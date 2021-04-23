the best reactions to episode 7 (40 tweets)

Like every Friday for seven weeks, the French met on Twitter to comment on the new episode of Koh Lanta. And like every Friday, we’ve discovered the best responses from tweeters for you. Let’s go !

# 1

The camp is flooded

Nobody:

Arnaud, who can fish from his bed #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/XsWFafUPZd

# 2

Mdr has a winning mentality. The others complain when Poseidon finds his element #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/siHWJeCHZe

# 3

It’s been a long time since he mastered this book #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/61yXsUxG35

# 4

The candidates: “It’s raining, I’m cold, I’m getting drunk”

Arnaud: “Great rainwater, I make my shampoo with dry ends.” #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/jOIezjdDiE

# 5

The difficult awakening after the 10 vodkas of the day before #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/yYHZebBrJM

# 6

Wait a minute, they preferred those who have children so that the winner wouldn’t talk to their children? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xMTkTyLzxf

# 7

If you put strength and kindness on google you come across this picture #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/3xkmfeHnb3

# 8th

Jonathan’s parents when they saw their son on TV #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/qyeesN8YYY

# 9

Make yourself comfortable if you don’t win it #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Xs4dWER1Ax

# 10

“Good luck everyone” -Vincent #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/JAZ69EVamL

# 11

Laures cows when Jonathan said she has no family #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/G422NYBINb

# 12

Shanice: “Everyone has to put water in their wine”

Shanice in the tent: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/AuS94QKdMV

# 13

Vincent archery after killing a cameraman #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/s3Vb2osVZB

# 14

#KohLanta Lady’s Game Season 2 pic.twitter.com/auwNDnnKZN

# fifteen

Shanice when she said “Thank you brother” to Flavio #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/8GJkNlrEun

# 16

Make an entire film about kids so as not to see them on the video #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/EXzZpiGdKh

# 17

Arnaud doesn’t care about the weather.

This is the guy who came to high school in shorts / t-shirt in winter #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/nmG2rcD8kA

# 18

Denis: What would you like to say to your Arnaud children?

Arnaud: “nothing” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UOnKsXTJXW

# 19

He will not have the totem of immunity, but the totem of humility #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/RMGJmQQTWA

# 20

“Laure, she has no children, she has no boyfriend, she doesn’t have much on her PEL, her family is weird, she doesn’t smell very good …” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/f7n2vZEoeL

# 21

“I liked it because the lobsters had 18 legs and if you divide by 2 it makes my birthday” #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/iqF4bnXa1I

# 22

Shanice’s sisters #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/I4WKzwnbyK

# 23

Soon Denis 2 wakes up in the night and goes out: “Go make a fool of whoever loses, he will be eliminated” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/TGZH5ZTg6k

# 24

Laures cows waiting for a #KohLanta call pic.twitter.com/uAPV41iiwd

# 25

Can anyone remember last night? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/K68Escefss

# 26

Vincent who says he is a chess player when he revealed his secret weapon to the whole world last week ud83dude2dud83eudd26ud83cudffd # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/T3Nvk1wuPH

# 27

The 4 Yellows’ plan to go to the end may last as long as the Strike’s Super League project. #Koh Lanta

# 28

I didn’t understand what she was saying but in my opinion it was sad #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/gwo4KmKqPV

# 29

The production of #KohLanta, which puts Mathieu to the test of patience and precision pic.twitter.com/ZYgXtAQW7D

# 30

Pick a yellow to make a yellow stand out no matter what #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/MEPvwq90sq

# 31

This is the fairest and most boring archery event in history #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/pHRENU3qUh

# 32

Aurélien: “I stayed next to my phone, but I don’t understand, Shanice and Myriam didn’t call me to ask for advice.” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/oSTxlmR3h5

# 33

Do you see any difference? Not me #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/vk8BZnvizT

# 34

Shanice: There were 5 lobsters, it was a reference to my father … ud83dude22 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/N4q9Ubll8Y

# 35

Oh no, the poor next to Denis look like an Oompa Loompa ud83dude2d # KohLanta2021 #Kohlanta pic.twitter.com/tScuq27Y7G

# 36

Vincent has principles and values ​​that I respect. “I don’t want that” periodt #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RZgtMGiVdw

# 37

Yellow, on the other hand, is the mafia about to threaten Vincent’s family #KohLanta

# 38

The summary of my current life #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/qv8GpEfbZa

# 39

“Checkmate Shanice” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/EdrJk8mEhZ

# 40

Chanice eliminated ud83eudd73ud83eudd73ud83eudd73

All of France currently: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/wlwzOm4723

