the best reactions to episode 9 (40 tweets)

The reunion is over, so here the second part of this season and the time for the individual immunity tests. Last week fans mourned Namadia’s elimination as much as they cheered Coumba’s release. But that was without counting the determination of “Coumback” looking to make his comeback.

During that episode 9, it was the hour of the ruthless ordeal of archery that can blow an alliance into an arrow, the elimination of a very disappointing Alexandra and that of … Clemency. Proof that merit and honesty have remained at the airport this season as well.

While we wait for the Fight Club to be held next week on the Island of the Exiled, here are the best internet user reactions to this episode 9 of Koh-Lanta: the Legend.

# 1

Jade: Alexandra is a witch

Mmm you didn’t know #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/oFhfKMXtD8

October 26, 2021

# 2

So jade, you reproach Alexandra for thinking that she can manage and that she won’t let the majority do it? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PRHqfFq1qM

October 26, 2021

# 3

“Alexandra is a real witch” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Ef92VysKZ8

October 26, 2021

# 4

All of France when Coumba won the #KohLanta event pic.twitter.com/eEnOwuvcgF

October 26, 2021

# 5

Namadia in front of the sign, it was magical! #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kZjXUTA6yy

October 26, 2021

# 6

We would have bet Alexandra on this event, it was over in 30 seconds #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/8KW5rx9dKd

October 26, 2021

# 7

Noooo Coumbas ASS: “It’s a rookie mistake.” Excuse me, but you didn’t see your own elimination coming? ud83dudc80ud83dudc80 # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/VYfAXjCIVZ

October 26, 2021

# 8th

Jade, since Namadia left #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ax79YiSkG9

October 26, 2021

# 9

Phil, who is suspicious of everyone #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/sihlpnpiQH

October 26, 2021

# 10

Claude watches Sam and Teheiura go to the cinema #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ZBWC0g3qPU

October 26, 2021

# 11

Claude’s reaction when Sam broke his arrow #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/fQd12MEzlQ

October 26, 2021

# 12

Aim: aim at the heart of Teheiura #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/6TtEp9UlmQ

October 26, 2021

# 13

Claude, when Sam breaks his arrow #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/F9d0OfTDNC

October 26, 2021

# 14

Phil every time he speaks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/R7LpRdeITN

October 26, 2021

# fifteen

Eliminate all participants so Teheiura can win #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/vfuZq8NX4d

October 26, 2021

# 16

Sam will win the event he will call Teheiura #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/idEYSyW4Xw

October 26, 2021

# 17

Sam, who has to choose between Tehe and Claude #Kohlanta pic.twitter.com/ecEmc2MW06

October 26, 2021

# 18

#KohLanta Phil is out, suddenly he can’t happen anymore … by Phil pic.twitter.com/ieMq6TMBD5

October 26, 2021

# 19

Sam breaks Phil’s arrow? After saying i prefer kids? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/SFY8BR17uo

October 26, 2021

# 20

Sam, he’s about to cry, choosing between Claude and Teheiura is like choosing between his mother and his father. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/376DVlmDoa

October 26, 2021

# 21

Phil & Claude when Sam broke their arrow: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kApTGMNyfL

October 26, 2021

# 22

Teheiura will be calling her family who is 2km from the island mdrrrrr #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PwO5cvQGe6

October 26, 2021

# 23

Sam, he was so before Claude, he didn’t know what to do #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Lvu0dC3CHi

October 26, 2021

# 24

Alix trying to make Clémence jump while he saved her on the last tip #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ERHYOZ8xDR

October 26, 2021

# 25

Teheiura: “What is short and what is thrown?”

Sam: “Me, in your arms!” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/iDyUafStJX

October 26, 2021

# 26

If she looks at you like that, you’ve won everything #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/eHhNvE1OUx

October 26, 2021

# 27

Alix returning his jacket for Clémence #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/5wSMgXHvm7

October 26, 2021

# 28

“Ok dad, cool your life, but I’ll hang up there, I’m at Teheiura” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/YBE1yGjOqF

October 26, 2021

# 29

We all agree that Ugo’s trip is just AMAZING ?! ud83dude0d #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/qosPOCj0Yh

October 26, 2021

# 30

Netflix and chill with my crush Teheiura #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/7dc1Jm5j0c

October 26, 2021

# 31

Sam, who absolutely knows Teheiura’s whole life #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/iIvTMw7rBa

October 26, 2021

# 32

# 33

Enter Coumba and individually and please come back to us # KohLanta2021 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/GOT8zLX226

October 26, 2021

# 34

PTDRRRRRR THE FIGHT BETWEEN COUMBA ALEXANDRA AND CLÉMENCE: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/AZOIXdZcEz

October 26, 2021

# 35

Already Jveux Ugo and Loïc in the posts #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/oveIhV5ui8

October 26, 2021

# 36

But what did she do to all of them? Did she kill her family or what? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/4CVTTMok76

October 26, 2021

# 37

My dream that Alexandra will release Coumba while she cuts the whole adventure #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/dLVGz3MNl3

October 26, 2021

# 38

GOAT OF ADVENTURE VOTED! ud83dude0d #Kohlanta pic.twitter.com/Zq9PJuXVyg

October 26, 2021

# 39

Clémence, when she sees the signs: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/5Xdjn3DsXH

October 26, 2021

# 40

“Am I betraying my friends?” NEVER ! »#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Wh2b8mjxok

October 26, 2021