the best reactions to episode 1 (60 tweets)

After Koh-Lanta: The Secret Weapons, the cult series TF1 returns with a new season this Tuesday, August 24th. Despite the change in the broadcast day (which annoyed more than one viewer), fans were there and their impressions were shared on Twitter. As usual, we have followed the program with you and offer you the best reactions from Internet users on the social network.

# 1

All of France when Claude arrives: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/QfSNDcGOLl

August 24, 2021

# 2

THE PROTAGONIST IS HERE. THE GENERAL IS BACK. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/gtnOoCmSO4

August 24, 2021

# 3

Phil arrives, his first sentence:

“I had to be there”

GOAT # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/9zHhQ8EkI4

August 24, 2021

# 4

“I come as a king, I go as a legend”

BUT CLAUDE WHAT A PUREE BOSS # KohLanta

pic.twitter.com/yIK3IyWWmk

August 24, 2021

# 5

Sam in the first minute of the posts when he is against Teheiura and Claude #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UAjuVVxoa2

August 24, 2021

# 6

Clementine since the show started: #KohLanta #KohLantaLaLegende pic.twitter.com/qx26MFrMPO

August 24, 2021

# 7

Ptdrrr Sam, he has seriously exceeded this level of fanaticism #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xZmegi7mfu

August 24, 2021

# 8th

Don’t think that if he has to write his name when it happens .. # KohLanta #KohLantaLaLegende pic.twitter.com/ME0OtvCRJI

August 24, 2021

# 9

Sam and Teheiura during the # KohLanta event pic.twitter.com/zqigigI2vG

August 24, 2021

# 10

“I don’t care whatever happens, I’ll choose Sam. He broke my arrow.”

#KohLanta pic.twitter.com/c5w4J4u1Gs

August 24, 2021

# 11

Sam wasting time helping Teheiura #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/wVU1etWzXi

August 24, 2021

# 12

“Go!”

“NO!” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/NlG5ohYucY

August 24, 2021

# 13

GO TO WIN YOUR PLACE !!! NO # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/gUESLdgcEH

August 24, 2021

# 14

Denis: “No comfort game” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Tt1dsDUXzD

August 24, 2021

# fifteen

Teihura, he doesn’t care about comfort tests, he lives 5 minutes away, he comes home, his wife and a meal are waiting for him #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/9Oyxq0GlHF

August 24, 2021

# 16

#KohLanta Sam are you in love with Teheiura? Sam: pic.twitter.com/VheQyhBiwW

August 24, 2021

# 17

On the verge of withdrawing their drinking water #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/J5D7l7yVje

August 24, 2021

# 18

He already doesn’t know when to play his necklaces on the board. I wouldn’t let him run into the water Denis #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/No9WGiGcvo

August 24, 2021

# 19

He lasted ten minutes in camp before undressing, record breaking #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/kEtkgFqdQS

August 24, 2021

# 20

Sam is insulted by everyone, it looks like he’s on a disciplinary board #KohLanta

August 24, 2021

# 21

When your father scolds you for doing some big nonsense #KohLanta #KohLantaAllStars pic.twitter.com/wYdz3cpcO4

August 24, 2021

# 22

The girls: organize like crazy

Boys: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/xJTnaOfE4a

August 24, 2021

# 23

It’s surprising that this Sam … # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/C6pq4QwxaE

August 24, 2021

# 24

the boys they are in summer camp, it beats the dances of the rain in the middle of the forest #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/IeKUQixWhX

August 24, 2021

# 25

Sam is crying, Teheiura is crying, Phil is crying, Freddy is injured #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/hBRylyCyJh

August 24, 2021

# 26

So there we waited 7 years for Freddy’s return so that he was injured in the 1st test #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/c0nW9iLqQx

August 24, 2021

# 27

Laurent he arrived at the camp #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UXs4Yznz6a

August 24, 2021

# 28

#KohLanta When the alarm goes off at 6:42 a.m. pic.twitter.com/xcrR9Dwy7r

August 24, 2021

# 29

Arnaud, who sees the girls who hunt HIS crabs #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/u7TIh8q5HF

August 24, 2021

# 30

He wants to spy on what a crack #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ygW95BHUSb

August 24, 2021

# 31

The cancer who thought he was quiet since leaving ud83dude02 #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/9hAyH6BuWE

August 24, 2021

# 32

Win the entries and choose Sam to give you his votes during the counting #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/S4B5qQGvF5

August 24, 2021

# 33

Me before all the tweets during the # KohLanta advertisement pic.twitter.com/hMpHCHXvJv

August 24, 2021

# 34

Laurent, if he hasn’t turned himself in for 10 minutes. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/IwH3E1iIYu

August 24, 2021

# 35

Laurent naked after the first hour of the first episode. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ZtSBHYn9zH

August 24, 2021

# 36

Alexandra we will find her after the storm #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/cIjWJz2Mqi

August 24, 2021

# 37

#KohLanta Laurent when he hides behind the bushes to listen to the others: pic.twitter.com/I7futOhXJz

August 24, 2021

# 38

They train to run or make a fire, Alexandra buys them rain socks on Ali Express #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/GN6vK7UCst

August 24, 2021

# 39

They get along a little too well girls … it won’t take #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/owRvb3GYKG

August 24, 2021

# 40

Who is looking forward to this master class? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/IgDFlHUZxx

August 24, 2021

# 41

Yeah guys, is this the new McFly and Carlito video here? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/sBJj2MM4TF

August 24, 2021

# 42

#Koh Lanta

Claude: Ah look at a crab

Meanwhile in the bush: pic.twitter.com/hRmMFu3klR

August 24, 2021

# 43

All of France after Clementine’s defeat. #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/EgW4bdt5gV

August 24, 2021

# 44

Ptdr McFly and Carlito want to do KohLanta after seeing his #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/s4J08feH4b

August 24, 2021

# 45

Every time the cameraman zooms in on Clementine’s head, we see her with that head ud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude2dud83dude2d # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/0mAEHqm1qW

August 24, 2021

# 46

Freddy, not you, not now, not after everything you’ve done … #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/GuST42FtIt

August 24, 2021

# 47

The crabs when they saw that it wasn’t Arnaud: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/ZcAkhworxP

August 24, 2021

# 48

7 years waiting for 7 minutes to begin? I’ll never get over it #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/KGfVqshQai

August 24, 2021

# 49

These legends don’t deserve this ud83dudc94 # KohLanta pic.twitter.com/UzukF7QRz7

August 24, 2021

# 50

#Koh Lanta

FORGIVENESS ?!?!

The goat has struck again pic.twitter.com/tc1s69PkFC

August 24, 2021

# 51

Freddy leaves, but Loïc arrives … #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/WCUuPq6zeZ

August 24, 2021

# 52

I dream of one thing and you? #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/obZaMloURY

August 24, 2021

# 53

Sam outside Freddy’s room to offer him his shoulder to continue with #KohLanta: pic.twitter.com/qfjplDFn5a

August 24, 2021

# 54

It’s not the same atmosphere in the camps

Boys: Girls: #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/Fgi8FBzLIh

August 24, 2021

# 55

#KohLanta The trouble of the chicks begins pic.twitter.com/t1BQbqQQBz

August 24, 2021

# 56

#KohLanta “I decided to swim to Girls Island and set them on fire” pic.twitter.com/M1VbcNBg2m

August 24, 2021

# 57

“It’s serious, well a camp between balls, just missing a woman for the kitchen ..” #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/nZt3Qiy5LB

August 24, 2021

# 58

When the girls land on their camp in “We don’t need boys each other !!!!!!” »Vs 48 hours later when Sam offers to fire her ud83dude05ud83dude02 # KohLanta #PutainDePatriarcat pic.twitter.com/Jykdojs9hi

August 24, 2021

# 59

I vote against Sam, pcq he didn’t shoot fast enough #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/AbseenBZch

August 24, 2021

# 60

Karima, if she leaves, she will end up next to Denis #KohLanta pic.twitter.com/f4NNxz4tG4

August 24, 2021