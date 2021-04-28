the best reactions to the final (20 tweets)
Yesterday evening M6 broadcast the long-awaited finale of the Beijing Express, the Route of the 3 Continents. For this last episode there were still two pairs of candidates in the running, Christophe and Claire (the father and daughter) and Rose-Marie and Cinzia (the Parisian friends). At the end of this race, which was played within 3 minutes, Christophe and Claire finally won in Istanbul. This last episode, like the previous episodes, triggered a lot of reactions on social networks. We have therefore decided to put together the best tweets about this Beijing Express finale for you. Here are the best reactions to the finale in 20 tweets.
1)
When I saw the father and daughter on the red carpet instead of the daughters # PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/zG5bHNFZJm
April 27, 2021
2)
#PekinExpress
“In the worst case, we can’t find a carrier” pic.twitter.com/1xwunJXtIN
April 27, 2021
3)
#PekinExpress
“His baldness proves to be a real asset”
Me: pic.twitter.com/kzUQRpm0yo
April 27, 2021
4)
Christophe is 61 years old and followed his daughter to the end of the world to make her dream come true. It’s beautiful #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/RonQPOzkys
April 27, 2021
5)
“We could have won Beijing Express, but cruciate ligaments, you know. »#PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/QoGsVlJjk0
April 27, 2021
6)
Rotenberg: What’s your daughter’s first name?
Christophe: “…” # PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/bgVFUn7ys0
April 27, 2021
7)
They haven’t fought all season. It is unknown. Your friendship is so beautiful !! #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/dMdmjneynI
April 27, 2021
8th)
#PekinExpress # PekinExpress2021
“Hello, it’s Miri, I’ll be waiting for you in the next café in Paris” pic.twitter.com/UE5wvs4iWW
April 27, 2021
9)
Stéphane waiting for Christophe and Claire to finish the argument #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/oXPI1L4G3h
April 27, 2021
10)
“Daddy 2000 euro shit”
“J’men balance I have 6 billion in my account” #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/KH5FrGMmJU
April 27, 2021
11)
#PekinExpress
It’s a shame the Catalans aren’t there, I’d like to hear:
“Plise a very big international competition, plise my friend” pic.twitter.com/vUNkqr6kD6
April 27, 2021
12)
#PekinExpress # PekinExpress2021 INFO ALARM: Thomas Pesquet has just seen Rose-Marie. pic.twitter.com/YrYyiHKiaX
April 27, 2021
13)
I can’t take it anymore … ud83dude02ud83dude02
Christophe looks like Jean Castex in a bathing suit. # PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/XDoMCNfHQB
April 27, 2021
14)
#PekinExpress # PekinExpress2021
Claire: * is catapulted *
Christophe: “Great, this is my daughter!” pic.twitter.com/nQ6UVyo3LO
April 27, 2021
fifteen)
Cinzia’s knee when he saw that he had to lose in the end #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/Ai7AkLZWgg
April 27, 2021
16)
Anyway, the #PekinExpress Season 14 winners remain: pic.twitter.com/Vrpv96ikbw
April 27, 2021
17)
“We won’t fail because we have silky hair anyway” # Pekinexpress2021 #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/tdWnB9HPjf
April 27, 2021
18)
A thought for Christopher’s glasses that did not survive the adventure. ud83dude4fud83cudffb #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/2o9hnRR91t
April 27, 2021
19)
We won’t forget you Miri #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/kCaU15Tnns
April 27, 2021
20)
You surprise me, it’s the only way to travel #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/vsYRx11gjr
April 26, 2021