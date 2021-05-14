the best reactions to episode 10 (45 tweets)

the best reactions to episode 10 (45 tweets)

While the elimination of Vincent in Episode 9 sparked the anger and disappointment of Koh Lanta fans, TF1’s flagship show continues its dynamic. Adventurers are fewer and fewer, in contrast to Twittos, who comment on their favorite show with ever greater care. Hitek followed the episode for you and put together this pick of the best reactions to episode 10 for you.

# 1

Thomas: Oh shit, I dropped the rice # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/6lAXoieQhi

May 14, 2021

# 2

Arnaud when he saw Thomas drop the rice #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kzqePWASPf

May 14, 2021

# 3

Don’t tell me he spilled the rice on purpose. Jpp #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/K8w66505sS

May 14, 2021

# 4

Always a big smile on his face, he always helps in the camp and in + he is strong in the events, Flavio is just amazing! ud83dude01ud83dudd25 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/AvLlYsxVn3

May 14, 2021

# 5

Thomas: I can’t see you anymore, Lucie

But this guy if he doesn’t have anyone to hate he dies or what #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/90RFWcn6z5

May 14, 2021

# 6

Thomas dropping the rest of the rice on the floor:

“But it just had to be closed, it can happen” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ehSUUASUe9

May 14, 2021

# 7

This guy still has to have a good laugh in front of his TV !! #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/nOMgoHKanY

May 14, 2021

# 8th

Thomas talks about Lucie: “I can’t take it anymore” I’m dead, everyone thinks that ud83dude2dud83dude2d # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/MUl8YjM4A6

May 14, 2021

# 9

Message to my miff: If you see me one day on #KohLanta, you will know that there is no universe in which I choose the post office instead of the steak

May 14, 2021

# 10

Arnaud, when Denis starts reciting the menu when he’s about to eat Maxine so hungry that he’s #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2WNpHXwjaf

May 14, 2021

# 11

Thomas kills me, his only intervention in the episode is “Coconut fries are gross” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/HEMsakokBa

May 14, 2021

# 12

Casually we miss you big bg we piss there #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/euzFCrFiUc

May 14, 2021

# 13

Maxine: “My ass itches”

Lucie: “Don’t move, I’ll take care of it” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ag3A1G2qWV

May 14, 2021

# 14

If the candidates for the next season want to fish after Arnauds Passage #KohLantaAllStars #KohLanta # KohLanta2021 pic.twitter.com/1vP3v6sK9m

May 14, 2021

# fifteen

“We make an appointment with my Choucoute” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Bfl4NAbAZB

May 14, 2021

# 16

I’m checking tonight if they’re going to take another strange step to try to get Flavio out. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/lSKMCmX9Fv

May 14, 2021

# 17

I don’t see any difference #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/Ab7nVU5h4A

May 14, 2021

# 18

Thomas’ thoughts on absolutely everything that happened. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/6S8kbbA6Ev

May 14, 2021

# 19

Who cares to see Maxine and Lucie eaten? # KohLanta2021 #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/SdF0QASRIm

May 14, 2021

# 20

Oh, thin, Lucie fell, what a shame. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/MTuzOYSxu8

May 14, 2021

# 21

# KohLanta2021 #kohlanta I don’t jerk off, but everything is disgusting pic.twitter.com/tapEFveou0

May 14, 2021

# 22

“On the other hand, I hoped seriously disappointed not to read my mail and hoped to get a letter from my BFF Maxine” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/98TtGVEJN7

May 14, 2021

# 23

And the award for the person “who always receives without ever giving anything back” is given to:

#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/1szdN0UwqG

May 14, 2021

# 24

The only person who really deserves to have a burger #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/L247oN5SBs

May 14, 2021

# 25

#KohLanta swallows your hatred, which you can’t compare to Vincent’s ankle pic.twitter.com/yCkX90qbE3

May 14, 2021

# 26

“So we have a bit of trouble finding fish there with Flavio, since I have already exterminated 93% of the life forms on this island” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/XCYqu7jV5E

May 14, 2021

# 27

Flavio, you are our Vincent friend so you will tear yourself apart to do his justice, otherwise beautiful photos of the most loyal and loyal of the adventure #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/9B9JzDqgm6

May 14, 2021

# 28

Arnaud he comments like us on Twitter ud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83eudd23 # KohLanta2021 #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/7rB5eKXyOE

May 14, 2021

# 29

“And the other guy who’s been filming me for 3 weeks, I can’t see him anymore, it will end badly” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ajCaGVMamQ

May 14, 2021

# 30

What Laure expected in the mail #kohlanta pic.twitter.com/L3NoqEdpSw

May 14, 2021

# 31

“The choice is easy, you can exchange a letter for a piece of starter, or give a few french fries for half of Magali’s letter, or even divide the dessert by three so that Thomas gets Maxine’s letter …” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com / KknzL1ONRf

May 14, 2021

# 32

After the Marseillais in Mykonos, we have the right to idiots in Polynesia # kohlanta pic.twitter.com/16qYu5Jio3

May 14, 2021

# 33

Poor Laure who was waiting for a letter from her cows ud83dudc94 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/u3ayi38Viz

May 14, 2021

# 34

#Koh Lanta

What does what does

Flavio for Thomas for

stay stay pic.twitter.com/P1dCpQc144

May 14, 2021

# 35

Magalie since the beginning of the season #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2nCp4KgBCQ

May 14, 2021

# 36

I cry Thomas in real life, he just became a commentator ud83dude2d #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2cEpIYsRjD

May 14, 2021

# 37

People are starting to talk badly about Flavio. I don’t like that very much. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/PzP6vVOPDF

May 14, 2021

# 38

“For once, the shock asked me to give you 1 kilo of rice as you are a beautiful bunch of broken arms.” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/8kJMOvFiHg

May 14, 2021

# 39

“Poor bah yeah no he destroyed the chaos” ptdrr I love him Arnaud #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/vT1RSznmOI

May 14, 2021

# 40

The other adventurers in Magali’s head #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/4RekmLIsi1

May 14, 2021

# 41

How does it sound to eliminate Flavio? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/W5eF4rrYQx

May 14, 2021

# 42

Criticize Flavio during the council to eliminate Thomas for good. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/WzbecRUjif

May 14, 2021

# 43

Maxine: “I am immune”

An adventurer: “I have a secret weapon, the black fishing rod that eliminates whoever has the totem …” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/HSSqlleLd2

May 14, 2021

# 44

The reaction of the people after the elimination of Thomas #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/2roUjdysA3

May 14, 2021

# 45

Join the FC Seum team at the villa. # KohLanta2021 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Wg1HUQWW7w

May 14, 2021