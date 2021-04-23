the best reactions to episode 11 (20 tweets)

After one final episode full of twists and turns, this new episode of Top Chef tackled a mythical event: the restaurant war, but without the customers (aside from the chefs and food critics, who we advise not to tour the networks today). For everyone else, here are the best reactions to this episode 11.

This is what happens when Mike Patton does #Topchef https://t.co/QBmmMMEmzq

“It’s soft, it’s not interested, my friend, the chef Christophe Leroy, would never have served that” #TopChef pic.twitter.com/2GrNtixPyB

“I really sympathized with Bernard, the drunk old man who lives in front of your restaurant. That’s why I chose you.” #TopChef pic.twitter.com/IYgjK33cmh

Mohamed currently #topchef pic.twitter.com/5R63OOA9rh

“And I’ll shit in front of the restaurant to make it look like a street” #TopChef pic.twitter.com/akTU5jggU4

“Since we already had a fire, we decided to put candles, hangings and carpets everywhere. Safety first” #TopChef pic.twitter.com/DFMTTkmRyo

“The graffiti cannot be forgotten” #TopChef pic.twitter.com/G9RU4wucrb

I say I don’t say anything #TopChef pic.twitter.com/H7aQsHr7Mm

And there he told me “it’s not a nightmare in the kitchen” #TopChef # TopChef2021 pic.twitter.com/XY6grrMUWs

The real winners of the restaurant war #TopChef pic.twitter.com/SQpF1xRMhK

Usually, when walking past such a place, lower your head, accelerate a little, and check that your phone is still in your pocket. You won’t really see if there are cucumbers in the #TopChef menu pic.twitter.com/VrRey1MMaa

Mohammed: “It’s not a nightmare in the kitchen here, cook ^^”

Also Mohammed 5 minutes later: #TopChef pic.twitter.com/yLcKSIP6yd

“YOU forgot the lemon sauce. “”

I don’t see any difference between these two pictures: #TopChef # TopChef2021 pic.twitter.com/dXfG5TB3wS

This year there is a surprise candidate for the restaurant war. # TopChef pic.twitter.com/aDntZTgeXY

MDR … M6 brought the candidates to Gifi to attract the restaurants. It’s the crisis for everyone! ud83dude02 #TopChef pic.twitter.com/Aii54CuJmI

Arnaud does the front of his restaurant #TopChef pic.twitter.com/n0x3TCimS0

Cosplay party #TopChef pic.twitter.com/PnCDIHLrtI

This is missing in Arnaud’s and Sarah’s restaurant #TopChef pic.twitter.com/25em5eGdKE

François-Régis Gaudry: “The original in the Bouillon Urbain restaurant is the tetanus vaccine, which is required to cross the threshold. »#TopChef # TopChef2021 pic.twitter.com/UX06HoP3SX

What’s this crazy joke for next week? How does Philippe Etchebest put his knee on the floor? #TopChef pic.twitter.com/s2y6AbRcoL

