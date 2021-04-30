the best reactions to episode 8 (40 tweets)

the best reactions to episode 8 (40 tweets)

Do you like action and adventure, short-lived alliances and betrayal? Then you are surely a Koh Lanta spectator. Like every Friday night, Hitek dived into the deep waters of Twitter for seven weeks to fish for the best reactions to the new episode of Koh Lanta: The Secret Weapons.

# 1

La prod: What if we made sure no candidate is picked by the others to screw up the mess? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/EqgEZAhE5G

# 2

The cameraman on the island of Lucie: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/bV1uoKI7tb

# 3

“Thanks for specifying”, Laure comes back and you talk to Denis there. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/hJjQwjgtsN

# 4

Arnaud is the guy who says: “I wouldn’t have it anymore” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/bvW0Wl8Tlk

# 5

I’m waiting for TF1 to announce that the adventurers stole all of my shirts … ud83dude02 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PsvlToGJEa

# 6

All: * return to the island *

Lucie down in the cabin: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/LIu9c7pHVB

# 7

“And Miriam said: Yes, I’m happy to find my yolk without that big **** Lucie.” In the end I say I won’t say anything to Lulu, but that wouldn’t have me anymore. »#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/6Qd6cwbED9

# 8th

#KohLanta “It’s a new day that starts in the House of Secrets” pic.twitter.com/dF9Hht0Ar2

# 9

“Lucie wins: the 4 Koh Lanta bananas” I chiialeeeud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude2d #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xpJRMBEgNw

# 10

I’m dead, Lucie all alone in the camp, it looks too much like this picture. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/JZzTRr7aKn

# 11

“I heard Myriam say” I’ll take Lucie in 1vs1 normal in Baston “personally I wouldn’t have liked” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/lrjgK4qOKT

# 12

#Koh Lanta

“I could have avenged Shanice, but lazy you know” pic.twitter.com/XgQvzpgYvi

# 13

Well I like to create shit between the old yolks, it’s fun #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/jIogr4BSXP

# 14

FLAVIO nobody will do it backwards !!

he directly captures the hypocrisy of THOMAS #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/X82b3v79MA

# fifteen

I’m dead, Denis simplified the test because they sucked #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/k586i0JhG3

# 16

Thomas: “For me there is more”

Also Thomas “We are a family” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Kxm7MTZOz0

# 17

When the bars reopen we will all be like this #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/sJ6PKCHQWb

# 18

“I can remove my eyebrows with my nails” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kZifkcraUA

# 19

Vincent before the process of the yellow exes #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/VKX9RWZP2Z

# 20

I read in the ads all the tweets #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/slIX6zgq6w

# 21

All of France every time Laetitia speaks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/YnzhnaFpyP

# 22

Shanice seeing Myriam and Thomas having fun with Vincent when they were supposed to avenge their #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/3iOnROELO3

# 23

“We are like a family”

Dr.

# 24

Thomas: “Vincent cheated on us all, it’s a weather vane.”

Aurélien in front of his television

#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/a4qNi0cyz3

# 25

The swimming pool after the adventurer’s bath. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/vWi7nyybIU

# 26

“Call me back, Baby Cat, as soon as you see” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/p7YZmv18Qv

# 27

The island’s crabs that will replace all voting papers before the council #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/MYHgCyXo4W

# 28

Myriam and Thomas in Shanice:

“We’ll take revenge on Vincent, it’s war.”

Also Myriam and Thomas: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/qkIeUtKmM9

# 29

If we call you my “baby cat” if you’re a fucking avenger #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/lI7ZempDhz

# 30

Vincent: “ah big bats ***” ud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83dude2dud83dude2d

Vincent the Angry is BACKKK # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Y0oVqsKNhF

# 31

Last week: “tqt Shanice, the rest will be crispy, we will avenge you.”

Tonight: “Vincent, you will not eliminate us, eh please, we will make peace. I will give you my rice, even Thomas, it will be yours if you want.”

Mdrrr the jacket is reversible #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/uJJ6NgykIA

# 32

“They are really dogs, real parasites,” said her vine #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xIyK4UDzYy

# 33

Vincent combines cult expressions in this Koh Lanta! ud83dude02 # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2nPmujuXJb

# 34

Flavio, he’s been like this for 23 days #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/lJWBVnZwOV

# 35

Shanice and Myriam two days earlier in Tel with their family “We will go far”, two days later: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2GTQbuTXsr

# 36

“There’s a good bunch of idiots here … hypocrites”

Thank you, Thomas. # Kohlanta pic.twitter.com/5HhrrHXznV

# 37

Myriam: Mom, don’t worry, we have a crazy quartet! #Koh Lanta

The quartet: pic.twitter.com/yuHoMxoDW8

# 38

Vincent is a drama queen, he really has the same reactions as we do. Mashed potatoes are the best #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/d7uK1LmXVo

# 39

“And there this morning I find out something? That you voted against me? These 2 really exist dogs” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/etvGp4UxhP

# 40

Are you bad at english Don’t worry Vincent, he’ll teach you the basics in every episode of #KohLanta

