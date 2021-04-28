the best reactions to the final (20 tweets)

the best reactions to the final (20 tweets)

Yesterday evening M6 broadcast the long-awaited finale of the Beijing Express, the Route of the 3 Continents. For this last episode there were still two pairs of candidates in the running, Christophe and Claire (the father and daughter) and Rose-Marie and Cinzia (the Parisian friends). At the end of this race, which was played within 3 minutes, Christophe and Claire finally won in Istanbul. This last episode, like the previous episodes, triggered a lot of reactions on social networks. We have therefore decided to put together the best tweets about this Beijing Express finale for you. Here are the best reactions to the finale in 20 tweets.

1)

When I saw the father and daughter on the red carpet instead of the daughters # PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/zG5bHNFZJm

April 27, 2021

2)

#PekinExpress

“In the worst case, we can’t find a carrier” pic.twitter.com/1xwunJXtIN

April 27, 2021

3)

#PekinExpress

“His baldness proves to be a real asset”

Me: pic.twitter.com/kzUQRpm0yo

April 27, 2021

4)

Christophe is 61 years old and followed his daughter to the end of the world to make her dream come true. It’s beautiful #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/RonQPOzkys

April 27, 2021

5)

“We could have won Beijing Express, but cruciate ligaments, you know. »#PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/QoGsVlJjk0

April 27, 2021

6)

Rotenberg: What’s your daughter’s first name?

Christophe: “…” # PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/bgVFUn7ys0

April 27, 2021

7)

They haven’t fought all season. It is unknown. Your friendship is so beautiful !! #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/dMdmjneynI

April 27, 2021

8th)

#PekinExpress # PekinExpress2021

“Hello, it’s Miri, I’ll be waiting for you in the next café in Paris” pic.twitter.com/UE5wvs4iWW

April 27, 2021

9)

Stéphane waiting for Christophe and Claire to finish the argument #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/oXPI1L4G3h

April 27, 2021

10)

“Daddy 2000 euro shit”

“J’men balance I have 6 billion in my account” #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/KH5FrGMmJU

April 27, 2021

11)

#PekinExpress

It’s a shame the Catalans aren’t there, I’d like to hear:

“Plise a very big international competition, plise my friend” pic.twitter.com/vUNkqr6kD6

April 27, 2021

12)

#PekinExpress # PekinExpress2021 INFO ALARM: Thomas Pesquet has just seen Rose-Marie. pic.twitter.com/YrYyiHKiaX

April 27, 2021

13)

I can’t take it anymore … ud83dude02ud83dude02

Christophe looks like Jean Castex in a bathing suit. # PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/XDoMCNfHQB

April 27, 2021

14)

#PekinExpress # PekinExpress2021

Claire: * is catapulted *

Christophe: “Great, this is my daughter!” pic.twitter.com/nQ6UVyo3LO

April 27, 2021

fifteen)

Cinzia’s knee when he saw that he had to lose in the end #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/Ai7AkLZWgg

April 27, 2021

16)

Anyway, the #PekinExpress Season 14 winners remain: pic.twitter.com/Vrpv96ikbw

April 27, 2021

17)

“We won’t fail because we have silky hair anyway” # Pekinexpress2021 #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/tdWnB9HPjf

April 27, 2021

18)

A thought for Christopher’s glasses that did not survive the adventure. ud83dude4fud83cudffb #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/2o9hnRR91t

April 27, 2021

19)

We won’t forget you Miri #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/kCaU15Tnns

April 27, 2021

20)

You surprise me, it’s the only way to travel #PekinExpress pic.twitter.com/vsYRx11gjr

April 26, 2021