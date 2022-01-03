the best reactions from internet users to the special episode (32 tweets)

The special Harry Potter Reunion episode we now know as Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts has been available on Salto since January 1st, 2022. Today we invite you to check out the best reactions on the subject on Twitter. As you will see, fans of the saga were deeply touched by this particular episode.

WARNING: This article contains loot for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

1)

I’m collapsing, waiting without eating or drinking in front of @Salto_fr since 09:30 am #salto #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/kG6R0ju6nd

January 1, 2022

2)

Rupert’s statement to Emma, ​​my heart wasn’t ready for it #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/9mgj8fvMyU

January 2, 2022

3)

Is there a more beautiful and perfect woman on this planet? # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/10CAS9rNtX

January 1, 2022

4)

rupert grins also in the year 2022…. the power he has over me …

January 2, 2022

5)

We yesterday, in full hangover before #ReturnToHogwarts: pic.twitter.com/BMa6Gh6Z1G

January 2, 2022

6)

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. This is. this is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/LpZXwnCPmX

December 27, 2021

7)

Did I just create a somersault account just to see #ReturnToHogwarts?

The answer is yes! pic.twitter.com/ep8X5yiBzB

January 1, 2022

8th)

Me at the time of honoring certain actors: #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/AQvsCZyQ2V

January 1, 2022

9)

THE END #ReturnToHogwarts helps my heart hurt too pic.twitter.com/ZB4894jl9s

January 2, 2022

10)

I can die in peace

The # HarryPotter movies will be my only love. That kindled a light in me and allowed me to move forward. Your universe will always echo who I am and the young woman I will #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/QF9eZRLGn2

January 1, 2022

11)

Bellatrix Helena Bonham Carter

The unusual

#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/TubO5MTtM4

January 1, 2022

12)

I don’t even have the words to describe my feeling and emotions before #ReturnToHogwarts! It’s just magical, I cried like a Madeleine.

What a really wonderful saga. pic.twitter.com/k5ui1Zgu0b

January 1, 2022

13)

#ReturnToHogwarts is 1h40 of intense nostalgia.

I would always be grateful to this magical universe that shaped my identity and my imagination.

The magic still works 20 years later! pic.twitter.com/uiHQDvHz1x

January 2, 2022

14)

I cried so much … the homage to the actors who left us was so great, the love and friendship they all have is so beautiful, this trio that is a family for life, emotion Emma, Daniel’s tears, the final scene of #ReturnToHogwarts

I am a proud potterhead! pic.twitter.com/oJhxKIIWLG

January 1, 2022

fifteen)

We before the meeting #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/WNCsvCCEao

January 1, 2022

16)

The biggest reality of this #ReturnToHogwarts is the absence of Alan Rickman # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/6heHy7D8rW

January 2, 2022

17)

“Of course you will continue to watch in 50 years … I will unfortunately not be here, but … But Hagrid will be there.” – #RobbieColtrane # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts #Hagrid pic.twitter.com/txKdqo2em6

January 2, 2022

18)

I am currently so before the Harry Potter reunion! #HarryPotter # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #HarryPotterReturnToHogwarts #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/TVj68we5P9

January 1, 2022

19)

That ending broke my heart # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/CCXdc1h9Uz

January 2, 2022

20)

So Daniel Radcliffe wrote to actress Helena Bonham Carter with his child’s head to make it clear to her that he would have left his wand in “Leviosa” mode when he was 10 years old #HarryPotter # ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic .twitter.com/fUjaimQOHW

January 1, 2022

21)

It’s okay, I saw it and moaned, it was great.

Thank you somersault.

Goodbye somersault. #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/uPU5EqVoMt

January 1, 2022

22)

Me watching #ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/DcUou2loHJ

January 1, 2022

23)

If I could, I would wipe Harry Potter from my mind so I could read it again and see it with the same emotions as the first time. I am so happy to have grown up with this #ReturntoHogwarts saga

January 2, 2022

24)

“We will still see these films in 50 years. Unfortunately I won’t be there anymore. but Hagrid will be there »#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/JUw5GtQACs

January 1, 2022

25)

#ReturnToHogwarts

I think there was no better way to start a new year.

The magic is still there.

And always will be. pic.twitter.com/oIYiphpgmf

January 2, 2022

26)

“We will still see these films in 50 years’ time, but unfortunately I will no longer be there.

But Hagrid will be there. Yes. “# ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/zKJtq8Wqup

January 1, 2022

27)

I just finished #ReturnToHogwarts. 1) I’m crying and 2) I’m going to get this saga tattooed on me.

January 3, 2022

28)

I’ve played Trivial Pursuit Friends and seen #ReturnToHogwarts, I want to review 10 seasons, 8 films and read 7 books again, you can go back to March, my schedule is full. pic.twitter.com/jFSOJ90SXo

January 3, 2022

29)

Team I signed up for somersault just to see Harry Potter return

January 2, 2022

30)

My state for 1h40 for # HarryPotter20thAnniversary

As of 2011, we’ve still denied the saga was over, but it was very moving and nostalgic. # ReturnToHogwarts Always pic.twitter.com/g54emCdp3m

January 1, 2022

31)

how it started / how it goes #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/fU38GrehUg

December 15, 2021

32)

I released a tear in this scene # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/j25MKW4OE5

January 2, 2022

As for you, what do you think of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts? We’ll let you answer this question in our comment area! And if you want to know how Emma Watson got caught up in a bug in the episode, you can check out our previous article on the subject.