the ball, Hermione breaks down on the stairs crying in her pretty dress and takes off her shoes. In the next moment a bell rings. You can’t help but think of Cinderella. #HarryPotter Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/GWAzs2RZLP
July 22, 2021
43)
I think our hearts raced when we saw Hermione in this scene #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu pic.twitter.com/OAd6u4AIlJ
July 22, 2021
44)
It’s the return of “Harry, did you put your name in the goblet of fire?” Dumbledore asked very calmly »pic.twitter.com/6HM4Rr7lry
July 22, 2021
45)
Dumbledore, when he holds his Djellaba, it smokes me #HarryPotter #HarryPotterEtLaCoupeDeFeu
July 22, 2021
46)
4 years Hogwarts, you only know Expelliarmus ???
July 23, 2021
47)
– Go to Hogwarts
– Do not revise an exam
– Wait for Dumby’s yearly exposure
– Celebrate the cancellation of exams
July 23, 2021
48)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is one of those films where most of the details are missing … the escape of Barty Croupton Jr., Winky, the Quidditch World Cup finals, the kitchens at Hogwarts, the SALE … you miss those Didn’t actually read books
July 22, 2021
49)
The wrong moody when Harry’s name came out of the Goblet of Fire #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/rAEZ3PObmI
July 22, 2021
50)
How come next week there won’t be Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix? pic.twitter.com/GnqpLZMN5H
July 22, 2021
And if you want the best reactions to Prisoner Of Azkaban rerun, it’s here.