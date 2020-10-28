the best reactions from internet users to a likely new hire (45 tweets)

Emmanuel Macron’s announcement tonight of a likely new hiring at the weekend is already reacting to many Internet users. We have compiled the best reactions on Twitter for you.

Containment Season 2 is getting closer

Last March, France, like many other countries, opted for full containment to face the coronavirus crisis. A difficult time for the French who were locked in their homes overnight. We thought we’d be done with that after the June deconfining, but the resumption of the pandemic leads us to a likely refinement. Emmanuel Macron will speak tonight and should announce a new hire. This likely announcement is already causing the French to react a lot. The hashtag # confinement2 has been trending on Twitter since last night. We have therefore prepared a compilation of the best tweets for you.

# 1

the non-housewives who go crazy during # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/Pzw3SpZw06

October 28, 2020

# 2

# confinement2 # macron20h

Dear compatriots, it sucks and I have nothing special planned

Good luck pic.twitter.com/3pfElKbhTE

October 28, 2020

# 3

“There will never be a second detention”

Tomorrow 8 p.m.: # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/1Q1EdJH6RJ

October 28, 2020

# 4

the CEOs of Plato, Netflix, Houseparty after the resumption announcement # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/a9jHMIL9BC

October 28, 2020

# 5

Sign a CDI just before # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/rIaEe6uzZh

October 28, 2020

# 6

# Containment2 #Confinement # Confinement2

Nobody :

The CEO of Epic Games when schools are closed and all kids are buying skins with their mother’s credit cards: pic.twitter.com/9s4CD84dqB

October 28, 2020

# 7

Students waiting at 8 p.m. to do their DM against the teacher when they pick up the DMs, if there is no restriction: # confinement2 # macron20h #BFMTV pic.twitter.com/RiqNEqQZGt

October 28, 2020

# 8th

Players before the announcement of the refinfinement: # confinement2 # Reconfinement2 #reconfinement pic.twitter.com/AeGVzgT551

October 28, 2020

# 9

I wonder what’s the worst: the future delivery or that Kim Glow was right about the next delivery date # confinement2

October 28, 2020

# 10

Working weekdays, restricting evenings and weekends? Do you realize this is the worst idea from a psychological point of view? # Confinement2

October 27, 2020

# 11

Nobody:

Me looking forward to schools closing but reminding me that I don’t go to school # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/Na1M2hWjCy

October 27, 2020

# 12

If we have the video classes at 8 a.m.:

# confinement2 pic.twitter.com/zPhnwIqoY2

October 27, 2020

# 13

“Kindergartens, schools, colleges, high schools, universities remain open”

All the people who have 3 DM to give 4 checks a week and who rely on the speech: # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/oRuydB5GLh

October 27, 2020

# 14

Wait for schools to close before starting homework. #confinement # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/to7wLGGde6

October 27, 2020

# fifteen

When Macron announces the curfew at 5 p.m. and the delivery on the weekend # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/kRv2pirxPD

October 27, 2020

# 16

Posted in the first degree of conspiracy sites. If the choice of an International Acronym is made, ONLY to send a message to the French. #Nombrilism

The competition is tough. # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/oErqt5hiEz

October 27, 2020

# 17

# Containment2

I’m looking for all the information I need to know what he’s going to say at 8pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DOwP2Cdbma

October 27, 2020

# 18

BFMTV: Announce everything to make sure you end up right. # Confinement2 pic.twitter.com/1N5uwKm6tU

October 27, 2020

# 19

In case there is another containment, wait until 8 p.m. tomorrow to start work. # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/JvpPyICDZq

October 27, 2020

# 20

France is sleeping

The joggers wake up # confinement2 #reconfinement pic.twitter.com/qfEpRInyTu

October 27, 2020

# 21

Urgent: The Minister of Health announces the provision of a free advice sheet for setting up your own resuscitation bed. # Confinement2 pic.twitter.com/PsmqS16oIx

October 27, 2020

# 22

I’m still waiting for the delivery announcement at midnight on Sunday for doing 0 homework: # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/aXEOE87Lgf

October 27, 2020

# 23

Macron: No new year this year. Me on December 31st at 11:59 p.m .: # COVID19 # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/uv9Q2rVOF3

October 24, 2020

# 24

Effectiveness of the curfew at 9 p.m. on the Covid-19 epidemic … # CouvreFeu21h #couvreFeu # COVID19france # Covid_19 #confinement # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/a43I0BBCzo

October 27, 2020

# 25

The 2052 students when studying the 2020 chapter #reconfinement # confinement2 #WWIII pic.twitter.com/Q0Be2XzJpE

October 28, 2020

# 26

All the manga fans when they saw that there might be a new hire and that they are behind on Manga / Anime # Containment2 pic.twitter.com/6A5V3WKbiY

October 28, 2020

# 27

When you find out we went to # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/Hp5RGFbB2p

October 27, 2020

# 28

“Detention Thursday from midnight” to disembark at 11:58 pm in his girl’s house. # Confinement2 pic.twitter.com/00RvEVE0l4

October 27, 2020

# 29

“Today I announce the start of the second edition of the Hungers Games and declare it!” # macron20h pic.twitter.com/0zgTPSxjYH

October 28, 2020

# 30

Homeowners when new hire is announced # macron20h pic.twitter.com/br98AuPyya

October 28, 2020

# 31

For those who want to save 30 million of their precious time during the # macron20h intervention tonight! I’ll make it short. pic.twitter.com/xshdmKR1hk

October 28, 2020

# 32

If you wait for the announcements from # macron20h pic.twitter.com/r3O8XT9SaF

October 28, 2020

# 33

Dear compatriots

We created a rocket to leave this planet

A worldwide raffle will be held to find out who will leave and who will die # macron20h pic.twitter.com/pqzWcIQTcS

October 28, 2020

# 34

Let go of your best containment videos, I’ll start: # macron20h pic.twitter.com/THaAgBB6n8

October 28, 2020

# 35

You can limit once, but not 15 # Macron20h pic.twitter.com/BKkYC7jouz

October 28, 2020

# 36

We’ll be in front of our TV tomorrow at 8 p.m.: # macron20h pic.twitter.com/aIbLba9zIA

October 27, 2020

# 37

My theory for the # Macron20h: pic.twitter.com/5aZ6bu29JG

October 28, 2020

# 38

“Were you expecting a stricter curfew? Check this out!” # Confinement2 # macron20h pic.twitter.com/xhyntQQcDV

October 27, 2020

# 39

When I see #reconfinement in tt ud83dude2d pic.twitter.com/4s9nB23dek

October 26, 2020

# 40

National Education: It will be necessary to continue courses and homework online.

The students: #reconfinement pic.twitter.com/ZIlqF8u4aN

October 26, 2020

# 41

#reconfinement

Start of teleworking with our bricklayer friends. pic.twitter.com/vfn69AniXo

October 26, 2020

# 42

Us When we have to spend evenings alone without anyone

and applaud the supervisors at 8 p.m. # Reconfinement pic.twitter.com/bwq05tEk7h

October 26, 2020

# 43

I will get my # PlayStation5 before #reconfinement pic.twitter.com/rvDV23v659

October 26, 2020

# 44

When will New Years Day pass with covid 19 #confinement # COVID19 # confinement2 #reconfinement pic.twitter.com/rSTTFrbYfv?

October 27, 2020

# 45

The students’ parents will see them return home. #reconfinement pic.twitter.com/wDQZSVuAYN

October 27, 2020