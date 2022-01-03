the best reactions from internet users to the special episode (32 tweets)
The special Harry Potter Reunion episode we now know as Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts has been available on Salto since January 1st, 2022. Today we invite you to check out the best reactions on the subject on Twitter. As you will see, fans of the saga were deeply touched by this particular episode.
WARNING: This article contains loot for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.
1)
I’m collapsing, waiting without eating or drinking in front of @Salto_fr since 09:30 am #salto #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/kG6R0ju6nd
January 1, 2022
2)
Rupert’s statement to Emma, my heart wasn’t ready for it #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/9mgj8fvMyU
January 2, 2022
3)
Is there a more beautiful and perfect woman on this planet? # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/10CAS9rNtX
January 1, 2022
4)
rupert grins also in the year 2022…. the power he has over me …
January 2, 2022
5)
We yesterday, in full hangover before #ReturnToHogwarts: pic.twitter.com/BMa6Gh6Z1G
January 2, 2022
6)
Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. This is. this is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/LpZXwnCPmX
December 27, 2021
7)
Did I just create a somersault account just to see #ReturnToHogwarts?
The answer is yes! pic.twitter.com/ep8X5yiBzB
January 1, 2022
8th)
Me at the time of honoring certain actors: #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/AQvsCZyQ2V
January 1, 2022
9)
THE END #ReturnToHogwarts helps my heart hurt too pic.twitter.com/ZB4894jl9s
January 2, 2022
10)
I can die in peace
The # HarryPotter movies will be my only love. That kindled a light in me and allowed me to move forward. Your universe will always echo who I am and the young woman I will #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/QF9eZRLGn2
January 1, 2022
11)
Bellatrix Helena Bonham Carter
The unusual
#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/TubO5MTtM4
January 1, 2022
12)
I don’t even have the words to describe my feeling and emotions before #ReturnToHogwarts! It’s just magical, I cried like a Madeleine.
What a really wonderful saga. pic.twitter.com/k5ui1Zgu0b
January 1, 2022
13)
#ReturnToHogwarts is 1h40 of intense nostalgia.
I would always be grateful to this magical universe that shaped my identity and my imagination.
The magic still works 20 years later! pic.twitter.com/uiHQDvHz1x
January 2, 2022
14)
I cried so much … the homage to the actors who left us was so great, the love and friendship they all have is so beautiful, this trio that is a family for life, emotion Emma, Daniel’s tears, the final scene of #ReturnToHogwarts
I am a proud potterhead! pic.twitter.com/oJhxKIIWLG
January 1, 2022
fifteen)
We before the meeting #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/WNCsvCCEao
January 1, 2022
16)
The biggest reality of this #ReturnToHogwarts is the absence of Alan Rickman # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/6heHy7D8rW
January 2, 2022
17)
“Of course you will continue to watch in 50 years … I will unfortunately not be here, but … But Hagrid will be there.” – #RobbieColtrane # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts #Hagrid pic.twitter.com/txKdqo2em6
January 2, 2022
18)
I am currently so before the Harry Potter reunion! #HarryPotter # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #HarryPotterReturnToHogwarts #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/TVj68we5P9
January 1, 2022
19)
That ending broke my heart # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/CCXdc1h9Uz
January 2, 2022
20)
So Daniel Radcliffe wrote to actress Helena Bonham Carter with his child’s head to make it clear to her that he would have left his wand in “Leviosa” mode when he was 10 years old #HarryPotter # ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic .twitter.com/fUjaimQOHW
January 1, 2022
21)
It’s okay, I saw it and moaned, it was great.
Thank you somersault.
Goodbye somersault. #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/uPU5EqVoMt
January 1, 2022
22)
Me watching #ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/DcUou2loHJ
January 1, 2022
23)
If I could, I would wipe Harry Potter from my mind so I could read it again and see it with the same emotions as the first time. I am so happy to have grown up with this #ReturntoHogwarts saga
January 2, 2022
24)
“We will still see these films in 50 years. Unfortunately I won’t be there anymore. but Hagrid will be there »#ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/JUw5GtQACs
January 1, 2022
25)
#ReturnToHogwarts
I think there was no better way to start a new year.
The magic is still there.
And always will be. pic.twitter.com/oIYiphpgmf
January 2, 2022
26)
“We will still see these films in 50 years’ time, but unfortunately I will no longer be there.
But Hagrid will be there. Yes. “# ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/zKJtq8Wqup
January 1, 2022
27)
I just finished #ReturnToHogwarts. 1) I’m crying and 2) I’m going to get this saga tattooed on me.
January 3, 2022
28)
I’ve played Trivial Pursuit Friends and seen #ReturnToHogwarts, I want to review 10 seasons, 8 films and read 7 books again, you can go back to March, my schedule is full. pic.twitter.com/jFSOJ90SXo
January 3, 2022
29)
Team I signed up for somersault just to see Harry Potter return
January 2, 2022
30)
My state for 1h40 for # HarryPotter20thAnniversary
As of 2011, we’ve still denied the saga was over, but it was very moving and nostalgic. # ReturnToHogwarts Always pic.twitter.com/g54emCdp3m
January 1, 2022
31)
how it started / how it goes #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/fU38GrehUg
December 15, 2021
32)
I released a tear in this scene # HarryPotter20thAnniversary #ReturnToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/j25MKW4OE5
January 2, 2022
As for you, what do you think of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts? We’ll let you answer this question in our comment area! And if you want to know how Emma Watson got caught up in a bug in the episode, you can check out our previous article on the subject.