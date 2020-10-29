the best reactions from internet users after Macron’s announcements (40 tweets)

World

And let’s go! The rumor swelled in the media, Emmanuel Macron confirmed it last night, we will face a new detention. As you can imagine, it has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Containment Season 2 is confirmed

Yesterday morning we shared with you the reactions of internet users to a possible reformulation of France. Emmanuel Macron spoke last night and confirmed what was likely by then. As of March, France will see a new sentence from midnight. A situation in which internet users reacted frequently. So we decided to put the best and worst reactions together in 40 tweets.

# macron20h # confinementSeason2

“The schools will remain open and the measures will be stepped up.”

Macron: “We will protect you from the disease.”

Us Monday at 12 noon: # macron20h # confinement2 # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/1J3N8co04j

According to a source near the Elysees, Emmanuel Macron shouldn’t talk about the Covid-19 tonight, but rather send a message to the OM player who doesn’t have a point in the Champions League. # macron20h pic.twitter.com/zNuGAlWHt7

“The high schools will be open, but the senior teachers will be closed.”

The BTS: # confinementSaison2 # macron20h pic.twitter.com/awU790xIJv

Monday at 8am when I was going to visit my class while seeing that I was locked in my warm home # macron20h # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/O5nECIyVPf

Macron currently # macron20h pic.twitter.com/LMlaCcxegL

Students on their way to the Elysee Palace to ask Macron why he hasn’t closed schools # confinementSaison2 # macron20h pic.twitter.com/wLaFNVNJfl

Macron, he’s just like that # macron20h # Reconfinement2 # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/wmMOoC6spC

Macron: “We want to protect young people from diseases”

We Monday at 7 a.m.: # macron20h # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/6jq7wrcqhi

The President when he has an important announcement to make. # macron20h pic.twitter.com/m3Z2Jn7wXa

“Colleges, high schools stay open …” while more than 1000 are in the same building … # macron20h # confinement2 # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/cJh6lscPf7

# macron20h # confinement2

Tom Nook, when we’re all going to play Animal Crossing again: pic.twitter.com/CpkC6y7Gh2

“Macron, can you get straight to the point?” ”

Macron: # Macron20h pic.twitter.com/KHkjyzcK6M

Macron it creates too much tension, it feels like a secret story lock # macron20h pic.twitter.com/IdQGdEvDgP

“We are limited, but everything remains open” # macron20h # Reconfinement2 # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/91ssQ89CsH

* The oldest are hardest hit by the virus *
Brigitte behind the scenes: # macron20h pic.twitter.com/marB53d4Ua

I am homeless and without a future # macron20h # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/y7Kv3GTkQd

“If we close restaurants but leave cemeteries open, you can eat your dead well.” # Macron20h pic.twitter.com/3PWvdapOy5

All of France from Friday morning. # confinementSaison2 # macron20h pic.twitter.com/6ee3wEvbBB

“I’ve decided to lock you up, but everyone has to go out at the same time, except for a drink” # macron20h pic.twitter.com/UHEuWNoBCf

PQ robbers on their way to refuel: # macron20h pic.twitter.com/802tPvzEBd

Who will be able to see their French teacher again because high schools remain open? # ConfinementSaison2 # macron20h #Macron pic.twitter.com/60bkHFlPVQ

Containment 2, The Return. # confinement2 # Macron20H #creustel #leretour # boncourageàtous pic.twitter.com/zthRWML5z1

If I am checked with my ps5 for no reason at the output of Leclerc on the certificate # macron20h # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/eNaVosX1DV

The return of the famous sportsmen of detention # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/M8meI06HOJ

France: There will be no new restriction. Macron: # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/5reMBYLHzu

Summarize the famous protection Macron # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/8ZHu7dXWRQ put in place

My family looked at each other like this when we learned that we would be redefined together # confinementSaison2 pic.twitter.com/nUsXIVp99v

Say that at the end of # Containment2 we have the final season of the attack on the titans ud83dude14u270a pic.twitter.com/D13JQIlQH0

# confinement2 crari Macron will he protect schools with a defense spell against corona forces? pic.twitter.com/t4oHhpDhnO

The President’s speech in the preview. # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/JfVcL0wl2D

Macron: announces the new hiring

My animal crossing game that’s been lying around for 5 months:
pic.twitter.com/BER3McyMHG

. @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/Z14F2MsbKk

Macron he likes to do flashbacks in the mode we missed episodes, talk quick brother

October 28, 2020

“I decided it was necessary to find the delivery from Friday” # macron20h # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/rLRy6N8zoM

October 28, 2020

I suggest that we shout at our window every night instead of applauding

October 28, 2020

If I get it right, we can stay home and watch cartoons while the kids go to work. This time is magic.

October 28, 2020

– My dear compatriots. A little joke to relax the atmosphere: what is long, a little boring and what comes back twice a year?
Containment! hahaha
Long live the republic and long live France! pic.twitter.com/C3qY4D2mQk

October 28, 2020

Emmanuel Macron # macron20h: “You have less than 24 hours to go to the hairdresser”

October 28, 2020

All of these leaks in the past few days have absolutely ruined me tonight. Next time a speech is scheduled, I’ll dodge Twitter, everything has been spoiled, everything, leave the pleasure of discovery to others. ‘is too much to ask?

October 28, 2020

