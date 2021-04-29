the best reactions to episode 12 (15 tweets)
After the restaurant war, this episode 12 brought us back to the source in the kitchen. The last five candidates had to pass two rather difficult tests: the three-step cooking of a food and a journey of the senses.
Here are the best responses from internet users in 15 tweets between the return of the magician, an evening at the shisha bar and Philippe Etchebest kneeling.
# 1
The Production: We hope the contestants will really catch fire this season of #TopChef
Applicants: pic.twitter.com/bALZKHyl7c
# 2
“So there Sarah, what are you doing?” “”
-Bah la gueule, chef as always. # TopChef2021 #TopChef pic.twitter.com/UhrHImhTVB
# 3
My dish is called “Gambas du Connemara” because my prawns were cooked in BURNED EARTH- #TopChef pic.twitter.com/txJnK1lJNJ
# 4
Michel, who lives his best shisha with #TopChef srabs pic.twitter.com/l89ExxScLv
# 5
Sarah and the meat #TopChef pic.twitter.com/JEuJj6H1O9
# 6
Status: at the shisha with friends. #TopChef pic.twitter.com/saJhSEzxi4
# 7
Nobody:
The Segpa chemistry exercises: #TopChef pic.twitter.com/ItaygXoWt3
# 8th
PURÉE MOHAMED STAY JSUIS GIGA RELAXED I CAN SLEEP IN PEACE, GOOD NIGHT EVERYONE. # TopChef # TopChef2021 pic.twitter.com/M4BBih2KGB
# 9
That memorable moment! ud83dude02ud83dude02 #TopChef pic.twitter.com/WdodID5qTZ
# 10
Chef’s encouragement etchebest to Bruno before the test #TopChef # TopChef2021 pic.twitter.com/fwV501S5gu
# 11
As Stéphane announced Pierre Gagnaire #TopChef pic.twitter.com/lk01Qty0Tr
# 12
Pierre Gagnaire #TopChef pic.twitter.com/ufV0YDTXRR
# 13
Once Sarah made a dish without mushrooms. It was in 2016. #TopChef # TopChef2021 pic.twitter.com/t4XoLICiaY
# 14
The seller from Jardiland when he said: 1 kg of soil please for cooking. # TopChef # TopChef2021 pic.twitter.com/FpW0dRq17o
# fifteen
If Etchebest kneels in front of Matthias, a large part of Twitter will suffer from epilepsy #TopChef pic.twitter.com/PCEGeD9Xxw
