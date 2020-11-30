the best reactions to the broadcast of the film on TF1 (50 tweets)

Last night the Titanic aired for the umpteenth time on TF1, but the public was back on the rendezvous. Discover the best reactions while the Titanic aired on TF1 in 50 tweets.

Titanic on TF1 in 50 tweets

Last night you had a choice between Skyfall and Titanic, but many of you rushed to your TV last night to rediscover James Cameron’s Titanic. 23 years after its release, the movie is still touching the public and many of you responded on Twitter when it aired on TF1. We invite you to discover a compilation of the best tweets. Rest assured, this top won’t just talk about the space Rose Jack could have given on the board, even though we can all agree that there was room for two! This love story, interpreted by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, will still inspire you. Here are the best responses to the Titanic’s broadcast on TF1 in 50 tweets.

1)

I still haven’t recovered from #Titanic this morning despite having seen it 20 times. pic.twitter.com/kMzpPW76Gr

November 30, 2020

2)

#titanic

Jack: Now hit the same spot with the ax!

Rose: * 80 cm from the first hole *

Jack: that’s good pic.twitter.com/wmiqYKhUmd

November 29, 2020

3)

“Women and Children First”

The men: #Titanic pic.twitter.com/Qmha7LMPRa

November 29, 2020

4)

“But now you will know that there was a man named Jack Dawson and that he saved me, in every way a person can be saved.” I don’t even have a single photo of him. It only exists in my memory now. »#Titanic pic.twitter.com/7c3wFojiEM

November 29, 2020

5)

A few years after global warming ….. #titanic pic.twitter.com/Da2nR2wNvD

November 29, 2020

6)

This scene makes me get cold every time #Titanic pic.twitter.com/1P7koHB8o3

November 29, 2020

7)

“Is that a movie, it’s not real, it’s not really dead.”

I watch Jack’s death 10,000 times: #titanic pic.twitter.com/65TGCbaAo8

November 29, 2020

8th)

It’s time to get those lush #Titanic photos out there. Pic.twitter.com/mW3Xs6VjuS

November 29, 2020

9)

I think it’s a good time to roll this back. #Titanic pic.twitter.com/QfyW6OGbNL

November 29, 2020

10)

It makes me too weird to see this woman and how cute she is when I saw her kill people and make masks with her blood to stay young in the American horror story #Titanic pic.twitter.com/mp2WC9D8SG

November 29, 2020

11)

23 years later nothing changes about that, he is still the biggest bastard in the world #Titanic pic.twitter.com/hCnAYr2WOG

November 29, 2020

12)

“1 HOUR 43 MINUTES WITHOUT ANY ADVERTISEMENTS AFTER RECOVERING THE NEW RECORDING MOVIE”

The French: #Titanic pic.twitter.com/8LOEPCQro0

November 29, 2020

13)

If the Titanic had sunk in 2020 #Titanic pic.twitter.com/p4xht3ASys

November 29, 2020

14)

The hero of this movie for me, the only one who came back to get them all ud83eudd7a #Titanic pic.twitter.com/CEaXYv5dKU

November 29, 2020

15)

my plans for 2020 2020 #Titanic pic.twitter.com/iqRCFk2XVi

November 29, 2020

16)

When asked how long I’ve been single #Titanic pic.twitter.com/TBRZUJRG93

November 29, 2020

17)

“-What are you going to do? Are you going to join him? You wanna be the damn sewer rat?”

-I would rather be his whore than your wife! “This is my girl! #Titanic pic.twitter.com/SDSyNWbPOo

November 29, 2020

18)

Jack in the water: I’m very cold ud83dude22

Rose on her board: #Titanic

pic.twitter.com/p75I4h9hTy

November 29, 2020

19)

Me in 2020 # Titanic pic.twitter.com/14in3qnDhr

November 29, 2020

20)

I was preparing to post my best notes during the credits, but they dared cut Celine Dion with #Titanic pic.twitter.com/YBm4VGMFRd

November 29, 2020

21)

I just discovered there were dogs on the boat at the beginning of the movie, which suddenly means animals drowned dead. #Titanic pic.twitter.com/PFsPaQOLTF

November 29, 2020

22)

#titanic

The guy on the canoe: “There’ll be another place, yeah, if you don’t keep your mouth shut.”

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/dhfdXIXFZ6

November 29, 2020

23)

Nobody:

Twitter about Titanic:

“To be honest, there was room for Jack on the board!”

We know it. I know it. You know. We know it.

#Titanic pic.twitter.com/kPiCwAwXry

November 29, 2020

24)

There was literally room for both of them on the board, it’s illegal for Jack to stay in the water while Rose was sprayed all over the board where they could take turns #titanic pic.twitter.com/bvo1CUklbu

November 29, 2020

25)

A thought for our Jack and Rose #Titanic pic.twitter.com/Tqf3hVFlZQ

November 29, 2020

26)

The real heroes of #Titanic: pic.twitter.com/3DoCbL5zqW

November 29, 2020

27)

#titanic

Rose’s guy: Take Jack out to dinner to fuck his ass because he’s poor

Jack: steal his girl pic.twitter.com/HhIEPCjTW7

November 29, 2020

28)

We all now … #Titanic pic.twitter.com/3oWkHWFkd6

November 29, 2020

29)

This is the right time to bring this masterpiece out. #Titanic pic.twitter.com/kaBZEZjsKq

November 29, 2020

30)

Rose when Jack asks to make room for her on the raft #Titanic pic.twitter.com/OW8zBLNUSP

November 29, 2020

31)

I go to #titanic in my bed and listen to the music of the film: pic.twitter.com/6uM7Ma4OSe

November 29, 2020

32)

This guy there seriously deserves his luck ud83dude2d #Titanic pic.twitter.com/9rA6esWRpT

November 29, 2020

33)

“You jump me, I don’t jump you” #Titanic pic.twitter.com/e7vOixAhKO

November 29, 2020

34)

When the commander understood the shock of the iceberg #Titanic pic.twitter.com/emeiOwHboZ

November 29, 2020

35)

2:20 am. 84 years have passed, but it’s like time has stood still while Jack waits for Rose to return. Such a beautiful ending u2764ufe0f #Titanic pic.twitter.com/P7MkntdOzw

November 29, 2020

36)

Sven when he saw the boat sink after losing his # Titanic Poker tickets pic.twitter.com/ULgs2bt2FG

November 29, 2020

37)

– When the boat arrives, I’ll run away with you.

– This is madness!

– Yes I know. It’s really crazy. That’s why I believe in #Titanic pic.twitter.com/6kG5ysR6iw

November 29, 2020

38)

Rose at the beginning of the ad … versus Rose at the end of the # Titanic ad pic.twitter.com/G2a7iHTp1z

November 29, 2020

39)

The heart of the ocean returns to the ocean, OK this is all beautiful … but bitch, you know how much that must be worth #Titanic pic.twitter.com/ZHElmbwoTJ

November 29, 2020

40)

Sven and Olaf in Titanic: the sweaty Snow Queen #Titanic pic.twitter.com/gsb95Xuhqt

November 29, 2020

41)

We don’t talk enough about him, the guy he shot when he didn’t do anything ud83dude2dud83dude2d # Titanic pic.twitter.com/7KyMSEGSwM

November 29, 2020

42)

Nobody :

The iceberg: #Titanic pic.twitter.com/jgBDScHtwH

November 29, 2020

43)

this heartbreaking scene .. # Titanic pic.twitter.com/u43iaDL1Yt

November 29, 2020

44)

Isidor and Ida Straus also existed. Ida refused to get into a canoe and said to her husband: “Where are you going, I’m going?” #Titanic pic.twitter.com/yjDAntmpkS

November 29, 2020

45)

If Rose is a lovable fictional character, we must not forget that real badass like Elsie Bowerman (1889-1973) lived on the Titanic. As a shipwreck survivor, she was a lawyer, suffragist, journalist, and war nurse. In short, a versatile woman. #Titanic pic.twitter.com/rNLfzKDMxL

November 29, 2020

46)

Everyone is talking about Leonardo DiCaprio (and that’s normal, there is nothing better)

But can we talk about the beauty of Kate Winslet? Sublime #Titanic pic.twitter.com/SlgqKWrO6D

November 29, 2020

47)

I always thought she was dreaming, but in fact no: Rose dies and joins the Titanicud83eudd7aud83dude4fud83cudffbu2764ufe0f castaways. This film makes us cry until the end. 83 Tudeitter pica

November 29, 2020

48)

Since #Titanic exists, I take this opportunity to say that the only black passenger on board was part of my family, his name was Joseph Laroche as he was the nephew of Cincinnatus Leconte, my ancestor. Good evening ud83dude19u270cud83cudffd w / @ jrry932 pic.twitter.com/AM9fRts1Rw

November 29, 2020

49)

dicaprio in #titanic the love of my life, that doesn’t change anything about pic.twitter.com/yed3oBAUry

November 29, 2020

50)

The friendship of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Over 20 years #Titanic pic.twitter.com/mj0GyqBzmU

November 29, 2020