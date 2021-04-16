the best reactions to episode 6 (40 tweets)

If TF1 and Adventure Line Productions (ALP) recently announced the casting of Koh-Lanta All Stars Special 20 Years, Internet users currently only have eyes for the current season of Koh-Lanta, entitled Les Armes Secret. As usual, we’ve followed the thread of viewer reactions on Twitter for you and picked the best for you.

# 1

“In the worst case we can put Maxence” “No, it’s Maxine” really a crack that you ud83dude02 # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/E1W0lvzda5

April 16, 2021

# 2

“You just lost the secret of your secret weapon”

– Vincent in PLS #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/93OOyDX410

April 16, 2021

# 3

Nobody:

The product that sends the messages to the teams: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BqDaQu4tRc

April 16, 2021

# 4

Denis as Vincent should raise his hand #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BteCXbZtLo

April 16, 2021

# 5

I would like to remind you of this memory during the reunification of Koh Lanta detention. #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/ULbHausfMx

April 16, 2021

# 6

Vincent when he revealed his secret weapon when it was absolutely not the time #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/36RbQ9kzAz

April 16, 2021

# 7

If the adventurers on Koh Lanta have to eat with their hands, it is because Laure and Maxine have planted all the cutlery behind their partners’ backs. #KohLanta https://t.co/eckHNRFjqP

April 16, 2021

# 8th

“I think we’re on the same wavelength as Laure and Magali.”

good #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/DCfadHhg7M

April 16, 2021

# 9

As soon as Laure speaks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/g1RouiibIT

April 16, 2021

# 10

He has the fishing set, they made a # KohLanta monster pic.twitter.com/XAIXEqLMPW

April 16, 2021

# 11

The strategy was invented in 1785:

People in 1784: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/HnPki5GWps

April 16, 2021

# 12

Vincent’s brain currently #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/U6883hrKh4

April 16, 2021

# 13

#KohLanta General Maximus Decimus Meridius goes to war against the Germans, 234 AD Pic.twitter.com/e3F3t4T921

April 16, 2021

# 14

Twitter when we saw Shanice fighting during the test # KohLanta2021 #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/4YCvHsdRCC

April 16, 2021

# fifteen

We eliminated our friends, now we’re planning two against the boys. Unbearable #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kLV9fSfvMM

April 16, 2021

# 16

The Uber Eats delivery boy returns home after bringing the chicken fries back to the island: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/DDP60xMU7U

April 16, 2021

# 17

Laure: Oh, the vanilla sauce, it’s delicious that I’ve never tasted it before.

All of France: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RHTKXfXRTE

April 16, 2021

# 18

Cows when they see Laure: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/90qAtZxiAI

April 16, 2021

# 19

Vincent leads a double life like a superhero, during the day he is stupid at night, he is the hero of the yellow #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/jlOBTlsMTW

April 16, 2021

# 20

Laure: I don’t like people screaming

Laure in the camp: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/TttybtGzSK

April 16, 2021

# 21

Vincent currently #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/KHEYAZmvzu

April 16, 2021

# 22

We thought he was presumptuous, but he was seriously right, you are on his team at BETES

April 16, 2021

# 23

Most of all, in real life, I see that Vincent understood the rules of secret weapons as well as we did #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/To7rsRkPWB

April 16, 2021

# 24

Vincent Lagaf ‘Vincent, the bug #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/e3EdVsRcp0

April 16, 2021

# 25

I watch Koh Lanta and wait with Claude, Sam and Teheiura for the next season … #KohLanta #KohLantaAllStars https://t.co/rDPR5dFyzh pic.twitter.com/jh8zh9XeAz

April 16, 2021

# 26

The convenience of this event is sponsored by Lola and her chip shop #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/KBUmBLR21C

April 16, 2021

# 27

The shock when she saw Vincent shooting the concept of secret weapons # KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/ZTVz4vJ3HS

April 16, 2021

# 28

“Tell me, Laure and Maxine, did you wipe Magali’s blood off your knife before sticking it in Fred’s back?” »#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/VHdqZAvrTf

April 16, 2021

# 29

Vincent returning after successfully negotiating with the #KohLanta ambassadors pic.twitter.com/Ju33bJRlcQ

April 16, 2021

# 30

“I dreamed that I was eating croissants” PTDRRR Thomas reunion is the least of his worries mdrr #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/S7a6DBVQuv

April 16, 2021

# 31

Meanwhile on the crabs when Arnaud left the yellow island #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/EBKoMQHSbe

April 16, 2021

# 32

Myriam’s adventures in one picture #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/V3POJ636ri

April 16, 2021

# 33

All before Laures victory # KohLanta2021 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UisfOP0nxS

April 16, 2021

# 34

Necklaces and secret weapons are exchanged as if they were Pokémon cards #KohLanta

April 16, 2021

# 35

Arnaud in 2 seconds he went from this to this #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/FPPfA8XX8T

April 16, 2021

# 36

Hervé: How are you?

Arnaud: No, it’s not okay

Hervé: why?

Arnaud: Please give me my necklace back … #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/TASScrdni6

April 16, 2021

# 37

#KohLanta Denis: “Who is white?” “

Flavio: pic.twitter.com/c1FFGMPApJ

April 16, 2021

# 38

Oh damn Vincent, every statue on it is legendary! #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/lWJCtgvrZD

April 16, 2021

# 39

Arnaud, who confronts Maxine with her responsibility #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Z0hGmnslxe

April 16, 2021

# 40

The fish of the island when they saw Arnaud with the fishing set in the credits #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/zVwLqgZVnl

April 16, 2021

