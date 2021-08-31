the best reactions to episode 2 (55 tweets)

the best reactions to episode 2 (55 tweets)

August 24th marked the great comeback of Koh Lanta. Fortunately for us, many of you are following the first episode and commenting on it on social networks. As tradition goes, Hitek has selected for you the best reactions to Episode 2 of Koh-Lanta: The Legend.

# 1

Sam: I’ll take the left path so that Teheiura #KohLanta wins pic.twitter.com/IBAlYmPrXM

August 31, 2021

# 2

I see Koh Lanta from that for this moment #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/jyaFmxJ9F0

August 31, 2021

# 3

10 minutes have passed, Koh Lanta has started and there is already a # KohLanta advertisement pic.twitter.com/4VkoUIcPj9

August 31, 2021

# 4

Goodbye Pity! #KohLanta https://t.co/88eaDQDEIc

August 31, 2021

# 5

But in fact, the island of the exiles will be a bloody hunger game #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/QUyzWxA3Ja

August 31, 2021

# 6

I decide to vote against myself so that Teheiura can continue the #KohLanta adventure pic.twitter.com/ux8BZg8GYY

August 31, 2021

# 7

How did Cindy’s name come to mind when you were putting together the cast of “Koh-Lanta: The Legend”? #Koh Lanta

August 31, 2021

# 8th

Mdr Teheiura, he’s so calm and playing that he has time to stop and applaud Loic oklm #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/TI2oXZLBFJ

August 31, 2021

# 9

He doesn’t care about Koh Lanta, he knows that if he is eliminated his family will be waiting for him 10 minutes from the #KohLanta camp pic.twitter.com/zbojexyCFp

August 31, 2021

# 10

Patrick: “Claude needs me”

Absolutely all of France is like: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/rXJaftjLuP

August 31, 2021

# 11

We, when Loïc declares his homage to BK. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/NJg18HIA2c

August 31, 2021

# 12

I’m dead Teheiura he’s in vacation mode #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/pWB4GYHRY8

August 31, 2021

# 13

Cindy: I’m on #KohLanta for the love of challenges and to leave my comfort zone

Cindy’s challenge: pic.twitter.com/D5mtRpzXjd

August 31, 2021

# 14

What a man, he arrives and wins input #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/CNuNVlr4C9

August 31, 2021

# fifteen

Kumba: We don’t need a man, we burn, we fish #KohLanta

Sa: pic.twitter.com/b3fVnnqDDa

August 31, 2021

# 16

Clémentine: “at the table, girls! »#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/JNzoIK3olU

August 31, 2021

# 17

He has nothing to do with strategies he just wanted to achieve in his revenge in 2012 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/X7AZLdT7ON

August 31, 2021

# 18

After that Koh Lanta of heroes, imagine a Koh Lanta of zeros with this casting #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xjXGkbRgVJ

August 31, 2021

# 19

You are worried about Alexandra, who is tired mdrrr nobody is more dangerous than a tired Alexandra at the beginning of the adventure #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/88ISFj7Zmp

August 31, 2021

# 20

#Koh Lanta

“I will write to the council: WATER GIVT. Tlm will think it’s Phil’s newsletter »pic.twitter.com/U2mQeHHFEa

August 31, 2021

# 21

Thehe he could advertise something shampooud83dude2d #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Fh2QFBbCn6

August 31, 2021

# 22

Clementine complaining about Alexandra’s negativity and bad mood #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/XslXAEDXQp

August 31, 2021

# 23

Clémentine: I definitely prefer a good Ambi Cindy over a dark Alexandra.

Clémentine h24 in the camp: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BUnJN1g9H2

August 31, 2021

# 24

In the meantime

Karima and Ugo on the island of the exiles #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PEQnJG1Ptb

August 31, 2021

# 25

Patrick since his arrival … ud83dude02 # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ObtFNfMvgp

August 31, 2021

# 26

Fishing for boys VS for girls: #Kohlanta pic.twitter.com/nFimu8XigB

August 31, 2021

# 27

I try to understand something when Patrick speaks #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/vfz8wfP1xi

August 31, 2021

# 28

WE DON’T TOUCH ALEXANDRA STOP I NEED OTHER MEMES #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RnGrlH40W9

August 31, 2021

# 29

Meanwhile on the island of the exiles … #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BEVMxdEvDp

August 31, 2021

# 30

Nothing will beat this drama game in terms of necklace

#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/fdZhfVUC9q

August 31, 2021

# 31

When the girls go to Karima, #KohLanta comes back pic.twitter.com/xiYp1gqEcW

August 31, 2021

# 32

We will live our best advice thanks to him #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/dIn7Mo7NYP

August 31, 2021

# 33

Patrick moving his bag in front of everyone # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kQZIbERuBp

August 31, 2021

# 34

Clementine talking about Alexandra’s “dark” mood while the whole adventure is like this #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UOQdKlYVRi

August 31, 2021

# 35

When they say that Alexandra is tired and won’t go to the end #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ZerAoJnU91

August 31, 2021

# 36

It’s ud83eudd0fud83cudffc to open a souvenir shop #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PNeaGm4gXO

August 31, 2021

# 37

“We don’t need men”

“We have fire”

I have nothing to do there #KohLanta

August 31, 2021

# 38

#Koh Lanta

The last girl who said Alexandra was weak: pic.twitter.com/9uGgZjcXh9

August 31, 2021

# 39

Loïc immunizing Alexandre #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/EeHkBeXG8p

August 31, 2021

# 40

What a man ! ud83eudd70 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/a0xfJxab48

August 31, 2021

# 41

# KohLanta advice based on: pic.twitter.com/BAYApZGDlO

August 31, 2021

# 42

Anyone:

Teheiura: Nice this island, I’m thinking of taking my kids there for the holidays #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PRtHEsaMz9

August 31, 2021

# 43

Alexandra: Give me a 58,632 piece puzzle, we’ll see if I’m weak. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/uQkqf0Q1lw

August 31, 2021

# 44

Namadia looks like he’s been living on the island for years #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/3jMn2i541x

August 31, 2021

# 45

Clémentine: I definitely prefer a good Ambi Cindy over a dark Alexandra.

Clémentine h24 in the camp: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BUnJN1g9H2

August 31, 2021

# 46

Karima, she is waiting for Cindy on the island of the retired #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/BjI2jbj5NN

August 31, 2021

# 47

Namadia, it ends me, it’s the franchise in person #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ddA7bory1P

August 31, 2021

# 48

Denis, he came like this when he saw Alexandra #KohLanta jumping pic.twitter.com/sCamNvSaIA

August 31, 2021

# 49

Imagine a conversation between the two mashed potatoes, we wouldn’t understand anything

#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/pjqVOKcPoD

August 31, 2021

# 50

Loic President and nothing else！

He wins

he saves alexandra

he leaves a tribute to Betrand Kamal. fall

it’s 20 of 20 tonight #KohLanta #KohLantaLaLegende # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/8ygwT8IECp

August 31, 2021

# 51

# KohLantaLaLegende #kohlanta

when i saw tuesday september 14th and not next tuesday pic.twitter.com/8ubcUWSF3O

August 31, 2021

# 52

Karima when she sees Cindy arriving on Losers Island: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Sm2qWppf9N

August 31, 2021

# 53

#Koh Lanta

Cindy: “Jade told you that you would not vote against me”

Jade: pic.twitter.com/bbADMP2PCv

August 31, 2021

# 54

“I appreciate it, but when I see you I want to die” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/c3id88EvvS

August 31, 2021

# 55

No #KohLanta next week pic.twitter.com/TzSrU6CiPi

August 31, 2021