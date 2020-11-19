the best reactions and desperation for the release of the Playstation 5 (30 tweets)

Here we are ! The Playstation 5 is officially released today! A console that many gamers dream of, but one that is very difficult to get. If you haven’t pre-ordered it, you may have tried ordering it this morning from major retailers like Auchan, Carrefour and Leclerc, or on online platforms like Amazon, Fnac or Rakuten. There were very few stocks and we had to be very quick. In the end, there were many disappointed who could not get their hands on the precious sesame, and they expressed their frustration on social networks. We bring you the best reactions from internet users who tried to get the PS5 to no avail.

1)

Auchan, Cultura, CDiscount, Fnac, Amazon: New PS5 shares available !!

The stock in question: pic.twitter.com/baWGNcugdm

19th November 2020

2)

I went to the amazon website at 1pm to have the ps5 pic.twitter.com/2c1163U2Mp

19th November 2020

3)

# ps5dispo # PS5

Everyone: Come on, let’s go to Amazon, it will be 1pm.

Amazon: pic.twitter.com/E7YwMWorL3

19th November 2020

4)

Amazon deliverer, if a package is over 40 cm pic.twitter.com/JqviWwRqOU

19th November 2020

5)

People who had a PS5 on Amazon while doing F5 nonstop since 12:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/GXfN5SMuKN

19th November 2020

6)

The update button from Leclerc Amazon Cdiscount Micromania and Baker at midnight # PS5 pic.twitter.com/Am0iTxsQMZ

18th November 2020

7)

I after trying to order the PS5 on Amazon Cultura CDDiscount alsoan and Leclerc https://t.co/BePZ44P2YU

19th November 2020

8th)

What France would dream of at Amazon since 1 p.m. # PS5 pic.twitter.com/YfjeaReVwZ

19th November 2020

9)

* No PS5 on Amazon either *

Me in front of the FNAC: pic.twitter.com/7nw3nnmgEd

19th November 2020

10)

Amazon is cool, there are all breeds of dogs but no PS5 pic.twitter.com/ffgNvkmaE6

19th November 2020

11)

Amazon take us for dogs rushing for the Ps5 pic.twitter.com/gJWbYBmxra

19th November 2020

12)

Amazon at 1 p.m. when everyone tries their last chance # PS5 pic.twitter.com/LmfYbTYMOf

19th November 2020

13)

When I saw Amazon PS5 stock melt before my eyes pic.twitter.com/xTe66DyKfQ

19th November 2020

14)

The amazon delivery man qd he saw that we loaded ps5s in his van pic.twitter.com/cMmdoSvtrs

19th November 2020

15)

When I see “in stock” on amazon but it’s € 1100 # ps5 pic.twitter.com/BdqUKYZrIB

19th November 2020

16)

Nobody:

The Amazon delivery man: With my Ps5 you never deliver pic.twitter.com/HNhe2uwtlH

17th November 2020

17)

I’m so in front of the amazon page all of this for a PS5 ptn pic.twitter.com/YBQT9APW1R

19th November 2020

18)

PS5 was added to cart at Amazon to confirm payment … out of stock upon checkout confirmation .. pic.twitter.com/HQltRanvq6

19th November 2020

19)

All F5 keys from France currently: # ps5 # PS5 # amazonps5 pic.twitter.com/hV4qouSzq3

19th November 2020

20)

Become an Amazon deliverer a few days before Ps5 is released pic.twitter.com/1qNdSrEjpO

19th November 2020

21)

I see all of the people posting pictures of their # PS5 pic.twitter.com/nId8NKMuJ6

19th November 2020

22)

People who can get # PS5 today: pic.twitter.com/irrHF6XSFE

19th November 2020

23)

And I’m still here with my old PS3 jailbreak looking for CIDs to connect to the PlayStation Network. # PlayStation5 # ps5 pic.twitter.com/RZdWONwvtS

19th November 2020

24)

I finally got it ud83dude0dud83dude4f # ps5 pic.twitter.com/rMTrv2L2YE

19th November 2020

25)

When a child thinks Micromania with their new PS5: # PlayStation5 # PS5 pic.twitter.com/qWMiXzqj4Y

19th November 2020

26)

Me when I see “out of stock” for the Playstation 5 # PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/2BUyr2EiC7

19th November 2020

27)

Ptdrr ntm I’ll buy a Play 5 or ask for a kidney there… # PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/GNtagOoxLQ

19th November 2020

28)

Me waiting for my Daronne to pay for the PS5 that I put in the cart: # PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/ZytCkKPpbm

19th November 2020

29)

Opportunities opportunities

to find to find

the PS5 The OnePiece # PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/6IT4ql0FEz

19th November 2020

30)

However, there is no point in buying the # PlayStation5 right now pic.twitter.com/oA0jLOsnvC

19th November 2020

Bonus) Amazon deliverers are warned

Ptdrrr amazon has all the Amazon delivery people #amazon # PS5 pic.twitter.com/evnakYAWbI

19th November 2020