the best reactions to episode 12 (40 tweets)

This Friday, May 28, 2021, the remaining adventurers of the reunited tribe of Koh-Lanta: The Secret Weapons will take part in the famous orienteering event as it should be. The opportunity for these 5 adventurers to demonstrate their skills with compass in hand while daggers hide in the surrounding flora. And at the end of that episode, the great qualifiers were named. Adventurers who find themselves in the inevitable test of the posts. In the grand finale, Lucie, Maxine and Jonathan face each other. But you know Koh-Lanta is played on the Twitter page too. The tweeters were also present that evening to catapult the episode to the top of Trends France. For you we have found the best of the best, the icing, the icing on this episode 12 of this Koh-Lanta: The Secret Weapons.

# 1

“We’re going to break off this orientation because you’re all screwed” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/751AcxXz7G

May 28, 2021

# 2

Jonathan smokes Laure

Currently all of France: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/FHCM3iUdty

May 28, 2021

# 3

White ? Is there no white? Mdrrrrr, but they’re stupid, I giggle #KohLanta

May 28, 2021

# 4

Tonight it’s orientation, we remind you that Claude won it by directing others # KohLanta # KohLanta2021 # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/1ZfHPP3Frm

May 28, 2021

# 5

￼ Tonight, my strategy is to help Maxine find the dagger so that she can:

– go to the posts

– win the 100,000 euros

– buy a house

– move together

– adopt a bulldog we will name Denis # KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/jYtXQRhgzm

May 28, 2021

# 6

You put these 3 there in the orientation the test takes 2 days #kohlanta # kohlanta2021 pic.twitter.com/JxthRNik2D

May 28, 2021

# 7

Denis, when he heard “white” for the second time: #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/z7hC6IxrhX

May 28, 2021

# 8th

Lucie: “I deserve it” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ULYYUWP0bs

May 28, 2021

# 9

Who doesn’t deserve to find the dagger? #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/W6rQLQvLqq

May 28, 2021

# 10

It shows Denis that he wants to burst into laughter, he has already got the color white twice. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/tDxwLqbeka

May 28, 2021

# 11

Arnault, Maxine, what is it? The others say nothing #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RA9Ym39Ao4

May 28, 2021

# 12

Jonathan is a genius who manages to find the right direction without even knowing it #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/aCDvAr5ncf

May 28, 2021

# 13

Johnathan waiting for Laure to return # KohLanta2021 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/zSL9z0907F

May 28, 2021

# 14

DORIANTATION race: the first to find Dorian won # KohLanta2021 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UPn8Yfdd1v

May 28, 2021

# fifteen

I’ll put everything on the 22 whites, please #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/klj6RBrq8g

May 28, 2021

# 16

#Koh Lanta

Lucie: I deserve this win

All of France: pic.twitter.com/z53m3tSlzI

May 28, 2021

# 17

All of France when Maxine found the dagger #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/WL7oMSLJgh

May 28, 2021

# 18

Who is disappointed with this orientation test? #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/HZnWEHFGt6

May 28, 2021

# 19

Arnaud eliminated what to say #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/zsLxj5v4Yp

May 28, 2021

# 20

“- You think there are crabs on this Denis Island

– I don’t know Arnaud, that’s not the aim of the event »#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/QH1RbspjBj

May 28, 2021

# 21

Lucie’s monologue about outdoing herself in front of her dagger didn’t exactly burst. #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/JNJeBsUgGT

May 28, 2021

# 22

Nice to meet some friends of mine for #kohlanta orientation

May 28, 2021

# 23

He won’t have won KohLanta, but he won our hearts #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/yYJ8Kl8KSm

May 28, 2021

# 24

My condition since I knew that Arnaud won’t be on the posts #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/rT8hi4RhbJ

May 28, 2021

# 25

Don’t forget, this rift makes his family believe he went on a hike while hitting the post from #KohLanta Ptdrrr # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/ZQ1BbhRroP. is

May 28, 2021

# 26

-Arnaud, what are you doing?

– I’m waiting for Maxine’s earnings! #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/3ALnqDeGE0

May 28, 2021

# 27

“Do you call them adventurers? Thieves, yes!” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Y0fBy2xpwO

May 28, 2021

# 28

How often will he return to him #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/9GfbvU7RoD

May 28, 2021

# 29

All of us before the worst finale in history #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/7CLexro4mM

May 28, 2021

# 30

Do you feel that Maxine is the balancing act that wins the posts and brings her friend Lucie to the final? Because I do and so here I am #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/1X8pZAxOLX

May 28, 2021

# 31

– So Arnaud, what did you find?

– Nothing at all Denis, but I met Dorian, a chic guy #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/0mf4RmhhYW

May 28, 2021

# 32

#KohLanta what’s yellow and waiting: pic.twitter.com/8nScwZzdmQ

May 28, 2021

# 33

When I come to a raclette party. #Kohlanta pic.twitter.com/QpWmclwl2E

May 28, 2021

# 34

Hold your compass like an iPhone

“22 white”

How are you !? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/YoieUE2cZ8

May 28, 2021

# 35

Lucie who says she deserves her victory after 81727282827 Secret Weapons #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/zgssbLvW46

May 28, 2021

# 36

France currently knows that Maxine will make it into the final #kohlanta: pic.twitter.com/Id0fejadq1

May 28, 2021

# 37

Arnaud, what color did you find?

-Always white Denis I don’t understand #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/tR3SbuQwns

May 28, 2021

# 38

People who expect a miracle from Arnaud #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/RF8QUj2jH9

May 28, 2021

# 39

Denis when they told him 22 white #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/ot2XyKa472

May 28, 2021

# 40

Waiting

Lucy

LUCY

Will be on the bars? #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/X99PnlXUzZ

May 28, 2021

