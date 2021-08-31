the best reactions to episode 2 (55 tweets)
August 24th marked the great comeback of Koh Lanta. Fortunately for us, many of you are following the first episode and commenting on it on social networks. As tradition goes, Hitek has selected for you the best reactions to Episode 2 of Koh-Lanta: The Legend.
# 1
Sam: I’ll take the left path so that Teheiura #KohLanta wins pic.twitter.com/IBAlYmPrXM
August 31, 2021
# 2
I see Koh Lanta from that for this moment #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/jyaFmxJ9F0
August 31, 2021
# 3
10 minutes have passed, Koh Lanta has started and there is already a # KohLanta advertisement pic.twitter.com/4VkoUIcPj9
August 31, 2021
# 4
Goodbye Pity! #KohLanta https://t.co/88eaDQDEIc
August 31, 2021
# 5
But in fact, the island of the exiles will be a bloody hunger game #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/QUyzWxA3Ja
August 31, 2021
# 6
I decide to vote against myself so that Teheiura can continue the #KohLanta adventure pic.twitter.com/ux8BZg8GYY
August 31, 2021
# 7
How did Cindy’s name come to mind when you were putting together the cast of “Koh-Lanta: The Legend”? #Koh Lanta
August 31, 2021
# 8th
Mdr Teheiura, he’s so calm and playing that he has time to stop and applaud Loic oklm #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/TI2oXZLBFJ
August 31, 2021
# 9
He doesn’t care about Koh Lanta, he knows that if he is eliminated his family will be waiting for him 10 minutes from the #KohLanta camp pic.twitter.com/zbojexyCFp
August 31, 2021
# 10
Patrick: “Claude needs me”
Absolutely all of France is like: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/rXJaftjLuP
August 31, 2021
# 11
We, when Loïc declares his homage to BK. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/NJg18HIA2c
August 31, 2021
# 12
I’m dead Teheiura he’s in vacation mode #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/pWB4GYHRY8
August 31, 2021
# 13
Cindy: I’m on #KohLanta for the love of challenges and to leave my comfort zone
Cindy’s challenge: pic.twitter.com/D5mtRpzXjd
August 31, 2021
# 14
What a man, he arrives and wins input #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/CNuNVlr4C9
August 31, 2021
# fifteen
Kumba: We don’t need a man, we burn, we fish #KohLanta
Sa: pic.twitter.com/b3fVnnqDDa
August 31, 2021
# 16
Clémentine: “at the table, girls! »#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/JNzoIK3olU
August 31, 2021
# 17
He has nothing to do with strategies he just wanted to achieve in his revenge in 2012 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/X7AZLdT7ON
August 31, 2021
# 18
After that Koh Lanta of heroes, imagine a Koh Lanta of zeros with this casting #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xjXGkbRgVJ
August 31, 2021
# 19
You are worried about Alexandra, who is tired mdrrr nobody is more dangerous than a tired Alexandra at the beginning of the adventure #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/88ISFj7Zmp
August 31, 2021
# 20
#Koh Lanta
“I will write to the council: WATER GIVT. Tlm will think it’s Phil’s newsletter »pic.twitter.com/U2mQeHHFEa
August 31, 2021
# 21
Thehe he could advertise something shampooud83dude2d #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Fh2QFBbCn6
August 31, 2021
# 22
Clementine complaining about Alexandra’s negativity and bad mood #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/XslXAEDXQp
August 31, 2021
# 23
Clémentine: I definitely prefer a good Ambi Cindy over a dark Alexandra.
Clémentine h24 in the camp: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BUnJN1g9H2
August 31, 2021
# 24
In the meantime
Karima and Ugo on the island of the exiles #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PEQnJG1Ptb
August 31, 2021
# 25
Patrick since his arrival … ud83dude02 # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ObtFNfMvgp
August 31, 2021
# 26
Fishing for boys VS for girls: #Kohlanta pic.twitter.com/nFimu8XigB
August 31, 2021
# 27
I try to understand something when Patrick speaks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/vfz8wfP1xi
August 31, 2021
# 28
WE DON’T TOUCH ALEXANDRA STOP I NEED OTHER MEMES #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RnGrlH40W9
August 31, 2021
# 29
Meanwhile on the island of the exiles … #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BEVMxdEvDp
August 31, 2021
# 30
Nothing will beat this drama game in terms of necklace
#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/fdZhfVUC9q
August 31, 2021
# 31
When the girls go to Karima, #KohLanta comes back pic.twitter.com/xiYp1gqEcW
August 31, 2021
# 32
We will live our best advice thanks to him #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/dIn7Mo7NYP
August 31, 2021
# 33
Patrick moving his bag in front of everyone # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kQZIbERuBp
August 31, 2021
# 34
Clementine talking about Alexandra’s “dark” mood while the whole adventure is like this #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UOQdKlYVRi
August 31, 2021
# 35
When they say that Alexandra is tired and won’t go to the end #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ZerAoJnU91
August 31, 2021
# 36
It’s ud83eudd0fud83cudffc to open a souvenir shop #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PNeaGm4gXO
August 31, 2021
# 37
“We don’t need men”
“We have fire”
I have nothing to do there #KohLanta
August 31, 2021
# 38
#Koh Lanta
The last girl who said Alexandra was weak: pic.twitter.com/9uGgZjcXh9
August 31, 2021
# 39
Loïc immunizing Alexandre #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/EeHkBeXG8p
August 31, 2021
# 40
What a man ! ud83eudd70 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/a0xfJxab48
August 31, 2021
# 41
# KohLanta advice based on: pic.twitter.com/BAYApZGDlO
August 31, 2021
# 42
Anyone:
Teheiura: Nice this island, I’m thinking of taking my kids there for the holidays #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PRtHEsaMz9
August 31, 2021
# 43
Alexandra: Give me a 58,632 piece puzzle, we’ll see if I’m weak. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/uQkqf0Q1lw
August 31, 2021
# 44
Namadia looks like he’s been living on the island for years #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/3jMn2i541x
August 31, 2021
# 45
# 46
Karima, she is waiting for Cindy on the island of the retired #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BjI2jbj5NN
August 31, 2021
# 47
Namadia, it ends me, it’s the franchise in person #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ddA7bory1P
August 31, 2021
# 48
Denis, he came like this when he saw Alexandra #KohLanta jumping pic.twitter.com/sCamNvSaIA
August 31, 2021
# 49
Imagine a conversation between the two mashed potatoes, we wouldn’t understand anything
#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/pjqVOKcPoD
August 31, 2021
# 50
Loic President and nothing else！
He wins
he saves alexandra
he leaves a tribute to Betrand Kamal. fall
it’s 20 of 20 tonight #KohLanta #KohLantaLaLegende # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/8ygwT8IECp
August 31, 2021
# 51
# KohLantaLaLegende #kohlanta
when i saw tuesday september 14th and not next tuesday pic.twitter.com/8ubcUWSF3O
August 31, 2021
# 52
Karima when she sees Cindy arriving on Losers Island: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Sm2qWppf9N
August 31, 2021
# 53
#Koh Lanta
Cindy: “Jade told you that you would not vote against me”
Jade: pic.twitter.com/bbADMP2PCv
August 31, 2021
# 54
“I appreciate it, but when I see you I want to die” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/c3id88EvvS
August 31, 2021
# 55
No #KohLanta next week pic.twitter.com/TzSrU6CiPi
August 31, 2021