the best reactions to episode 5 (40 tweets)

Friday is fish day and fish day is Arnaud’s day. You will understand, today is Koh-Lanta and we have selected the best tweets for you: betrayal, night fishing, unexpected and eliminative injuries, surprising return, the episode was full of emotion and the tweets unleashed. To discover Episode 4’s tweets it’s here.
# 1
Laure: We are the only two girls who tighten the noose # kohlanta pic.twitter.com/vYwQ1D9v5W
April 9, 2021
# 2
France as soon as Maxine and Laure open their mouths
#KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/gcz5gI8JXy
April 9, 2021
# 3
Good summary Mama ud83eudd23ud83eudd23 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/c9Q7xEekMU
April 9, 2021
# 4
Judas in front of Laure and Maxine #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/oE02FCbHRF
April 9, 2021
# 5
#KohLanta Aurélien: I am beautiful, I am strong, I am intelligent. I LOVE ME. pic.twitter.com/L0P4vxZoOP
April 9, 2021
# 6
Be careful, this man only realizes masterclasses from the beginning. I announce the posts for Flavio #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/CCo66SPOmU
April 9, 2021
# 7
At least it’s cool that the egg yolks always have to be eaten with Auréliens melon #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/cahOXk5alP
April 9, 2021
# 8th
Aurelia:
“I am the strongest”
“We’re not in the summer camp”, but what an insolence the ud83dude2dud83dude2d #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/djjoXmQvvw
April 9, 2021
# 9
“I could have won #KohLanta, but cruciate ligaments that you know.” pic.twitter.com/Lym7EfFl32
April 9, 2021
# 10
It is sure that if you are the only one who uses the harpoon then you are bound to be better like … #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/DcX3YaamLJ
April 9, 2021
# 11
But ??? The guy is hurt and she dares to think about his little person because she is losing a guy who didn’t want to eliminate her, who made me #KohLanta teeeeeeends
April 9, 2021
# 12
Even if Aurelia is annoying, they still vote for the man who brought them food for two weeks, who makes their hut, fire, raft, etc. What an ingratitude ptn #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xFvN3royny
April 9, 2021
# 13
She’s the kind of chick who go to “an almost perfect dinner” and say that everything was excellent, has never eaten so well in her life and ends up listing 1/10 ud83dude02 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/8UD3hRwal2
April 9, 2021
# 14
#KohLanta The egg yolk when Myriam catches a fish: “Wow the catch” pic.twitter.com/gQ3iGcNp5t
April 9, 2021
# fifteen
Honestly, if I wasn’t there the sun wouldn’t even rise #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RWzUbEJ378
April 9, 2021
# 16
How Aurelien sees his adventure #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/iRg3VMDyNl
April 9, 2021
# 17
My mom when she woke me up to go to school # KohLanta2021 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/YSStlW7P95
April 9, 2021
# 18
#Koh Lanta
“Ah, I’m too moved, I have a fish”
The size of the fish pic.twitter.com/wtJefyYxsE
April 9, 2021
# 19
Dorian seeking the honor of Maxine and Laure #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/rDrJtxR7Qt
April 9, 2021
# 20
#KohLanta “To spice up the ordeal, we introduced a category 7 typhoon” pic.twitter.com/wLHIjqibIZ
April 9, 2021
# 21
See the portrait of Aurélien for the 10th time #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/nIE7hq0eJ6
April 9, 2021
# 22
I know some who will regret killing Candice #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/DRvXoaofB1
April 9, 2021
# 23
“Anyway, I invented this game, built this island and I’ll replace Denis for the next tip” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/wZFJNfunvQ
April 9, 2021
# 24
Nan Gabin your knees it hurts a lot t doesn’t say anything #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/OTWaXoUo0H
April 9, 2021
# 25
The cameraman who has to wake up at 4 a.m. because of Aurélien #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/eOgRAvcRPz
April 9, 2021
# 26
Flavio in the camp / Flavio in the test #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xgCERFlqfZ
April 9, 2021
# 27
Rare picture of Poseidon unleashing the ocean to fuck the yellow #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/yFIH0wfR0N
April 9, 2021
# 28
Aurélien trying to be humble for more than 5 seconds #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/6Ng35ED4Fc
April 9, 2021
# 29
I am the strongest. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/dEhtfbukA5
April 9, 2021
# 30
Ok Aurélien, he’s drunk and has an oversized ego, but when they get rid of it they get up at 11am every day and eat sand like #KohLanta
April 9, 2021
# 31
Laure and Maxine’s logic on #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/BnfvOUH0UO
April 9, 2021
# 32
Ah Magalie, it makes us so happy that you are coming back. Sista <3 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/vM4aS2Afkk
April 9, 2021
# 33
Why are they all dressed like bags there? Give us this man back #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RWjm34gxZw
April 9, 2021
# 34
Please don’t take Vincent away from us, he’s magical, a living meme, without him the consequences won’t be the same #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/QLHdeZiOQa
April 9, 2021
# 35
Arnaud is a meme source
Amazing #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/939sGwC1rw
April 9, 2021
# 36
Arnaud, he is on the pontoon, you can see that he is not calculating his team and is trying to spot fish #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/g6DVjh8Q0f
April 9, 2021
# 37
Frédéric: “I am sexist? Uh, I’ll explain … I’m married to a woman, so wow, I’m really sexist, yeah. »#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/jdJZodlbVy
April 9, 2021
# 38
They will eliminate it, they will eat all the rice in 2 hours, they will sleep until 11am, they will be late for the tests, it will be all #drohr #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/npqy8y03F1
April 9, 2021
# 39
“From the moment you pronounce my name, it becomes my primary goal!”
Looks like me when I play werewolf ud83dude02ud83dude02 #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/Em6exfNokO
April 9, 2021
# 40
The yellow ones who have to manage the camp without Aurélien #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/XkkgGiFoCp
April 9, 2021