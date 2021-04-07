the best reactions to the failure of the first day of distance learning (25 tweets)
Last week, Emmanuel Macron took the floor to announce the extension of the restrictions in force in the north and on the Ile de France to all of France. This measure was accompanied by additional measures relating to schools. All students must go to school this week before they can go on vacation for 3 weeks. An idea that was discussed by many parents and that showed its limits from the first morning. Overloaded servers, crashed interfaces or even loads of bugs – the concept of remote school was complicated for teachers and students alike. As you can imagine, a lot of people have responded to social media. Here are the best responses to the failure of the first day of distance learning in 25 tweets.
1)
Very rare picture of ENT and CNED maintenance technician #ecolealamaison #education # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LmtE2NeeSc
April 6, 2021
2)
I put this classic aside for the return of the video course: #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/wPjgrOECG2
April 6, 2021
3)
Students when visiting their teachers without a mask #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/9o2Gn2GE5Q
April 6, 2021
4)
Today the ENT is dead. Or maybe yesterday, I don’t know. I received a telegram from the institution: “The ENT is in great demand. We are working on restoring it.” That does not mean anything. #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/6lmtNXkPZX
April 6, 2021
5)
1 year after the #cned #ecolealamaison servers pic.twitter.com/tEtG7LqnYy
April 6, 2021
6)
Infoud83dudea8 – The reason for the disruption related to the #CNED site and preventing students from following their visions appears to have been found. Indeed, angry about school closings, Jean-Michel Blanquer would have spent the night boxing on the CNED servers. # Ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/X2RFe5aHyN
April 6, 2021
7)
This is what happens for everyone #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/2s30GSNBmM
April 6, 2021
8th)
When I saw this proton and the cned not working #distanciel #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/NYGFiVeS2I
April 6, 2021
9)
Angry like seldom this morning … ud83dude24
The ENT is already saturated, just like last year during the first delivery. So I can’t communicate with my students.
What has the ministry been doing for a year other than communication? # ConfinementSaison3 # ecolealamaison
April 6, 2021
10)
When you have video classes at 8am! ud83dudc40 #KohLanta #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/5DJGYzRYDS
April 6, 2021
11)
All students during distance learning: #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/VYz6pb0iUN
April 6, 2021
12)
English teacher: “Turn on your cameras!
My son: Mamaaaaaaannnn I’m in pajamas! »#EcoleALaMaison pic.twitter.com/xGWuE8XoFs
April 6, 2021
13)
The hacker who caused the #ecolealamaison bugs pic.twitter.com/q2NGBBhfzi
April 6, 2021
14)
We all in front of our screens #cned #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/8fzeTUUq2M
April 6, 2021
15)
If you are waiting for the ENT to work again #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/bP3zCCRY2x
April 6, 2021
16)
All of the students doing nothing in class when they found out that all of the school’s locations were not working. #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/WcRuvSEfWs
April 6, 2021
17)
Stop saying “We didn’t invest in the servers to support the highest connection speed” but … #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/G0qtWRR9wB
April 6, 2021
18)
#ecolealamaison “We are ready” A 100% French series with the support of @education_gouv “The scenario is superfluous”, says Téléfatras pic.twitter.com/mK0z9Bm1VG
April 6, 2021
19)
#ENT planted, #colealamaison.
My 14 year old volunteered to manage a Discord server for his 3rd grade video courses. It seems to be spinning. Not a little proud;)
April 6, 2021
20)
Rare image of the national education server #ent
#colealamaison #BlanquerMent pic.twitter.com/6jqvX8haq3
April 6, 2021
21)
Day 1 of the distance learning courses: #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/d1uPI0PVpF
April 6, 2021
22)
When we go to our teachers without a mask for the first time: #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/rBZuTv6WXo
April 6, 2021
23)
The students had their morning trying to connect to the CNED which was not working #ecolealamaison pic.twitter.com/2lioWF7q9w
April 6, 2021
24)
Apparently the #ecoleadistance in France happens through this server pic.twitter.com/r9HQGPUz3f
April 6, 2021
25)
Episode 1, Season 2 of #SchoolAdistance
Access to ENT not possible.
How do we say Oh yes, “we are prepared for anything”. * nervous laugh * pic.twitter.com/beeDZlTVLq
April 6, 2021