the best reactions to episode 6 (40 tweets)
If TF1 and Adventure Line Productions (ALP) recently announced the casting of Koh-Lanta All Stars Special 20 Years, Internet users currently only have eyes for the current season of Koh-Lanta, entitled Les Armes Secret. As usual, we’ve followed the thread of viewer reactions on Twitter for you and picked the best for you.
# 1
“In the worst case we can put Maxence” “No, it’s Maxine” really a crack that you ud83dude02 # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/E1W0lvzda5
April 16, 2021
# 2
“You just lost the secret of your secret weapon”
– Vincent in PLS #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/93OOyDX410
April 16, 2021
# 3
Nobody:
The product that sends the messages to the teams: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BqDaQu4tRc
April 16, 2021
# 4
Denis as Vincent should raise his hand #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BteCXbZtLo
April 16, 2021
# 5
I would like to remind you of this memory during the reunification of Koh Lanta detention. #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/ULbHausfMx
April 16, 2021
# 6
Vincent when he revealed his secret weapon when it was absolutely not the time #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/36RbQ9kzAz
April 16, 2021
# 7
If the adventurers on Koh Lanta have to eat with their hands, it is because Laure and Maxine have planted all the cutlery behind their partners’ backs. #KohLanta https://t.co/eckHNRFjqP
April 16, 2021
# 8th
“I think we’re on the same wavelength as Laure and Magali.”
good #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/DCfadHhg7M
April 16, 2021
# 9
As soon as Laure speaks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/g1RouiibIT
April 16, 2021
# 10
He has the fishing set, they made a # KohLanta monster pic.twitter.com/XAIXEqLMPW
April 16, 2021
# 11
The strategy was invented in 1785:
People in 1784: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/HnPki5GWps
April 16, 2021
# 12
Vincent’s brain currently #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/U6883hrKh4
April 16, 2021
# 13
#KohLanta General Maximus Decimus Meridius goes to war against the Germans, 234 AD Pic.twitter.com/e3F3t4T921
April 16, 2021
# 14
Twitter when we saw Shanice fighting during the test # KohLanta2021 #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/4YCvHsdRCC
April 16, 2021
# fifteen
We eliminated our friends, now we’re planning two against the boys. Unbearable #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kLV9fSfvMM
April 16, 2021
# 16
The Uber Eats delivery boy returns home after bringing the chicken fries back to the island: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/DDP60xMU7U
April 16, 2021
# 17
Laure: Oh, the vanilla sauce, it’s delicious that I’ve never tasted it before.
All of France: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RHTKXfXRTE
April 16, 2021
# 18
Cows when they see Laure: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/90qAtZxiAI
April 16, 2021
# 19
Vincent leads a double life like a superhero, during the day he is stupid at night, he is the hero of the yellow #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/jlOBTlsMTW
April 16, 2021
# 20
Laure: I don’t like people screaming
Laure in the camp: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/TttybtGzSK
April 16, 2021
# 21
Vincent currently #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/KHEYAZmvzu
April 16, 2021
# 22
We thought he was presumptuous, but he was seriously right, you are on his team at BETES
April 16, 2021
# 23
Most of all, in real life, I see that Vincent understood the rules of secret weapons as well as we did #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/To7rsRkPWB
April 16, 2021
# 24
Vincent Lagaf ‘Vincent, the bug #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/e3EdVsRcp0
April 16, 2021
# 25
I watch Koh Lanta and wait with Claude, Sam and Teheiura for the next season … #KohLanta #KohLantaAllStars https://t.co/rDPR5dFyzh pic.twitter.com/jh8zh9XeAz
April 16, 2021
# 26
The convenience of this event is sponsored by Lola and her chip shop #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/KBUmBLR21C
April 16, 2021
# 27
The shock when she saw Vincent shooting the concept of secret weapons # KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/ZTVz4vJ3HS
April 16, 2021
# 28
“Tell me, Laure and Maxine, did you wipe Magali’s blood off your knife before sticking it in Fred’s back?” »#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/VHdqZAvrTf
April 16, 2021
# 29
Vincent returning after successfully negotiating with the #KohLanta ambassadors pic.twitter.com/Ju33bJRlcQ
April 16, 2021
# 30
“I dreamed that I was eating croissants” PTDRRR Thomas reunion is the least of his worries mdrr #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/S7a6DBVQuv
April 16, 2021
# 31
Meanwhile on the crabs when Arnaud left the yellow island #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/EBKoMQHSbe
April 16, 2021
# 32
Myriam’s adventures in one picture #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/V3POJ636ri
April 16, 2021
# 33
All before Laures victory # KohLanta2021 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UisfOP0nxS
April 16, 2021
# 34
Necklaces and secret weapons are exchanged as if they were Pokémon cards #KohLanta
April 16, 2021
# 35
Arnaud in 2 seconds he went from this to this #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/FPPfA8XX8T
April 16, 2021
# 36
Hervé: How are you?
Arnaud: No, it’s not okay
Hervé: why?
Arnaud: Please give me my necklace back … #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/TASScrdni6
April 16, 2021
# 37
#KohLanta Denis: “Who is white?” “
Flavio: pic.twitter.com/c1FFGMPApJ
April 16, 2021
# 38
Oh damn Vincent, every statue on it is legendary! #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/lWJCtgvrZD
April 16, 2021
# 39
Arnaud, who confronts Maxine with her responsibility #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Z0hGmnslxe
April 16, 2021
# 40
The fish of the island when they saw Arnaud with the fishing set in the credits #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/zVwLqgZVnl
April 16, 2021
